UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Most Popular

  1. Ramadan 2023 in UAE: When will moon-sighting committee meet?

    ramadan

  2. Dubai jobs: Expats offered salaries between Dh10,000 to Dh50,000 at government firms

    jobs

  3. Ramadan 2023: UAE to look for crescent moon today

    ramadan
Partner Content
Where elegance meets functionality

PARTNER CONTENT

Where elegance meets functionality

With its wide range of products, Franke Home Solutions, the leading provider of intelligent systems puts the sparkle in the kitchen.

PARTNER CONTENT

Enjoy a more wonderful Ramadan at Global Village

PARTNER CONTENT

Enjoy a more wonderful Ramadan at Global Village

Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multi-cultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has announced new offerings and special activities to take place during the holy month of Ramadan.

PARTNER CONTENT

MORE TOP STORIES
What's Rising
Editor's Picks
Life and Living
Where elegance meets functionality

PARTNER CONTENT

Where elegance meets functionality

With its wide range of products, Franke Home Solutions, the leading provider of intelligent systems puts the sparkle in the kitchen.

PARTNER CONTENT

UAE News

What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

KT Opinion
LONG READS
Partner Content
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Where elegance meets functionality

PARTNER CONTENT

Where elegance meets functionality

With its wide range of products, Franke Home Solutions, the leading provider of intelligent systems puts the sparkle in the kitchen.

PARTNER CONTENT

Business
Where elegance meets functionality

PARTNER CONTENT

Where elegance meets functionality

With its wide range of products, Franke Home Solutions, the leading provider of intelligent systems puts the sparkle in the kitchen.

PARTNER CONTENT

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 22.45 INR
1 AED 77.13 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE7,277.61 AED
24K240.00 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Sports
Videos
Offbeat