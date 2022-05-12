The second total lunar eclipse will occur on November 8
UAE4 hours ago
The iconic trophy was unveiled by the two legendary footballers at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Thursday
Football3 hours ago
The oil giant was valued at $2.42 trillion based on the price of its shares at close of market
Markets2 hours ago
Kenyan national Anna Qabale Duba has been crowned the first-ever recipient of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award
Health4 hours ago
He is widely accepted as a man who could manage the economy with far-sighted policies
Asia24 minutes ago
The authority worked with law enforcement agencies of France, Spain, and Colombia
Crime2 hours ago
The scheme will be effective from early 2023
Jobs4 hours ago
The initiative, which goes into effect from 2023, aims to provide cash support to workers who lose their jobs under unforeseen circumstances
Jobs3 hours ago
Dr Usha Kiran brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to treat patients with the most advanced and cutting edge techniques.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Creating Fusion Recipes Perfect for Every Palette
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Top smartwatch released in 2022: The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is the must have for this year
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
The gentle wafting waves of the scented perfumes by Shaikh Mohd Saeed Est. resonates with the UAE culture of using aromatic oils and perfumes to this day
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Only helicopters can use the airport during the refurbishment period
Travel1 day ago
Two others to drive away luxury vehicles
UAE1 day ago
The pilot had become 'incoherent' following a medical emergency
Offbeat1 day ago
Khaleej Times readers highlight everything that they love about the new KT Gold annual subscription service that offers exclusive rewards to loyal readers
UAE17 hours ago
Passengers will be able to view all the aviation processes, whether it’s in operations, training, or sales
Aviation19 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 13,851
coronavirus3 hours ago
France's Macron warned earlier this week that joining the Union could take 'decades'
Europe6 hours ago
India remains a top destination for passenger volume at DXB
Aviation9 hours ago
More than 2,000 people walked, cycled and drove to join Gota Go Gama protests
Asia23 hours ago
The airline is currently serving 23 routes
Travel3 hours ago
Hold a minute's silence as tribute to colleague who passed away during the pandemic
coronavirus4 hours ago
"I am just a stickler for rules," says Zainudeen PB
Transport9 hours ago
Police say the new requirements are part of their efforts to boost safety
Transport5 hours ago
The junior tournament will be held on May 14, while the senior event will be staged on May 21
Sports55 minutes ago
Innovation, sustainability and talent were key themes during the event
Events57 minutes ago
Business set up consultancy Creative Zone has become something of a staple for new business owners coming to the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Other GCC states also hike rates after US Federal Reserve move
Banking in UAE1 week ago
She was the founder of Arab Unity School
Education1 week ago
The site was raided and the accused were caught red-handed with the materials
Crime1 week ago
This comes a month after March rates rose above the Dh3-per-litre mark for the first time since 2015
Energy1 week ago
Representatives of leading government and private entities on both sides to hold meetings
Economy2 days ago
The accused held a knife to the child's neck
Crime2 days ago
Officials said they used drones to detect congestions and direct patrols at hotspots
Transport4 days ago
Operations Room received 42,042 phone calls from April 29 to May 8
UAE4 days ago
More than 1,100 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each
UAE4 days ago
President Widodo invites Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to attend the G20 Summit next November
UAE1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
The movie that catapulted Bruce Lee onto the global stage, turned 50 last month. Here’s looking at why martial arts — even in real life — has never been the same since the ‘Little Dragon’ breathed fire on screen
Long Reads1 week ago
Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion, worth more than collective GDPs of many countries
Long Reads1 week ago
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Long Reads2 weeks ago
A crippling pandemic, lack of food security and climate change might push an already embattled middle class into a deeper abyss. Can the situation still be salvaged?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
Long Reads4 days ago
‘Long-term stays’ in the hospitality sector is currently trending in Dubai
Long Reads5 days ago
The idea of retirement has been transformed, with many treading new paths, pursuing passions, learning new skills, and living fulfilling lives
Long Reads6 days ago
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
Long Reads1 week ago
*Clones are non-branded cartridges from alternative producers
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Dubai-based Flex Facility Management LLC is leveraging human resources and technology to offer best-in-class services to its prestigious clientele in the UAE. In conversation with Nikesh Ram, Chairman and Managing Director
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Stand-up finally heads to the city to perform this weekend
Local Events1 day ago
The Bollywood actor will perform as part of Dubai Comedy Festival on May 13
Entertainment1 day ago
Hadi Baba and Charles Anouzi talk about the making of Turn On Your Favorite Show.
Music1 day ago
We strolled innumerable times through that magnificent stomping ground, one of the highlights of our childhood and teenage existence in Dubai.
Life and Living2 days ago
The fair is being held at Expo Centre from May 11 to 22
Books21 hours ago
Online platform will allow customers to make informed decision on buying the most suitable insurance policy
Health1 day ago
Yediyurappa was given a guided tour of the campus
Education1 day ago
Iris Ena Diel was among thousands of healthcare heroes who sacrificed their own lives and safety to protect the community
UAE9 hours ago
Khaleej Times spoke to healthcare professionals to know their challenges and what they enjoy most about their job
UAE21 hours ago
The event will be accompanied by 25 workshops and 15 accredited training programs
Health1 day ago
The company plans to have about $25 billion in sales by 2030 come from new business developments
Health1 day ago
Dr Usha Kiran brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to treat patients with the most advanced and cutting edge techniques.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
The auto manufacturer said in December it would commit $62 billion to electrify its cars by 2030
Auto7 hours ago
A treat for football fans in the Middle East, MetaTerrace, the metaverse-based nightlife lounge in Dubai, will host footballer Dani Alves as he unveils his NFT project in collaboration with luxurious watchmaker Backes & Strauss and NFT & Metaverse consultant ColossalBit.
Business7 hours ago
7 government departments, 17 private entities from Sharjah are participating at this year's Arabian Travel Market. We speak to the Chairman of Sharjah Tourism and Chairman of Sharjah Airport to discuss the emirate's performance during the first quarter of 2022
Videos2 hours ago
The appointment comes after Turkey's Ilker Ayci decided not take on the role of chief executive
Aviation3 hours ago
The former CEO owns a 2.4 per cent stake in the platform
Tech8 hours ago
MANGO becomes the first brand to merge the physical, digital, and virtual worlds, at the opening of its new store on Fifth Avenue New York.
Business12 hours ago
The cricket extravaganza is Emirates Cricket Board’s flagship event
Cricket3 hours ago
Four-time winners CSK are all but out of the play-off race after seven losses in 11 matches
Cricket5 hours ago
The junior tournament will be held on May 14, while the senior event will be staged on May 21
Sports55 minutes ago
Mayweather will take on sparring partner Don Moore in an eight-round showpiece event on May 14
Sports17 hours ago
Chasing 161, a 144-run second-wicket partnership between Warner and Marsh helped Delhi achieve their target with 11 balls to spare
Cricket17 hours ago
The OmegaPro Legends Cup will also feature stalwarts like Iker Casillas, John Terry, Luis Figo and Wesley Sneijder
Football1 day ago
Devon Conway's partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad augurs well for CSK, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket17 hours ago
Kohli has failed to score a century in more than 100 matches in all formats
Cricket1 day ago
One of the world’s most unique dining initiatives, Dinner in the Sky Dubai is not for the faint-hearted. Accommodating up to 22 guests, the table is raised and lowered using a huge crane. Guests can enjoy stunning views of Dubai Marina while eating a 3-course menu, a great place to visit during the Eid holidays.
Videos1 week ago
We visit Al Baik’s new branch in Mall of the Emirates which is based in the food court close to Ski Dubai
Videos2 weeks ago
The exhibition was organized by Artoze Gallerv and Exhibitions in collaboration with Magzoid Magazine, Khaleej Times and Orbit Events with the goal to support the art community as well as contribute to the creative economy while celebrating the spirit of Ramadan.
Videos2 weeks ago
More than a charity drive, cooking up all these meals every Ramadan has been a devotion for Shareefah Al Hosani
Ramadan 20222 weeks ago
For centuries, Lamb Ouzi has been a staple menu item for Iftar in the Arab countries. We find out how this slow-cooked delicacy is prepared
Videos3 weeks ago
In this KT travel safe, we are looking at Mauritius as a travel destination for your Eid or summer holidays considering the current Covid-19 protocols. We also focus on golf tourism with the return of the MCB Tour Championship.
Videos1 month ago
Early indications were that the shipment turned up in five containers that had arrived by sea from Brazil
Offbeat5 days ago
The confusion took place amid darkness as both the brides wore similar dresses
Offbeat2 days ago
The company is also working towards creating sleep pods and quiet rooms in the office
Offbeat5 days ago
He said he attended the weddings to hear the wedding vows 'because he was going through a divorce'
Offbeat5 days ago
