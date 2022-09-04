The archrivals clashed in a Super 4 stage match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday
Sector faces severe shortage of professionals as it recovers from Covid-19 setbacks
Chasing a target of 182, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan stars with a brilliant 71 of 51
Men in Green play archrivals India in match in Dubai on Sunday
Chasing 182, Rizwan set the platform for the victory
It applies to every teacher, leader, administrator, and worker in the sector
The General Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed the accident
The service is currently limited to passengers flying Wizz Air
GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs feature AI enhanced graphics, video and image processing, and other advanced features that ensure students have the best experience whether they’re working on coursework, creating streaming content or gaming on-the-go
One of the leading PSPs in MENA, Amazon Payment Services appointed Peter George as the Managing Director to head the company in the region. A year later, George reflects on the PSP’s achievements over the past 12 months
AriZona Group is successfully leading the immigration market and offers a wide range of explicit services for all of the immigration programmes created by each country
Police say they are filing an accidental death report in former Tata Sons chairman's case
More than 1,000 participants took home Dh1,803,650 in prize money
The kids also met mascots 'Amna' and 'Mansoor,' who shared some road safety tips
He was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider
Reader asks: If I am unable to find a job, will I be able to stay in the country as I fight my case?
Over 184.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
They will clash for the second time in the Asia Cup later today
Adorable video has garnered over 16,000 likes on Instagram
Visibility will be reduced in some coastal and internal areas, says NCM
Reporter shares video clip of incident on social media
Restaurant in Ireland's Newtownabbey shares the photo of the newborn
Among the items that can be donated are tents, mattresses, clothes, blankets and hygiene essentials
961 charity NFT artworks unveiled after screening
"I feel proud when they look at me and call me a frontline hero"
The first of three official breaks remaining this year is in October
Al Ain Zoo drew highly qualified female professionals throughout 54 years of operation
Here are five profiles of NEP’s female graduates who are helping shape the nation’s future
Airline to deploy newly retrofitted A380s starting from December
Registered nurses from around the world can apply for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award
Motorists urged to be cautious and abide by traffic rules
Sharjah Taxi reported zero deaths from accidents during the year 2021
The Austrian-registered aircraft was scrambled by NATO jets to follow its erratic course
Elizabeth Rood, who has served as deputy chief of mission since June, would assume duties as charge d’affaires at the Moscow embassy
When it comes to the food you love, McDonald’s UAE has the answer to all your questions
Dubai is where many single women have found a firm footing. Coming from countries where it’s not easy to be single and live alone, the city has carved out a convenient and safe comfort zone for many of us who don’t wish to be ‘judged’ — because we’d rather focus on self-development
Digital communities have become the new families for a lot of users. But why would you go online for support?
With rising inflation and interest rates, besides global economic slowdown, this traditional sanctuary during turbulent stock markets deserves your careful consideration
With social media and democratisation of opinion, we believe we’ve been elevated to a vantage point where we ‘understand’ food. But whatever happened to the rigour of the good, old-fashioned culinary critique? It’s definitely food for thought
On his way to the White House to meet with President Ronald Reagan, the late Russian leader stopped his limousine downtown to interact with the lunchtime crowd
Adapt, adopt or perish is the way forward in a post-pandemic world
Does the truth lie somewhere in between?
A searing heat wave has led to drought in parts of Britain, with tankers supplying water to residents in an Oxfordshire village. The conditions remind many of shortages in the 19th century, and the lesser-known story of the Maharaja of Benares coming to the rescue of villagers in the Chiltern Hills. Here’s a look at the dry, dire situation
The two countries are celebrating the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations
How the city graduated from Starbucks to artisan coffee in a matter of years
A UK university recently decided to axe its English Literature course because of concerns over employability of those who graduate in the subject
Nature-inspired designs meet sophisticated silhouettes in all-new women's workwear collection. Smart business attire made from high-quality, natural, luxe fabrics like linen. Use promo code MENATURE to enjoy 15% off on ar.SHEIN.com
As we approach the last few weeks of the summer break
The post brought back memories of happier days for the Bollywood couple.
The young actor expressed his thoughts openly on the harm he feels social media has done.
The actor has served as an unofficial ambassador for Indo-Italian relations.
Mark the end of the celebration with a grand meal to celebrate this occasion
It is giving people a chance to come alive on billboards without having to shed their true skin
Weekends are time to whip up a frenzy. How about starting with these delicacies….
The city's diverse culinary landscape is making strides in becoming environmentally responsible — making a difference to staff, customers, and the wider world around them
Her illness was diagnosed during a routine visit to the hospital
The Australians have understandably bristled at centuries of British disregard, and the British, in turn, have enjoyed joking about the Australians
Ladies nights are passé, hello afternoon tea
European governments have been seeking alternatives to gas from main supplier Russia since Moscow ordered troops into Ukraine in late February, with Europe’s power costs surging as Russian flows dropped
The service is currently limited to passengers flying Wizz Air
The S&P 500 is down nine per cent since mid-August, partially reversing a summer rebound after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned the central bank’s single-minded fight against inflation could lead to economic pain
South Asin country will likely surpass Germany in 2027 and Japan in 2029 to move atop the table if the current rate of growth is maintained
The bailout package is expected to boost the country’s credit ratings and the confidence of international creditors and investors
Euro zone industrial producer prices increased by nine per cent in the energy sector in July 2022 compared with June 2022
Dubai and Abu Dhabi property markets continue to attract foreign investment as investor confidence rises
|1 AED
|21.58 INR
|1 AED
|58.17 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,290.38 AED
|24K
|207.50 AED
Chasing 182, Rizwan set the platform for the victory
Abdul Jalil has become an iconic figure in cricket, waving the Pakistan flag in the biggest matches around the world and smiling, posing with fans from both sides of the border
Sharjah nudges out the Sydney Cricket Ground from the top position with the ground having now hosted 244 ODIs, 9 Tests and 28 T20Is giving it a total of 281
India take on a rejuvenated Pakistan in Asia Cup Super Four today
Chasing a stiff target of 176, Sri Lanka were well served by their batting line-up as they got over the line with five balls to spare
Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 155 runs to reach the Super Four stage, having lost their first match to India by five wickets on August 28
If things go accordingly, there is the prospect of the two teams going up against each other in the Asia Cup final on September 11
Chasing a target of 182, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan stars with a brilliant 71 of 51
Stay by Yannick Alleno is one of two restaurants in Dubai to be awarded two Michelin stars. We visited this French restaurant at the Palm to find out how the Chef achieved the Stars and how it impacts the restaurant.
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit Wellfit's summer camp and understand how physical activities during the summer can also support a child academically
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
The vehicle resembles a convertible sports car but is designed like a boat underneath and goes as fast as a jet ski at a maximum speed of 60-80kmph
Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon
Video going viral showed him getting on one knee and popping the question
Restaurant in Ireland's Newtownabbey shares the photo of the newborn
It went viral two years ago
It is said to have originated from a spontaneous bust-up amongst villagers in 1945
Brands seem to be confining themselves to a single word or phrases
Netizens say that his remarks promote toxic professional environments