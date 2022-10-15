The actor is survived by hi ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and children Spencer and Alice
50 miners believed to be trapped hundreds of metres below ground
Benny 'was hit by a car and left to suffer in the gutter for days', says the rescue centre
Each residence to have a cinema, terrace with a personal pool and garden
The health authority urges whoever may have obtained the products made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals to not use them
This year's Gitex Global saw over 138,000 visitors and about 5,000 exhibitors — making it the largest in the history of the exhibition
She is among 100 security guards who learnt how to perform CPR in a basic life support training programme
Mohammad Dawood, 65, hopes to ride out to every mosque in the UAE during his lifetime
Xiaomi 12T Series, Xiaomi TV Q2 Series and Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro now available in the UAE
The coming two months will feature eight fantastic performances hit the stage including Travis, Riverdance, Peter Bence and The Magic of Rob Lake.
A plot of land sold for Dh44 million in Al Satwa is among the top three transactions
The Grand Prize included ‘Category Two’ tickets to group stage matches along with pre-match hospitality and much more
RTA reveals new technology that will create a 'digital twin' of the city's iconic rails
Carriers must be biodegradable, multi-use or made of paper or woven cloth
Zaman was initially picked as a reserve, while Qadir was in the 15-man squad
Brent and WTI contracts on track for weekly decline; IEA revises down oil demand forecast, warns of recession; Opec+ supply cut seen to give floor to prices
In the near future, even those who have never uttered a word will be able to speak for the first time through this innovation
The Just Stop Oil campaign group had been holding protests for the last fortnight in London
They will be able to avail visa-free entry provided that the duration of their visit does not exceed a period of 30 days
In September, the average yearly rents for apartments and villas hit Dh89,986 and Dh268,758, respectively
The guidelines were developed to ensure the safety of both consumers and suppliers and improve quality standards in the tourism industry
Employees could win a Dh1 million grand prize every three months; there are also dedicated prizes for ladies, minors and regular savers
Private sector employees have the flexibility to contribute as little as Dh100 on a monthly basis and earn a profit on the amount saved, which can be availed in addition to the earned gratuity provided by their organisation
Gitex Africa Morocco will take place in Marrakech, one of the country's largest cities, from May 31 to June 2, 2023
Travellers can apply for and obtain the electronic travel document at any time and from any place and receive it via e-mail
Today, Internet City is the largest ICT hub in the region, attracting billions in investments and hosting over 1,600 technology companies
Fog or mist formations predicted over some areas
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation praises efforts taken by the US
The fund was approved to construct streets around commercial and industrial lands
Once this new GDRFA service is available, Dubai residents will no longer be required to use a passport or any other document to verify themselves
Gambia has set up a new commission of inquiry to deal with the deaths caused by cough syrups made by Indian firm
Interior minister says 28 people who either managed to crawl out on their own or were saved by rescuers had suffered various injuries
Despite blocked access to internet services, activists issue an online appeal for a huge turnout
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
So inspired was Ahmed Seddiqi by the 2005 Corrales vs Castillo thriller in Las Vegas that he opened the Emirate’s first fight club and named it Round 10 Boxing Club
Can an algorithm help with existential angst? Welcome to my year with Woebot
When you have a pet that gives you unconditional love, being its parent becomes a full-time commitment. While some humans still cannot wrap their heads around having “fur babies”, there are many who have taken pet parenting as their biggest responsibility in life
VanMoof, the Dutch e-bike company taking inspiration from Apple and Tesla, is one of the world’s hottest brands in a bike market remade by the pandemic. Will it help reshape urban transportation?
More and more people are finding it difficult to fall asleep, so we try and identify the causes and figure out what can be done to restore us to a state of somnolence
The Great Smog of 1952 — a lethal haze of smoke and fog — killed nearly 12,000 people in London. Since then, efforts to improve air quality in the buzzing capital have come a long way, mainly due to targeted road pricing, but also by encouraging cycling and walking
Conversations have increased around emotional wellness, and there has been a concerted effort to whittle down the stigma associated with mental health. And yet, now, more than ever, is the time when we need to reevaluate its constantly evolving matrix
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
In a post-Covid world, our living spaces have become sanctuaries. As we view our homes with a mounting ‘passion’, they have become an extension of our evolving personalities. A handful of Dubai-based experts share home truths from a fast-moving domain
Gamers and content creators can own, experience and have the chance to win the world's fastest and most advanced GPU on a first come, first served basis
The recent study by Dell Technologies emphasises businesses build a culture that treats people as the greatest source of innovation
Five insider tips you must know before applying for a course at any top global university
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers.
Last month, social media was abuzz with rumours about a rift
Critically acclaimed films with high-impact messages take centrestage at ‘Green Carpet’ event at 9th SIFF
The much anticipated Pakistani drama finally drops in theatres this week
The iconic actor shone in roles consistently over a variety of genres
Michelin-lauded chef Antonio Guida's Italian fare compliments the fine service
Squirting water in six different directions, the pill once swallowed will allow a doctor to remotely examine the insides of patient over a virtual call
Healthcare chain aims to provide accessibility and affordability with full-scale Web 3.0 rollout
To see is a gift and protecting the vision has become Dubai-based student Noah’s top priority as he strives to raise awareness on the importance of eyecare
Dubai-based yoga instructor Chandnee Kaurani tells us what may have sparked this rise
In a September 23 'mini-budget', Kwarteng had said corporation tax would be frozen at 19 per cent, scrapping a rise to 25 per cent planned by his predecessor, alongside a raft of other unfunded tax cuts which have since roiled financial markets
Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as finance minister as pressure mounted on her government following last month’s big spending, tax-slashing budget, which spooked markets
The United States presented Saudi Arabia with an analysis showing there was no market basis to lower oil production before the Opec+ decision to cut output,
The multi-cloud application services and security company launches campaign to emphasise how cybersecurity impacts individuals
Qatar Airways is suing Airbus over damage to the painted surface and anti-lightning system on A350 jets, saying safety could be at risk from a design defect
The compnay is helping organisations around the world own the experiences they create for their customers, constituents, and supporters
Economists often see the performance of the city-state’s open, trade-driven economy as a barometer for global trading activity
Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly
For every kilometre run, Vedanta, the title sponsors of the event, is pledging a nutritious meal to a child in need
Heading into the Champions Day meeting are some of the flat’s biggest performers of the year including Shadwell Racing’s unbeaten Baaeed
Zaman was initially picked as a reserve, while Qadir was in the 15-man squad
London-based Graham Budd Auctions said that it anticipates the ball to sell for £2.5-£3 million (up to $3.4 million)
The City manager has warned his players they face defeat if they are as “soft” as they have been in recent encounters with their rivals
The 22-year-old has scored 52 goals in 182 games since being handed his debut by Pep Guardiola in 2017
Last year, Rafiq opened up about an 'institutionally racist culture' at Yorkshire
India defeat Thailand to set up a final date with Sri Lanka who pulled off a thrilling one-run win over Pakistan
Former Indian cricketer and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team Roger Binny is likely to replace Ganguly
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
King Charles III became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. He will decide on the length of the royal household's period of mourning, which is expected to last a month
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minnesota, wins annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California
The unnamed man was caught on camera making fascist gestures and reportedly chanting far-right Croatian songs
Music lovers can also bid for David Bowie's Major Tom spacesuit from the 'Ashes to Ashes' music video, Elvis Presley's signed gun license application, and more
Part of the most significant cache of Hemingway materials uncovered in 60 years are in a new archive recently opened to scholars and the public at Penn State University
Page Six quoted a Hypebeast report to say that these would retail at around $1,800 — as against a mere $4 for what the chips cost
'Bina completed her DNA profiling, which suggested that she was of Goan origin, as her profiling 99.5% matched with Goan people', her attorney said
The French sporting goods retailer was launched in 1976 by Michel Leclercq, and has more than 1,600 stores across the globe
Product website reads that the scent features 'the Essence of Repugnant Desire'
Shares images of the reptile and asks followers to identify it
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business
The pet was adopted in 2016 and named after a famous dialogue from a Malayalam film; was popular among neighbourhood children