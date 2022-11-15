He will continue to work with the team as a batting coach in the next season, and will play for MI Emirates in the ILT20 in the UAE
Several entertainers will perform over the 29 days of the tournament
The Prime Minister had been feeling unwell for two days, according to the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting
More vacancies have become available in the country as its economy bounces back post Covid-19
This will help improve passenger traffic procedures inside the airport and ensure a more efficient experience
The event will be held over three days under the theme 'Shaping the Future of the Media Industry'
According to a recent government directive, retailers are not allowed to hike rates of 9 basic food items
The country is well on its way to making aerial transport a reality, with Gitex Global 2022 recently hosting the first public flight of a flying car
Shining on the water's edge, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island welcomes you with bright, open spaces - embracing expansive views of the skyline and the sparkling waves of the Arabian Gulf.
Mediclinic Middle East (MCME) has agreed to a partnership with BUDDI AI and its UAE operating partner Digi7 to integrate the industry leading CODING.AI solution across all MCME hospitals and clinics in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
The announcement comes along with the unveiling of five new locations and a new mobile service option for all car makes and models in the UAE
Allegiance shows why Dubai should be a top choice for investors and how Emirates welcomes international investors with pleasure.
Authorities urged the public to stay away from locations and give way for police units for their safety
It appreciated to 81.14 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday; forex traders said sustained foreign fund inflows have supported the currency
Flydubai and Qatar Airways will operate up to 120 match-day shuttle flights from Dubai World Central from November 20
She also spoke about the possibility of shooting Season 4 in the city
'The catalyst for the recent strong rally was partially the correction of the US dollar,' says expert
Families can spend the day by the lake, surrounded by hills, as this scenic place offers all kinds of amenities like shelter, cafes, restaurants
The organisation attributes the growth to development, with people living longer due to improvements in public health, nutrition, personal hygiene and medicine
The accused said he worked in the gold industry and offered to buy the victim 33 kilograms of gold
A new significantly expanded visa scheme went into force on October 3, introducing new entry permits and simplifying existing options
Job cuts will focus on the e-commerce giant's devices unit, which houses voice-assistant Alexa, as well as its retail division and human resources
Sheikh Mohamed, Indonesian President Joko Widodo offer dua as they inaugurate the place of worship
Ahead of this year’s highly-anticipated renewal of the tournament which was first held in 1930, we look at five fun facts that you may or may not have known
Birthday wishes have been pouring in for the Royal, with his sisters and cousins taking to Instagram to share rare childhood photos of him
Tickets for the game between Argentina and the UAE national team are sold out, but fans can still watch the 7-time Ballon D'or winner and his compañeros in action during an open training session
They sold part of it to a scrap store and kept the rest in a warehouse in an industrial area in one of the emirates
The 'Fantastic Friday Epic Draw' gives participants a greater probability of taking home the top prize since it involves selecting 6 out of 39 numbers only
GoRECAPP.com, introduced by RECAPP, a free-of-charge door-to-door recycling mobile app, is the first of its kind
For the second year in a row, the Sharjah event named as the world's largest book fair in terms of buying and selling of copyrights
Over 326,000 students, representing 187 nationalities, now attend Dubai’s 216 private schools, says KHDA report
The authority has now begun constructing networks in four new residential communities
The 26-year-old often practises in the storeroom during break time and even inside the store when he manages it alone at night
New data released by the KHDA offers a fascinating insight into the emirate's schools, including their nationalities and curriculum choices
He noted that this was perhaps the first hiatus he was taking in his 35-year-long career
To encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship and make local dreams come true, efforts such as the ‘Sail to Success by RAKBANK' campaign has been a gamechanger for the sector.
Football fever is rising across the globe and as people are gearing up to watch and enjoy FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, TrueWin is giving its users the golden chance to win big by playing football online
The Tesla chief's $44 billion takeover of the platform is different. It is an individual buying something for himself that 240 million people around the world use regularly
Maverick entrepreneur’s approach to running the company will be closely watched
Why do we do it, and what do we get out of it? Is it escapism or an easy feel-good fix?
Looking at value for money is not ‘being cheap’. It’s all about being financially prudent — and sustainable
Only a few months old, apps like DALL-E 2, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion are changing how filmmakers, interior designers and other creative professionals do their jobs
The original was the biggest hit ever, but the sequel still took a long time to come together. How will it resonate in a different era of moviegoing?
Whether you agree with his politics or not, it is undoubtedly a historic moment for a country with a long backstory of racism and slavery. The spectrum of reactions is as remarkable as his elevation to 10, Downing Street
We look at the most terrifying personas who set the baseline of terror in films
This tournament comes only a year after the last one in the UAE
VanMoof, the Dutch e-bike company taking inspiration from Apple and Tesla, is one of the world’s hottest brands in a bike market remade by the pandemic. Will it help reshape urban transportation?
More and more people are finding it difficult to fall asleep, so we try and identify the causes and figure out what can be done to restore us to a state of somnolence
More than 125,000 participants have walked to show their support to Landmark Group's Beat Diabetes initiative
Feeling hungry? Nando's new breakfast menu offers an array of healthy dishes to help you kickstart your morning, so pull a chair.
And off we go…
Interested in learning how to invest from two of the world's best traders?
Enjoy a fun-filled Tuesday with our guide to top events and activities around town
He was best-known for his long-running role on 'Days of Our Lives'
Not all restaurants recommended by the Michelin Guide are about expensive fine dining
Instead of treating patients' illnesses, the first-of-its-kind hub tackles the underlying causes of health issues and empowers people to improve their lifestyles
While social media can help people feel less alone, using it to evaluate symptoms has several downsides
The culture of eating out is ever evolving, and has drastically changed over the years, especially as the pandemic hit. What lies ahead?
International director of guide says diversity of cuisines earned winning restaurants brownie points
Expert explains all about symptoms of the condition and how it can lead to serious heart problems
The author did his doctorate on Khan, who is widely regarded as one of the most influential singers of all time from the Indian subcontinent
It appreciated to 81.14 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday; forex traders said sustained foreign fund inflows have supported the currency
The Chancellor of the Exchequer is expected to unveil fiscal consolidation totalling about £50 - £60 billion, media reports suggest
According to a recent government directive, retailers are not allowed to hike rates of 9 basic food items
Flydubai and Qatar Airways will operate up to 120 match-day shuttle flights from Dubai World Central from November 20
Earlier, in October, the two discussed the importance of 'a balanced and comprehensive' Free Trade Agreement between their countries, via telephone
The possibility of an outright end to cryptocurrencies may even arise, an analyst at XTB explained
This will help improve passenger traffic procedures inside the airport and ensure a more efficient experience
'The catalyst for the recent strong rally was partially the correction of the US dollar,' says expert
Ahead of this year’s highly-anticipated renewal of the tournament which was first held in 1930, we look at five fun facts that you may or may not have known
The star-studded squad took part in an open training session at the Al Nahyan Stadium on Monday evening
Ronaldo was disciplined after refusing to come on as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last month
Argentina will also play a warm-up game against the UAE on November 16 in Abu Dhabi
He had a disappointing campaign at the recent T20 World Cup on home soil, taking only three wickets from four matches, at an average of 44.00
England skipper Jos Buttler hailed Stokes as a true match-winner
Fans began to leave well before the final ball was bowled and their defeat sealed
Ronaldo was disciplined after refusing to come on as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Tottenham last month
He said that his team did not support him when his daughter was taken to hospital in July
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
It marks the second such finding in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years, long before its desert expanses gave birth to a unified nation
He shows up on a red carpet in New York City in a “Devil’s Champion” costume alongside his mother Maye Musk
Suranjan Roy explained that he had been saving this money since the past few years for the sole purpose of bringing home the bike
Authorities say the facility will be sealed as a probe is launched into the incident
The “well-used” brown suede Birkenstocks set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals
Until its collapse last year, the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico spent six decades tuned to the radio stations of the heavens. There is no plan to rebuild it, and astronomers are in mourning
Fossilised bone fragments of a father, teenage daughter and other related Neanderthals were found alongside stone tools and butchered bison bones
The upcoming clash will take place on Sunday, November 6
Image of legendary cricketer with a young Virat Kohli does rounds on social media
Matriarchs hand down secrets of a cuisine in the hope of keeping it alive