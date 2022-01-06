Lufthansa, Qatar Airways and flydubai separately said they were monitoring events in the country
Travel14 hours ago
Blowing dust may affect visibility
Weather3 hours ago
There was enormous backlash over the decision to grant Djokovic a medical exemption from vaccination to play at the Australian Open.
coronavirus4 hours ago
Australian Border Force on Thursday cancelled the visa of the world's No. 1 tennis player.
coronavirus4 hours ago
KHDA also answered some crucial questions
Education15 hours ago
Outbound passenger operations from Dubai to these destinations remain unaffected
Travel1 week ago
Britain is also lifting requirement to self isolate on arrival
coronavirus14 hours ago
Covid cases have hit record levels in recent days due to the fast spreading Omicron variant.
coronavirus4 hours ago
The discount was scheduled to end on January 3, 2022
Transport13 hours ago
Lufthansa, Qatar Airways and flydubai separately said they were monitoring events in the country
Travel14 hours ago
Staff and passengers travelling through the airport are exceptions
coronavirus15 hours ago
Periodic PCR testing detect virus early and help authorities in contact tracing
coronavirus15 hours ago
The Health Ministry instructions say that the infected workers shouldn’t be in contact with non-vaccinated patients or those at greater risk of severe illness
coronavirus14 hours ago
Public Prosecution campaign aimed at raising the public's awareness about the laws and legislations in the country
Legal19 hours ago
Projects include construction of health centres, schools, boreholes, water wells and mosques
UAE16 hours ago
Project would search pioneers in the fields of physics, mathematics, programming sciences, research and economics, among others, over the next five years
UAE1 day ago
The move comes under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed as part of the emirate's Urban Plan 2040
UAE2 days ago
Priority will remain for citizens, their happiness and providing them with the finest services
UAE3 days ago
As part of the agreement, SEHA and the National Health Insurance Company will merge into Pure Health
UAE23 hours ago
Globally, spot gold rose 0.09% to $1,815.52 at 9.22am UAE time.
Markets1 day ago
Official working hours at headquarters will be Monday-Thursday 7:30am to 3:30pm and 7:30am to 12 pm on Fridays
Property1 day ago
The dollar index was trading unchanged at 96.25.
Markets1 day ago
KHDA also answered some crucial questions
Education15 hours ago
Outbound passenger operations from Dubai to these destinations remain unaffected
Travel1 week ago
Britain is also lifting requirement to self isolate on arrival
coronavirus14 hours ago
Covid cases have hit record levels in recent days due to the fast spreading Omicron variant.
coronavirus4 hours ago
Blowing dust may affect visibility
Weather3 hours ago
There was enormous backlash over the decision to grant Djokovic a medical exemption from vaccination to play at the Australian Open.
coronavirus4 hours ago
Australian Border Force on Thursday cancelled the visa of the world's No. 1 tennis player.
coronavirus4 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Choose from a range of top-selling smartwatches and electronics that are guaranteed to enhance and improve your experience
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Liven up every moment by choosing from these top selling home audio and headphone products
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Acquisition of Ayadi Home Healthcare supports Mediclinic’s goal to become an integrated healthcare provider across the continuum of care
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Law that came into effect on January 2 also protects the privacy of accident victims
Crime21 hours ago
Tenants reported seeing a massive water puddle sitting on top of the parking roof a day before the incident
UAE16 hours ago
Employees in the private sector can have part-time, temporary and flexible work contracts
Jobs22 hours ago
The Health Ministry instructions say that the infected workers shouldn’t be in contact with non-vaccinated patients or those at greater risk of severe illness
coronavirus14 hours ago
Fully vaccinated individuals are not immune from the virus
coronavirus18 hours ago
A German national based in Dubai and a Kenyan living in Nairobi have become the first two winners
UAE19 hours ago
The Belgian-British pilot touched down at Expo 2020 Dubai this week after a gruelling nine-hour flight from India
Expo 202019 hours ago
Staff and passengers travelling through the airport are exceptions
coronavirus15 hours ago
Periodic PCR testing detect virus early and help authorities in contact tracing
coronavirus15 hours ago
Booster doses are helping protect people against the more contagious variant
coronavirus4 minutes ago
The distressing incident was detailed in a social media post by the woman's niece on January 1
coronavirus13 minutes ago
New variants rapid spread indicates that it is much more contagious than other variants
coronavirus19 minutes ago
The health ministry reported that total Omicron infections had risen to at least 2,135
coronavirus16 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Madan Mohan, Director - Technology Risk Advisory, MBG Corporate Services on the growing need for organisations to incorporate privacy laws and regulations within their structures
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Authorities are doing all they can to keep Emiratis and expats safe
coronavirus3 days ago
Here's how to claim overtime for additional hours of work each day
Legal3 days ago
Each Emirate is empowered to frame its own regulations for consumption, possession and dealing with and trading in alcoholic beverages
Legal4 days ago
Company's appeal on the sanction was rejected by the Central Bank
Banking in UAE6 days ago
Public Prosecution campaign aimed at raising the public's awareness about the laws and legislations in the country
Legal19 hours ago
Projects include construction of health centres, schools, boreholes, water wells and mosques
UAE16 hours ago
Project would search pioneers in the fields of physics, mathematics, programming sciences, research and economics, among others, over the next five years
UAE1 day ago
The move comes under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed as part of the emirate's Urban Plan 2040
UAE2 days ago
Priority will remain for citizens, their happiness and providing them with the finest services
UAE3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
This unique concept is a step into a new direction for the future, not only for Meta but the rest of us.
The Great Employee Exodus has become a reality in a post-Covid world where professionals are putting the value of a work-life balance over paychecks and promotions
Long Reads2 weeks ago
With urbanisation nearing a crescendo, and a pandemic breathing down our neck, more and more people are looking at exploring rural opportunities that promise better resilience — entrepreneurial and emotional — in the future
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Research shows that those more exposed to tobacco imagery across the media — particularly the young — are twice as likely to start smoking
Long Reads2 weeks ago
While there’s a global effort on to curb the menace, New Zealand’s new plan to outlaw smoking for the young by 2025 is the latest radical bid
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Gandhi sent a crocheted, cotton lace with the words ‘Jai Hind’ at the centre, created from yarn he had personally spun to Queen Elizabeth ll
Long Reads4 days ago
For most of us, New Year resolutions used to be passing fancies. But after a pandemic-charged year, we are now seeking changes to give our lives more purpose and meaning
Long Reads5 days ago
Self-love is the power to acknowledge that you come first; it’s only then that you can truly be compassionate about others around you
Long Reads1 week ago
All of us dream of having a healthy body and mind but not all of us live the dream. It is because of several factors like health issues, tight work schedules, etc. that often restrict us from achieving our fitness goals.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
A case study conducted by Invest in the USA (‘IIUSA”) stated that nearly 32,600 investors with a pending I-526 application have been affected by the lapse of the EB-5 immigrant investor program, not including the applicants that are waiting for their consulate interviews or readjustment of status.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Austin Barnard, Co-Founder of Orca Capital.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
She reveals the process of shooting the video with many UAE-based talents.
Music22 hours ago
It can mean peace and quiet, but can also be an unwelcome occurrence.
Life and Living1 day ago
Actress says characters and content excite her more now as she gears up for release of OTT series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.
OTT2 days ago
Emergency departments will work round-the-clock on all days
Health2 days ago
New system will be effective as of December 30, 2021 and applies to newborns across the emirate
UAE1 week ago
As part of the agreement, SEHA and the National Health Insurance Company will merge into Pure Health
UAE23 hours ago
Doctors have urged parents to get children vaccinated to avoid complications if a child tests positive
Education1 day ago
Health practitioner urged citizens and residents to consider maintaining a healthy lifestyle
UAE1 day ago
Kickstart your day with these amazing options.
Photos1 day ago
Visit aimed at strengthening ties between South Indian state, Thumbay Group and Gulf Medical University (GMU)
Health1 week ago
The company said it will launch its first electric vehicle by 2025
Auto15 hours ago
AI-enhanced applications like entertainment, navigation, payment services under development
Auto15 hours ago
On Wednesday, the rupee surged 20 paise to close at 74.38 against the US currency.
Markets1 hour ago
Spot gold was trading at $1,805.94 per ounce at 9.20 am UAE time, down by 0.23%
Markets1 hour ago
Motorists should go through the policies before purchasing the insurance cover
UAE2 hours ago
The retail major has a presence across 10 countries with 217 hypermarkets
Business11 hours ago
Opec+ stuck to a planned increase of 400,000 barrels per day for February
Energy17 hours ago
Dewa continues its efforts to provide a creative work environment with high productivity by providing its staff with the latest technologies and tools that help them complete their fieldwork easily
Corporate17 hours ago
An overhauled Zephyrus Duo 16, remodeled Zephyrus and Strix series, and brand-new Flow Z13 gaming tablet debut at this year’s showcase
PARTNER CONTENT 18 hours ago
Set to make 240 to win, South Africa were 118 for two at the close, with Elgar unbeaten on 46 after facing 121 balls
Sports14 hours ago
Aman Dahiya was barred from the qualifying event of the junior Australian Open because he had not been jabbed
Sports16 hours ago
Victoria's acting sports minister Jaala Pulford said late on Wednesday that her state had rejected a request for help and visa approvals were a matter for the federal government
Sports16 hours ago
UAE’s top eight teams to contest in a T20 tournament to commence from January 8 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Sports13 hours ago
The first leg of the last-four encounter will now be played at Anfield on January 13, while the return leg will take place at Emirates Stadium on January 20
Sports17 hours ago
After each wicket, the raw but charismatic Ebadot Hossain saluted as the fallen batsman departed Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval — a nod to his services background
Sports17 hours ago
The 11th edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award will celebrate its winners at a glittering presentation ceremony on Sunday
Sports21 hours ago
The 57-year-old American joined the team back in 2009 when it was Force India
Sports16 hours ago
The Qatari, seeking a fourth Dakar title behind the wheel of a Toyota, pulled a further 25 seconds clear of Sebastien Loeb in the overall car rankings to lead the French rally star by 38mins 05sec
Sports16 hours ago
The Qatari, seeking a fourth Dakar title behind the wheel of a Toyota, pulled a further 25 seconds clear of Sebastien Loeb in the overall car rankings to lead the French rally star by 38mins 05sec
Sports16 hours ago
This Wknd. Conversation was in association with Fakeeh University Hospital and was about how self-care is the new beauty
Videos1 week ago
The Galadari Food & Beverage Division celebrated the opening of its first two KyoChon locations in City Centre Deira and First Avenue Mall, Motor City. This is just the beginning of their exciting journey of taking the brand across the entire MENA region
Videos1 week ago
At 100 years, Jocelyn Henderson has certainly outlived most people from her generation. Yet, reaching this remarkable and rare feat is certainly not the only unique achievement of this British expat and proud Abu Dhabi resident.
Videos1 month ago
We went behind the scenes at Kojaki to see how they recreate authentic flavours from Korea. This restaurant offers high-end dining, vibrant ambiance and is from the Never Been Seen Collection at Expo 2020 Dubai. So, let's take a look inside.
Videos1 month ago
Plant-based chef Maya Badran gives us all the insights
Food1 month ago
The fair is an annual week-long festival
UAE1 month ago
Kane Tanaka's immediate goal is to live until 120
World1 day ago
He had been on the run for nearly 20 years
Offbeat12 hours ago
A new law that came into effect on Wednesday recognises pets as 'living, sentient beings' for the first time
Offbeat17 hours ago
Estrella Salazar's application for mobile devices translate sign language into text and voice
Offbeat18 hours ago
The Belgian-British pilot touched down at Expo 2020 Dubai this week after a gruelling nine-hour flight from India
Expo 202019 hours ago
|1 AED
|20.21 INR
|1 AED
|47.31 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,628.02 AED
|24K
|218.75 AED