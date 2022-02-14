Khalaf Al Habtoor releases a picture taken in the Buraimi region
UAE14 hours ago
Six F-22 planes landed at the Al Dhafra Air Base on Saturday
UAE6 hours ago
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby offered a grim assessment of the one-hour phone conversation
World5 hours ago
Certain categories will receive complimentary tickets to the fully immersive experience
UAE7 hours ago
Yusuff Ali met with the King of Bahrain and the Crown Prince on Sunday
Gulf5 hours ago
NCEMA stipulates that each Emirate can modify cinema capacity, easing or tightening procedures as they deem fit.
coronavirus12 hours ago
Kapoor visited the world fair for the first time today
Expo 20207 hours ago
Airlines in the Emirates have also listed detailed country-by-country guidelines for residents and foreign travellers
Travel12 hours ago
The American won the 500 meters with a time of 37.04 seconds
Sport7 hours ago
Khalaf Al Habtoor releases a picture taken in the Buraimi region
UAE14 hours ago
A Lithuanian-Italian couple share how the iconic event being held in the city brought them together.
Local Events8 hours ago
The relations between the UAE and Turkey are witnessing continuous development in vital sectors
UAE11 hours ago
Thousands of demonstrators from across France attempted to block traffic in the capital
coronavirus10 hours ago
Domestic tourists jumped to 1.3 million in the second edition compared to 950,000 in the previous edition
UAE Attractions11 hours ago
Apart from being a spot for sun, sand and sea lovers, the Emirate's beaches offer family-friendly activities and picturesque views
UAE Attractions11 hours ago
There will be a significant decrease in temperatures
Weather19 hours ago
The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a verdict issued by the Court of First Instance
Crime18 hours ago
Authorities recently significantly relaxed PCR testing requirements for travellers
Aviation2 days ago
Despite the challenges, 61 per cent of residents say they are happy with the change
Life and Living2 days ago
Windy conditions to prevail in parts of the country.
Weather5 days ago
Galaxy lovers inthe Emirates can now pre-order up until March 3 in Samsung stores and authorised online channels
Business3 days ago
Approximately 20 per cent of the Nouryon's $4.2 billion in annual revenue comes from emerging markets, primarily Middle East and Africa, and then Asia, including China.
Business3 days ago
The Middle East’s largest regional private sector natural gas company, said its revenue increased 30 per cent to $452 million in 2021 compared to $349 million (Dh1.3 billion) in 2020
Business3 days ago
The group's net revenues surpasses Dh3 billion with a year-on-year increase of 49 per cent
Corporate3 days ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
Pre-orders for the beautiful foldable phone with an exquisite design and HUAWEI IMAGE camera feature start from 3rd February with gifts worth AED 1,959 on offer
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
iPhone-maker to open its new store in the country in Al Maryah Island.
Jobs16 hours ago
Charges will effective February 14 in some areas of the Emirate
UAE3 days ago
All tickets to attend the concert were unavailable two hours after spot booking opened on the Expo website
Expo 202015 hours ago
Dubai Crown Prince shares video clip on his Instagram stories
UAE1 day ago
Here’s how home bakers can legitimize their business.
Legal13 hours ago
In some cases, you may not be entitled for overtime pay while working remotely
Legal13 hours ago
In 2020, two employees at a Covid-19 screening centre in the UAE were arrested for forging several test results
Legal14 hours ago
Cyber criminals say they have stolen some financial data of San Francisco 49ers
World25 minutes ago
After their fifth win in seven games, Lahore occupy second spot in the table with 10 points behind Multan Sultans
Cricket1 hour ago
Canadian police made several arrests and cleared protesters and vehicles that occupied the Ambassador Bridge
coronavirus1 hour ago
To start preparations of digital maps needed for Cruise autonomous vehicles by the end of this year
Transport14 hours ago
World Expo 2020 Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Total active cases stand at 70,454
coronavirus6 days ago
Online predators can use private data -- via emails and social media -- for extortion, threats and blackmail.
Crime6 days ago
Lebanese expat took up unique challenge to mark his 47th birthday.
UAE1 week ago
Residents urged to use designated area for pedestrian crossing
Transport1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Dubai -
In a world caught between increasing connectivity and growing individual isolation, memoirs provide a living bridge to reality, helping to create new bonds, to revise worldviews and provide useful perspectives to deal with challenges based on lived experiences
Long Reads3 days ago
How does it feel to sell off your home — a space that’s synonymous with memories? Property transactions are financial ones, but they usually come with an attendant bagful of emotions.
Long Reads1 week ago
Young population does not automatically guarantee economic prosperity.
Long Reads1 week ago
Bird species have been allocated symbolic meanings through folklore, rhymes and fairytales: the Cuckoo as a metaphor for a con artist, Magpies linked to sorrow, joy, girl or boy depending on their numbers, the Raptor as a threat, Swans on the lake symbolising love and romance.
Long Reads1 week ago
Romances can brew in strange places, under extraordinary circumstances. Call it serendipity or a meeting place for soulmates — Cupid’s arrow can strike anywhere. And what better time to uncover ‘love spots’ than on Valentine’s Eve?
Long Reads1 day ago
Emojis can be implanted as a time-saving tactic.
Long Reads2 days ago
Smileys and thumbs ups were earlier used for effect; now they are used for communication. We find out if an emoji can indeed be worth a thousand words.
Long Reads2 days ago
In Pradeep Magazine’s Not Just Cricket, his life story is squarely distilled through the prism of circumstances.
Long Reads3 days ago
Online brokerage firm's GlobalAnalyst helps investors crunch numbers better to find new opportunities and diversify their portfolios
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Following an ambitious seven-pillar strategy, the Dominican Republic is investing in a more technological, cost-efficient, sustainable and export-oriented agricultural sector.
Dominican Republic2 weeks ago
In 'Marry Me', Jennifer Lopez portrays a pop superstar whose love life is scrutinised by millions
Entertainment1 day ago
hangs on Jennifer Lopez who is as glowing and glamorous as ever.
Entertainment1 day ago
He was accompanied by producer Kamran Bari and Dubai based musician Atif Ali who provided Kahay Dil Jidhar’s music.
Local Events15 hours ago
Raed Barqawi narrates his experiences with the visionary Dubai Ruler
Books1 day ago
The service is available 24/7
Mental Health1 day ago
Healthcare specialists advise wearing extra layers of warm and light clothing
Health1 day ago
Here's a look at what's in store for the next two days
Events8 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Festival 2022 encompasses over 1,000 participating artists from around the world.
Local Events13 hours ago
Doctors talk about studies which suggest that heavy cell phone users are at risk of injuries.
Health17 hours ago
India's famous Bhatkal biryani has now crossed boundaries
Food2 days ago
The voyage begins at the heart of the Guyanese rainforest and ends at the very edge of the universe
Arts and Culture2 days ago
To date, Emirates Draw has given out a total of Dh15 million to over 12,000 participants from all walks of life
Business9 hours ago
Al Maya Group is showcasing its new specialties and a variety of products in the fast-moving consumer goods category at the 27th edition of the Gulfood
Business9 hours ago
US firm ExxonMobil, France’s TotalEnergies, and UK giants Shell and BP announced in the past week 2021 profits totalling a whopping $66.7 billion
Energy6 hours ago
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is up by around 33 per cent since January 24 and recently traded at $43,850, rebounding from a tumble that cut its price in half from November’s record high
Cryptocurrency6 hours ago
Planned stake sale would dwarf Paytm’s record $2.5 billion IPO; LIC offering crucial to government privatisation target; Company manages more than $450 billion of assets
Business6 hours ago
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, opens the 27th edition of the exhibition showcasing innovative solutions to meet emerging trends and rapidly evolving consumer habits
Business8 hours ago
If the persistent gap between Opec+ output and its target levels continues, supply tensions will rise, increasing the likelihood of more volatility and upward pressure on prices
Energy10 hours ago
UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam Al Mheiri opens all-new action-oriented Gulfood Inspire Summit with call for inclusive, innovative, data-driven process to transform food systems to tackle rising global food insecurity and hunger
Business10 hours ago
The traditional participant of the fair is a consolidated partner in the region expects to generate more than $415 million in business
Business11 hours ago
The two-time Grand Slam-winning Spaniard is back in Dubai, hoping to become only the fourth player in the tournament's history to defend the title
Tennis6 hours ago
Livingstone triggered a five-way bidding war which Punjab clinched by forking out 115 million Indian rupees for him
Cricket10 hours ago
A four-time major winner in doubles, Krejcikova had never shown any traits of a Grand Slam singles champion even as she began conjuring impressive wins in 2020
Tennis1 hour ago
Liverpool are nine points behind City with one game in hand
Football1 hour ago
Probably relief is the main emotion, obviously it was a bit of a struggle today, said Fox
Golf1 hour ago
Ronaldo has now failed to score in any of his last six appearances — something he has not endured at club level since January 2009
Football9 hours ago
Australia were cruising to victory until powerful hitting by Nissanka and Shanaka kept the touring side in the game and they finished level on 164-8
Cricket9 hours ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health1 month ago
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Videos1 month ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos1 month ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos1 month ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos1 month ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos1 month ago
American YouTuber Casey Neistat lauds airline for the kind deed.
Offbeat3 days ago
The officer pushed the schoolchild out of harm's way before the car hit her
Offbeat4 hours ago
Demonstrators, who have been camping on the grounds of Parliament for five days, responded by playing the Twisted Sisters hit 'We're Not Gonna Take It'
Offbeat1 day ago
The first box of the fruit was welcomed with a garland of flowers, prayers
Offbeat1 day ago
He tried to cover up the incident by saying he accidentally killed the animal while trying to stop a bear attack
Offbeat2 days ago
