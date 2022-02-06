Authorities called on the public to follow all official rules and warnings
UAE3 hours ago
The CEO of Keolis described Dubai's public transport system as 'highly resilient'
Public Transport in UAE2 hours ago
Written by a veteran journalist in the UAE, it consists of three chapters examining the ruler's journey
Books3 hours ago
Video shows a helicopter at the accident site
UAE4 hours ago
The 92-year-old playback singer died on Sunday in Mumbai
Music1 hour ago
The authority plans to work on a stage-wise road map to improve mobility in the city
Public Transport in UAE5 hours ago
Today marks the queen’s platinum jubilee, a first for a British monarch
UAE2 hours ago
The grants last year benefited over 2,700 young Emirati citizens
UAE5 hours ago
Authorities called on the public to follow all official rules and warnings
UAE3 hours ago
This was the first meeting between the two leaders since Khan's visit to China in 2019
Asia2 hours ago
The government of India has announced two-day national mourning in memory of Mangeshkar
Music6 hours ago
The service is only provided by the Capital and available exclusively in the region
Legal8 hours ago
Morocco was in shock on Sunday after emergency crews found Rayan dead at the bottom of a well in a tragic end to a painstaking five-day rescue operation
UAE7 hours ago
Lebanese expat took up unique challenge to mark his 47th birthday.
UAE4 days ago
Residents urged to use designated area for pedestrian crossing
Transport4 days ago
Chief Minister of Kerala will inaugurate the week on February 4.
Expo 20205 days ago
Ceremony coincided with the 50th anniversary of the university’s founding as well as the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations
UAE5 days ago
Four beautiful spots to enjoy a comfortable and luxurious stay while exploring the magnificent desert.
UAE Attractions1 week ago
Duke of Cambridge's visit to coincide with UK National Day celebrations at Expo site.
Expo 20205 days ago
The UAE’s 9% corporate tax rate positions the country as a highly competitive tax regime, globally and regionally
Finance4 days ago
The emirate’s economy could expand by 4.5 per cent this year as almost all the major industries are seeing an upward growth trajectory this year
Economy4 days ago
Ministry announced plan to introduce federal corporate tax on business profits from June 2023.
UAE5 days ago
As part of the agreement, Aldar has also secured development rights for an extra 11,200sqm of gross floor area, with an option to acquire an additional 7,400sqm for retail and commercial use
Corporate5 days ago
Video shows a helicopter at the accident site
UAE4 hours ago
The 92-year-old playback singer died on Sunday in Mumbai
Music1 hour ago
The authority plans to work on a stage-wise road map to improve mobility in the city
Public Transport in UAE5 hours ago
Today marks the queen’s platinum jubilee, a first for a British monarch
UAE2 hours ago
The CEO of Keolis described Dubai's public transport system as 'highly resilient'
Public Transport in UAE2 hours ago
Written by a veteran journalist in the UAE, it consists of three chapters examining the ruler's journey
Books3 hours ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Through expert guidance, training and/or inter-institutional cooperation, ProDominicana helps national exporters and foreign investors find better ways to do business.
Dominican Republic1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Pre-orders for the beautiful foldable phone with an exquisite design and HUAWEI IMAGE camera feature start from 3rd February with gifts worth AED 1,959 on offer
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Travel restrictions will be eased from February 6
coronavirus2 days ago
The state has replaced the mandatory quarantine with an ‘advisable’ status
Travel1 day ago
Shruti Nair and Anil Narasipuram were the first to hold a blockchain wedding in India
Offbeat1 day ago
'Thank you for your glorious voice Lata ji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come'
Music10 hours ago
The rates might be affordable, but authorities have urged families to be careful
Legal9 hours ago
Morocco was in shock on Sunday after emergency crews found Rayan dead at the bottom of a well in a tragic end to a painstaking five-day rescue operation
UAE7 hours ago
The subcontinent's legendary singer passed away at 92 on Sunday.
Music11 hours ago
Three other winners took home Dh100,000 each
UAE8 hours ago
Projects and individuals will be penalised depending on the type of violation and recurrence rate so as to protect the environment.
Environment5 hours ago
This was the first meeting between the two leaders since Khan's visit to China in 2019
Asia2 hours ago
The government of India has announced two-day national mourning in memory of Mangeshkar
Music6 hours ago
The service is only provided by the Capital and available exclusively in the region
Legal8 hours ago
This came as other shootings around the state took place in a sports bar and a banquet hall
World8 minutes ago
The men had been missing since Saturday
World32 minutes ago
The attack, claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, took place in the Kurram district of rugged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Asia32 minutes ago
Over 127.6 million PCR have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus6 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
World Expo 2020 Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
App is one of the modern national digital systems launched by govt since the outbreak of the pandemic
coronavirus5 days ago
Active Parks initiative launched to promote a healthy society and motivate the community to take up sports.
Health5 days ago
Contracts to be issued for remote work, shared jobs, flexible, temporary, part-time and full-time jobs in private sector under new law.
Government5 days ago
As many as eight out of 10 respondents were either very or extremely worried that becoming seriously ill would deplete their savings
Business5 days ago
Lebanese expat took up unique challenge to mark his 47th birthday.
UAE4 days ago
Residents urged to use designated area for pedestrian crossing
Transport4 days ago
Chief Minister of Kerala will inaugurate the week on February 4.
Expo 20205 days ago
Ceremony coincided with the 50th anniversary of the university’s founding as well as the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations
UAE5 days ago
Four beautiful spots to enjoy a comfortable and luxurious stay while exploring the magnificent desert.
UAE Attractions1 week ago
Duke of Cambridge's visit to coincide with UK National Day celebrations at Expo site.
Expo 20205 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Online brokerage firm's GlobalAnalyst helps investors crunch numbers better to find new opportunities and diversify their portfolios
We accumulate and discard many things over our lifetime, but some stay with us for long. As more expats and migrants move across cities, countries and continents, such items survive the peregrinations and emerge often to revive memories of home, family or events from a bygone era.
Long Reads1 week ago
JRD Tata will always be remembered as the stalwart who reached for the skies — in more ways than one.
Long Reads1 week ago
As Air India, and its Maharajah, readies for a second takeoff with the Tata Group, a look at what the brand has meant to millions of travellers — and followers — around the world
Long Reads1 week ago
New online game doesn’t just increase your word power and sense of intellectual self; it also teaches you patience and mindfulness in a crash-and-burn world of fast moves, OTT binges and rapid PCR tests. Who knows, maybe five letters can make you a better person.
Long Reads1 week ago
How does it feel to sell off your home — a space that’s synonymous with memories? Property transactions are financial ones, but they usually come with an attendant bagful of emotions.
Long Reads23 hours ago
Young population does not automatically guarantee economic prosperity.
Long Reads1 day ago
Bird species have been allocated symbolic meanings through folklore, rhymes and fairytales: the Cuckoo as a metaphor for a con artist, Magpies linked to sorrow, joy, girl or boy depending on their numbers, the Raptor as a threat, Swans on the lake symbolising love and romance.
Long Reads2 days ago
As symbols, messengers or metaphors, birds have long figured in literatures and cultures. Over 180 species have become extinct globally and there is increasing awareness, but with more birds facing threat, the scale of the challenge dwarfs efforts to protect them on the ground.
Long Reads2 days ago
To promote diversification with renewable energies, expand the country’s electricity supply and reduce losses in the distribution network are some of the government’s main goals.
Dominican Republic1 week ago
With different types of tourism, unexplored areas, and closer relationships with local communities, Dominican tourism is opening up to fresh and exciting options.
Dominican Republic1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
Following an ambitious seven-pillar strategy, the Dominican Republic is investing in a more technological, cost-efficient, sustainable and export-oriented agricultural sector.
Dominican Republic1 week ago
My childhood was dominated by songs by Lata and many other singing greats.
7 hours ago
Bollywood actor and filmmaker Aakash Bhatia on their latest thriller out now
Entertainment2 days ago
The headline show in Dubai is part of the group's 15th anniversary international tour
Music2 days ago
Artist is part of the entertainment line up in the capital this weekend
Local Events3 days ago
She was joined by Daniel L Newman and Karim Hauser to discuss the influence of East over rest of the world at Emirates Airline Literature Festival 2022
Events1 day ago
The donation will help a local NGO create wigs for cancer patients
Health2 days ago
Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally
Health2 days ago
Addicts can now apply for treatment services online
Health3 hours ago
Written by a veteran journalist in the UAE, it consists of three chapters examining the ruler's journey
Books3 hours ago
Omar was only six when his father Saif Ghobash, the UAE’s first Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, was killed by a bullet
Books9 hours ago
To date, the Make A Wish Foundation has helped more than 5,000 children in the UAE and abroad
Health1 day ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health2 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health2 days ago
New urban community will promote economic diversification and benefit real estate, IT and startups
Business3 hours ago
A turbulent week in markets ended with a surge in Treasury yields to their highest level in more than two years after surprisingly strong US jobs data stoked expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve
Markets5 hours ago
The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai with its India Innovation hub initiative has been instrumental in strengthening Indian startup ecosystem and facilitating Indian startups to network with their global counterparts.
Business1 hour ago
After a year of consolidation, gold has formed a solid price bottom at around $1,700 an ounce. As the Federal Reserve gears up to raise rates and reduce liquidity, the precious metal is a potential top performer this year
Markets2 hours ago
Launched in November, the smart app is rated 4.7 on App Store and 4.4 on Play Store
Business5 hours ago
Pac Team Group set to explore Middle East, North Africa and Indian markets through its new headquarters in Dubai
Business5 hours ago
Every business registered in the UAE, either on the mainland or in the free zone, would be liable to register for CT purposes
Finance5 hours ago
The second match of the series is on Wednesday at the same venue in Ahmedabad
Cricket1 hour ago
The legendary singer helped the cash-strapped Indian cricket board after Kapil's team won the 1983 World Cup
Cricket4 hours ago
India beat England by four wickets on Saturday in the final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua
Cricket2 hours ago
The former world number three last played a tournament match in June 2019 at Queens in London
Tennis1 hour ago
The Australian newspaper said it had obtained a copy of Langer's resignation email to Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley
Cricket5 hours ago
They beat England by four wickets and the triumph bore resemblance to the exploits of world-class Indian U-19 teams of the past
Sports19 hours ago
Rohit begins his tenure as full-time ODI captain in Ahmedabad on Sunday for the first of three matches against the West Indies, after replacing Kohli
Sports20 hours ago
Sunday’s African Cup of Nations final in Cameroon will centre on two of the continent’s biggest stars, now global stars, when Mohamed Salah’s Egypt try to reclaim their lost glory against Sadio Mane’s Senegal
Sports19 hours ago
The 20-year-old came up with a stunning back nine display that earned him an eight-under 64 and a 20-under total
Sports20 hours ago
Rohit begins his tenure as full-time ODI captain in Ahmedabad on Sunday for the first of three matches against the West Indies, after replacing Kohli
Sports20 hours ago
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Videos1 month ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos1 month ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos1 month ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos1 month ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos1 month ago
On their recent visit to Dubai, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, alongside director Kabir Khan, to talk about all things cricket, love and 1983
Videos1 month ago
The company that manufactured the masks claims wearers will be protected against the virus when they're eating or drinking
coronavirus1 day ago
Sources say the 55-year-old was a habitual drinker
Offbeat4 hours ago
Shruti Nair and Anil Narasipuram were the first to hold a blockchain wedding in India
Offbeat1 day ago
The traveller was rescued by security personnel.
Offbeat1 day ago
The wreck is located in an extremely dangerous zone of the Weddell Sea
Offbeat1 day ago
|1 AED
|20.20 INR
|1 AED
|47.20 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,639.03 AED
|24K
|219.00 AED