Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemns the attack and orders an investigation
World5 hours ago
The leaders urge the international community to stand up against Houthi militia's violations of international law
UAE6 hours ago
The Emirates called on the international community to condemn the 'heinous crime'
Emergencies10 hours ago
Condemning the attacks on Saudi Arabia and UAE, Brigadier General Al Malki said that all necessary measures will be taken to deter hostile acts.
Gulf1 hour ago
Homeowners and tenants find themselves in dire straits after agency shuts shop and the owner decamps with millions of dirhams
Crime13 hours ago
24-hour air operations launched; Houthi militia targeted UAE and Saudi civilian sites on Monday, killing three people in Abu Dhabi
Gulf17 minutes ago
The attack resulted in the death of three civilians and the injury of six others
Gulf10 hours ago
Circular stipulates implementation of remote work system for 70% of employees
Government12 hours ago
The couple announces the news on social media after '18 years of togetherness'
Movies6 hours ago
Professional support teams are supporting the families of all those who have been impacted, Adnoc said in a statement
Emergencies12 hours ago
Earlier in the day, police confirmed that two Indians and a Pakistani expat were killed in a fire that broke in Musaffah
Emergencies15 hours ago
Two Indians and a Pakistani were among the deceased
Emergencies17 hours ago
An Etihad Airways spokesperson said normal airport operations were quickly resumed
Emergencies15 hours ago
No “significant” damages have been reported
Emergencies18 hours ago
UAE was the first country to reopen by applying strict safety, precautionary measures throughout the country
UAE4 days ago
The bridge 300 metres long and can accommodate 24,000 vehicles in both directions
Transport4 days ago
DMCC projects include improved infrastructure by constructing a new road network and landscaping works.
Property4 days ago
Around 170 inmates benefitted from scientific courses last year, while 191 benefited from educational courses reached in 2020
UAE5 days ago
Italy aims to become a leader in digital development by ensuring at least 70 per cent of the population gets proper digital skills in order to realise an inclusive and equal digital transition
Business5 days ago
Services will be suspended from today, January 12
Transport5 days ago
But rising bad loans are a challenge for regional banks, especially in UAE and Qatar
MENA1 day ago
Work in the fifth phase of the Solar Park is going as per the targeted timeline
Energy1 day ago
In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh220.25 per gram on Sunday
Markets1 day ago
UAE based business setup company, Creative Zone launched the first edition of its comprehensive '2022 Business Setup Guide' for companies and entrepreneurs seeking to set up and operate in the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
2021 was most certainly the year memecoins, thanks to Dogecoin and other dog-meme currencies, but it was also the year of crypto gamification.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 20 hours ago
In this space between money and technology, lies a new momentum taking the world by storm. No, it's not cryptocurrencies.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
This year, Ramadan is expected to last 30 days till May 1
UAE Holidays20 hours ago
Authorities urge motorists to drive carefully in wet and windy weather.
Weather2 hours ago
Comments came after suspected drone attacks resulted in two fires in the UAE Capital
Emergencies11 hours ago
The man who threw the bottle has been referred to Public Prosecution for further legal action
Crime14 hours ago
No “significant” damages have been reported
Emergencies18 hours ago
The victim had refused to give his son money to buy drugs.
Crime17 hours ago
Blended and flipped learning models are also being readopted due to the recent spike in virus cases
Education14 hours ago
Leave an extra safe distance between you and the vehicle in front and be prepared for any incidents
Weather16 hours ago
More than 4,200 flights in the United States were cancelled or delayed.
World38 minutes ago
Foldables are the latest trend for smartphones that are catching on quickly and given current trends
PARTNER CONTENT 18 hours ago
Henley Passport Index ranks all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa
UAE6 days ago
Service seeks to achieve a set of goals, including contribution to raising the level of security and safety in the emirate
UAE1 week ago
High demand for affordable villas was also noted in Mirdif followed by Akoya Oxygen and JVC.
Property1 week ago
Public Prosecution campaign aimed at raising the public's awareness about the laws and legislations in the country
Legal1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
This unique concept is a step into a new direction for the future, not only for Meta but the rest of us.
Millennials are now opting to live in the suburbs, and commute to work/study in the city. They believe being in ‘a quiet place’, away from the urban jungle, is worth their while
Long Reads1 week ago
Recipients of honorary awards who later become British nationals can apply to convert their awards to substantive ones
Long Reads1 week ago
Britain’s honours system has evolved over more than 650 years, recognising and rewarding exceptional service and achievements, but there are growing demands for reform, not least to replace Empire with Excellence in the titles
Long Reads1 week ago
Gandhi sent a crocheted, cotton lace with the words ‘Jai Hind’ at the centre, created from yarn he had personally spun to Queen Elizabeth ll
Long Reads2 weeks ago
A workout routine is often regimented based on body weight and image consciousness. But the trick is to incorporate a deeper approach: there’s nothing like feeling the difference
Long Reads2 days ago
Central banks all over the world — including in the UAE — are exploring the launch of a digital form of money to reduce friction in cross-border payments, improve efficiency in payments and counter the growing popularity of crypto currencies
Long Reads3 days ago
After the fall of the Colston statue in Bristol, many local institutions that carried his name decided to drop it, while others reviewed their histories
Long Reads4 days ago
Performing arts are as old as civilisation, but they have also evolved with time. As we become consumed by customised digital content, will the pure form of theatre survive?
Long Reads1 week ago
A lot goes into starting and scaling a business to 7 figures.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The rebooted slasher film is now playing in UAE cinemas.
Movies22 hours ago
Scattered rain showers on Sunday did little to dampen the spirits of K-Pop fans who lined up at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Local Events15 hours ago
Despite its flaws, the Netflix show is an outlet for escapism.
OTT1 day ago
His vegan outlets at the Expo have an array of tempting fare.
Local Events2 days ago
Accessing ancient oriental wisdom for practical modern living
Wellness4 days ago
Understanding self-care inside out
Wellness4 days ago
The weather is just perfect for a walk around the city to take note of the latest art installations on display
Arts and Culture4 days ago
The industry is determined to get back on the catwalks after nearly two years
coronavirus20 hours ago
Dh100 digital pass allows a wider audience access to the fascinating dialogue and festival live from home.
Arts and Culture20 hours ago
Cervical cancer is one of the leading causes of death among women in the UAE
Health2 days ago
The findings 'strongly suggest' that its infection is 'a cause and not a consequence of MS'
Health3 days ago
How does our relationship with food evolve over the years? Sudha Menon’s new book has the answers
Food4 days ago
He was someone who kept reaching out to opposite ends of the political spectrum to find consensus, compromise and dialogue, says the author
Books4 days ago
The ILO estimated that global unemployment is expected to reach 207 million in 2022, versus 186 million reported in 2019
Business13 hours ago
Growth in the fourth quarter hit a one-and-a-half-year low, government data showed on Monday shortly after the central bank moved to prop up the economy with a cut to a key lending rate for the first time since early 2020
Economy14 hours ago
Mena region witnessed $2.6 billion VC funding in 2021 — the highest the region has ever seen.
Business2 hours ago
Shape of the diamond - 'The Engima'- is based on the Middle-Eastern palm symbol of the Khamsa
Offbeat12 hours ago
The minister said that as part of the country’s hydrogen roadmap, it is currently implementing seven projects and looks forward to export hydrogen
Energy14 hours ago
The charity, which is focused on combating global poverty, said the 10 wealthiest men’s fortunes skyrocketed collectively from $700 billion to $1.5 trillion, at a rate of around $1.3 billion per day.
Business14 hours ago
Buimerc Corporation was founded by Siddharth Balachandran, an Indian entrepreneur based in Dubai, and is the operating holding company of several fully owned subsidiaries in India and the UAE
Business15 hours ago
'The situation may change between now and then and we hope that it will be more favourable'
coronavirus18 hours ago
Lewandowski broke two Bundesliga records for Bayern in their title-winning 2020-21 season
Football8 hours ago
'You are our champion, Novak!' and 'We love you, Nole!' they chanted, using his diminutive name
Tennis15 hours ago
Bumrah conceded he would love to take on the role of Test captain if asked
Cricket8 hours ago
Djokovic travels regularly to Spain where he owns a house in the southern resort of Marbella
Tennis8 hours ago
Under immigration law, Djokovic cannot now be granted another visa for three years unless there are compelling or compassionate reasons.
Tennis1 day ago
The sixth seed will face the winner of wildcard Kokkinakis and qualifier Hanfmann for a place in the third round.
Tennis22 hours ago
The world number one flew out of Australia on Sunday after his visa was cancelled over Covid-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status.
Tennis22 hours ago
Persisting with old stalwarts Pujara and Rahane, whose Test averages were in the mid-twenties over a period of two years, cost India dearly
Cricket1 day ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos3 weeks ago
On their recent visit to Dubai, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, alongside director Kabir Khan, to talk about all things cricket, love and 1983
Videos3 weeks ago
This Wknd. Conversation was in association with Fakeeh University Hospital and was about how self-care is the new beauty
Videos2 weeks ago
The Galadari Food & Beverage Division celebrated the opening of its first two KyoChon locations in City Centre Deira and First Avenue Mall, Motor City. This is just the beginning of their exciting journey of taking the brand across the entire MENA region
Videos3 weeks ago
At 100 years, Jocelyn Henderson has certainly outlived most people from her generation. Yet, reaching this remarkable and rare feat is certainly not the only unique achievement of this British expat and proud Abu Dhabi resident.
Videos2 months ago
We went behind the scenes at Kojaki to see how they recreate authentic flavours from Korea. This restaurant offers high-end dining, vibrant ambiance and is from the Never Been Seen Collection at Expo 2020 Dubai. So, let's take a look inside.
Videos2 months ago
The 34-year-old now faces extradition to face a charge of first-degree rape
Offbeat3 days ago
The carefully choreographed flypast involved the A380 flying at a low altitude of only 2,700 feet
UAE16 hours ago
The baby was named Miracle Aisha, after the doctor
Offbeat2 days ago
Some may recognise the bird as kin to “Hedwig,” the snowy owl companion to Harry Potter in the cult book and movie series
Offbeat2 days ago
