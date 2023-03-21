In the Middle East, the fasting time is closer to the average, due to the region's proximity to the equator
In the Middle East, the fasting time is closer to the average, due to the region's proximity to the equator
Residents are advised to exercise caution if partaking in outdoor activities
Sharjah has been included in Time Magazine's World's Greatest Places of 2023. Here's a glimpse of how it has led the way towards cultural heritage, arts and crafts to become the cultural hub of the UAE
The decision has been taken after retailers in the UAE requested the ministry to allow a price hike to cut losses
The incident occurred when the victim crossed into a lane not authorised for pedestrian crossing
If spotted today, the holy month will begin on Wednesday, March 22
If the moon is spotted today, the holy month will begin on Wednesday, March 22
“Those who were looking to travel this summer will have to shell out a much higher price for tickets,” a local travel agent says
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed takes to Twitter to share his greeting with mothers around the world on the occasion, which is celebrated in the Emirates on March 21
With its wide range of products, Franke Home Solutions, the leading provider of intelligent systems puts the sparkle in the kitchen.
PARTNER CONTENT
Khaleej Times interviews Saeed bin Suroor, 9 Times World Cup Winner and Godolphine's longest-serving trainer.
PARTNER CONTENT
Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multi-cultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has announced new offerings and special activities to take place during the holy month of Ramadan.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
They may share the same bright look but don't let that fool you: these new Big Bang models are in fact very different. To stay up-to-date, follow:
PARTNER CONTENT
Authorities grew suspicious after noticing clear gaps in the accused's statements
Travel agents say spring break coinciding with the holy month has been a key driver for the increase in numbers
Samuel reveals how he built a beautiful connection with Saudi football fans
Authorities across the nation attempted to make this day better for everyone by offering benefits
Parking is free on Fridays, except in zones that have blue information signs
The Delhi Commission for Women chairperson has taken cognisance of this incident and has issued a notice on the same
Authorities will conduct daily inspections to ensure rules and regulations are being followed
The Portuguese superstar allowed his teammate to take the winning penalty as a gesture of respect in Al Nassr's 2-1 win over Abha
Ministry says the step was taken based on a request submitted by a number of companies
Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars will be visible in sky shortly after sunset
This initiative is launched every year to secure food aid for vulnerable communities in 50 countries
Former US President Donald Trump says he expects to be "arrested" on Tuesday over hush money allegedly paid to a porn star before the 2016 election, calling on his supporters to protest
More than 3,000 members of the community attended the event, including leaders, ministers, students, youth in national service
With its wide range of products, Franke Home Solutions, the leading provider of intelligent systems puts the sparkle in the kitchen.
PARTNER CONTENT
The two largest banks in the wealthy Alpine nation famed for its banking prominence have been in negotiations throughout the weekend
Motorists on the Al Ain-Al Qua road this morning took and shared videos of the rainy weather
Ministry says the step was taken based on a request submitted by a number of companies
They will collaborate on various emerging areas of the industry especially Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)
The move aims to facilitate travel between the two countries
The official stresses the importance of teaching safe online practices to children
According to experts, it could be the way to bridge the gap in employability and skills for students in the UAE
The recyclable material has better overall ecological balance than glass and single-use aluminium cans
The large language model can be used to create chatbots, virtual assistants, and for language translation, content generation, and sentiment analysis
Authority urged residents to report begging activities to help police combat such illegal practices
The official stresses the importance of teaching safe online practices to children
Through varied initiatives, schools try to cultivate the values of discipline, empathy and sacrifice among children, especially during this holy month
Report finds that residents of the emirates have a 'strong sense of belonging and attachment to their city'
It will be part of the massive expansion planned for the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed takes to Twitter to share his greeting with mothers around the world on the occasion, which is celebrated in the Emirates on March 21
The Bollywood star confessed in a recent interview that people called her 'stupid' for her behaviour
A retired optometrist who had accused her of crashing into him in 2016 has filed a fresh complaint
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Discover a world of banking convenience with the only account you need to perfectly manage your daily financial transactions.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Discover the beauty of UAE with Octane Luxury Car Rental Dubai
It was a record year for actors, but directors, musicians and other artists of Asian descent are also up for statuettes
A popular cosmological theory holds that the cosmos runs on quantum codes. So how hard could it be to tweak the supreme algorithm?
Take gravity, add quantum mechanics, stir. What do you get? Just maybe, a holographic cosmos
Light pollution is disruptive to many species, from corals to bats to the humans who put up all those lights. The Darkness Manifesto urges us to reconsider our drive to dispel the dark
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
Declines in muscle and bone strength start earlier than you might think
Although some employees might decide to stick with their jobs when the market appears uncertain, work force reductions can, conversely, spur more quitting
In a time when emotional maturity is highly desirable, almost everyone is 'doing the work'
It may seem impossible to feel upbeat about the future, especially now. But there are common traits optimists share that can help improve anyone’s outlook
PARTNER CONTENT
It offers a complete range of medical and aesthetic/cosmetic treatments and next-generation innovations, including AI, sleep, robotic and sports dentistry
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
As Ramadan approaches, car buyers in Dubai are eagerly anticipating the plethora of deals and discounts that have become synonymous with the holy month.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
While technology advancements are changing every industry, the field of healthcare is experiencing rapid developments.
PARTNER CONTENT
Get ready and pack your travel bags.
PARTNER CONTENT
A retired optometrist who had accused her of crashing into him in 2016 has filed a fresh complaint
The Emirati poet collaborated with a delivery service in UAE to showcase a poem inspired by childhood nostalgia and the love for food
The artists have been in the Sri Lankan music industry since 1998
The fantasy love story stars Tanya Maniktala and Shantanu Maheshwari
Restaurants, cafés in Dubai and Sharjah are waiting for the change to take effect, whereas residents believe they will have to pay a little extra to buy these items
Regional favourites will be produced in new factory at Dubai Industrial City
With its wide range of products, Franke Home Solutions, the leading provider of intelligent systems puts the sparkle in the kitchen.
PARTNER CONTENT
Emotional stability identified as the trait most strongly associated with people's satisfaction with their life, social connections and career
PARTNER CONTENT
It offers a complete range of medical and aesthetic/cosmetic treatments and next-generation innovations, including AI, sleep, robotic and sports dentistry
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Discover the beauty of UAE with Octane Luxury Car Rental Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
While technology advancements are changing every industry, the field of healthcare is experiencing rapid developments.
PARTNER CONTENT
Get ready and pack your travel bags.
PARTNER CONTENT
Admire, before you take a bite
Airline to reduce frequency of Boeing 777 non-stop flights to San Francisco and Newark temporarily until 100 pilots and 1,400 cabin crew in training begin flying in the next 2-3 months
Four out of five are also concerned about the security of energy supply, with over half highlighting the impact on their decarbonisation goals
The chairman also highlighted the progress on Cepa
Move strengthens company’s presence and capabilities in the Middle East
With its wide range of products, Franke Home Solutions, the leading provider of intelligent systems puts the sparkle in the kitchen.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
During the campaign, users will enjoy huge savings and free gifts on HONOR products
PARTNER CONTENT
They had shot up to their highest level since March 2022, at $2,009.59 in volatile trading on Monday, before retreating
Traders said declining crude oil prices, firm Asian currencies and positive sentiment in the Indian equity market, however, capped the fall in the currency
|1 AED
|22.45 INR
|1 AED
|77.13 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,277.61 AED
|24K
|240.00 AED
Did you know? The legendary Emirati trainer is a nine-time winner of the $12 million Dubai World Cup race
It is numerically the biggest meeting in the event's history with horses coming from all corners of the globe
Samuel reveals how he built a beautiful connection with Saudi football fans
Caller One was hailed a hero but Echo Eddie was by no means disgraced in defeat
Alcaraz said his unwavering self-belief helped him come through an injury-plagued start to the season
Watson is focused on Saturday's mega $30.5 million race meeting at Meydan where he will saddle six horses across three races
Starc said Australia would focus on winning the series against India on Wednesday
The Mercedes driver was overtaken by the double world champion as Verstappen powered from 15th on the grid to second in Saudi Grand Prix
Victoire Pisa also was the first Japanese-owned Dubai World Cup winner
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
The distinctive animal has been a part of local folklore for centuries
Apart from the arrested accused, two others were riding a motorcycle and recording the incident
Sofi Mauri posted a picture wearing a white dress and a veil on the day she married herself
The CEO of the company called Sheikh Mohammed's visit 'an honour'
Some tips on how to withstand the annoyance of high-pressure salespeople
The animal crossed the international border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba at 7pm
Students are all smiles as the 'elected' bride and groom participate while others dance and celebrate the occasion – with everyone dressed their part
Researchers sort through cache of undelivered mail that brings the past to life
Weighing just 330 grams and 420 grams, respectively, the twins were given 'zero percent chance of survival' by doctors
A social media post about the shocking incident went viral overnight, raking in over 90,000 reactions and 71,000 shares in less than 24 hours