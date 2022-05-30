He was also seen throwing roses in the museum gallery
World
World
Sweeping reforms to Emirates' entry and residency scheme make it easier for people to come to Dubai and make it a long-standing base for themselves
Visa and Immigration in UAE
Three new cases of the zoonotic disease were announced on May 29
UAE
On World No Tobacco Day, those who have overcome the addiction share their stories with us
UAE
Two or more swabs should be collected for the highest diagnostic yield
Health
She said this was "opportunity to shatter another glass ceiling for women"
UAE
The new rule goes into effect from June 1, 2022
UAE
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Our planet is expected to go inside the debris of that comet, a scientist said
UAE
Latest Reuters poll of analysts shows a median rise of 7.5% in Dubai house prices in 2022
Property
She was apprehended at the airport
Crime
A landmark in the emirate is being dismantled, wing by wing, bolt by bolt
Spotlight
The market has seen newly-launched projects being sold out very quickly, some of them in a day
Business
The aircraft lost contact with control tower five minutes before it was due to land
Asia
The dollar index was trading 0.11% lower at 101.55
Markets
Agency expects more cases as surveillance in endemic and non-endemic countries expands
World
Hours of testimony during the trial were devoted to grisly, bizarre incidents, audio/video recordings, and celebrity testimonies
Newsmakers
The singer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in India on Sunday evening
Music
Total active cases stand at 14,064
coronavirus
Sean Murphy admits the relationship has undergone some 'stress tests' in recent times
UAE
Experts not sure how exactly it is spreading
World
Zaki Nusseibeh, the Cultural Adviser and interpreter to the UAE President and Chancellor of the UAE University, looks back in wonder about the inspirational leadership of Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy lives in the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Long Reads
The edition will be launched at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair on May 28
Books
Zakaria Doleh makes a splash at sea daily and his quaint Chinese pagoda-shaped house is now a landmark
Spotlight
Virus was detected in a 29-year-old visitor
UAE
The country becomes the world's second to approve the innovative drug
Health
Country offers condolences to the US government and families of the victims
UAE
Here are the visa requirements, Covid rules and cost of each travel package
Travel
Studies suggest genetics, lifestyle changes, dietary habits and stress as some factors for the condition
Health
The UAE has been the third largest export market of India for wheat
Economy
Fans will arrive in Qatar in the morning and depart in the evening, with no hotel accommodation required
Aviation
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
Younger expats are opting to make their first-time property purchase in the city — for both investment-driven and emotional reasons
Long Reads
wasn’t just an outlier. It was a personification of its founder Steve Jobs and an ode to disruption
Long Reads
Comedy is coming of age in the city. Anything goes from the raunchy to the naughty. Let the laugh riot begin
Long Reads
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
Long Reads
Our relationships with our brothers and sisters are perhaps more complicated and ego-centric than we’d like to admit. What keeps them going?
Long Reads
The true success of the mega star lies in a Top Gun character that was introduced to the world 36 years ago. To understand Cruise, you have to gauge his avatar in the 1986 flick and its 2022 sequel
Long Reads
The taxi service is roaring back in favour, much to the delight of the purists
Long Reads
Wondering where to eat this Monday? We bring you some tips
Local Events
The hit new sensation speaks on all things Dubai, acting and her Ivy League background.
Entertainment
'All That Breathes' is the story of two brothers who treat injured birds.
Entertainment
It was glamour and talent all the way at the annual extravaganza.
Movies
People from around the world should know about the Dubai Ruler's dreams and achievements, says author Raed Barqawi
Books
The country becomes the world's second to approve the innovative drug
Health
With Abu Dhabi making rapid progress, residents will no longer have to incur hefty medical costs
Health
Authorities urged residents to take preventive measures while travelling and in gatherings
UAE
The three-year-old patient travelled from Iraq for the treatment
Health
Experts underline that lessons learnt from dealing with Covid-19 have raised the country's healthcare standards
Health
Expert says the disease does not spread easily and requires skin-to-skin contact for transmission
Health
Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, and Tunisia will be among the hardest hit by economic spillovers from the Russia-Ukraine conflict because their economies depend significantly on imports of food or energy (or both), and they source a large part of their cereal supply from Russia and Ukraine
Business
The study found that global AuM grew at 12 per cent last year, to more than $112 trillion, a growth rate well above the seven per cent average of the previous 20 years
Business
This will be the UAE’s second Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement after it signed a similar deal with India in February this year
Business
Bold rig fleet expansion program advancing at pace as owned fleet grows further with the addition of two premium jack-up rigs; Premium rig acquisition will see additional two rigs enter Adnoc Drilling's fleet in the third quarter 2022
Business
Dubai Chamber of Commerce webinar examines developments related to UAE Bankruptcy Law
Business
Saudi non-oil exports to the UAE, including re-exports, dropped to 14.81 per cent in the first quarter this year, down from 14.87 per cent the previous quarter, according to the initial data released by the General Authority for Statistics
Business
The market has seen newly-launched projects being sold out very quickly, some of them in a day
Business
From Boeing’s Paine Field in Seattle, A6-EFT headed to Hong Kong to pick up its first load before touching down on Saturday morning at its new home, Dubai World Central
Aviation
Appointment comes as part of the bank’s efforts to deploy its digital transformation strategy, explore new streams of business development opportunities and maximise value to shareholders
Business
Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final on Sunday
Cricket
The Under 19 Women's World Cup Asia Qualifier (June 3-9) takes place in Malaysia
Cricket
Hardik Pandya picked up three key wickets as Gujarat Titans restricted Rajasthan Royals to 130-9
Cricket
The two champions will meet for the 10th time at Roland Garros and 59th time overall in a rivalry stretching back to 2006
Tennis
As many as 22 gold medal matches were played on the final day
Sports
Perez earned his third career F1 victory after a questionable strategy call by Ferrari cost pole-sitter Charles Leclerc a win on his home circuit
F1
Djokovic's pace was too much for Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round match on Sunday
Tennis
Both teams, as mentioned often in these columns, are loaded with hugely talented players
Sports
The Italian became the first coach to win four Champions League titles
Football
A sandstorm hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Tuesday, reducing visibility to less than 500 metres in some areas
Videos
As a result of his regular interaction with the public, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has left Emiratis, expats impressed by his simplicity, humility and his down-to-earth nature
Videos
His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away on Friday, May 13, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced
Videos
Funeral prayer for late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was offered after the Magrib prayer at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai on Friday
Videos
In conversation with Khaleej Times, the Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates revealed that the airline witnessed a high seat factor of up to 80% during the Eid period, adding that they expect operations to reach 85% of their capacity by the winter season this year.
Business
7 government departments, 17 private entities from Sharjah are participating at this year's Arabian Travel Market. We speak to the Chairman of Sharjah Tourism and Chairman of Sharjah Airport to discuss the emirate's performance during the first quarter of 2022
Videos
Prosecutors say the 71-year-old author was facing financial ruin, but continued to pay into 10 separate life insurance policies
Offbeat
The buyer says she plans to keep the farmhouse from the iconic horror movie open to the public
Offbeat
Jyoti Amge has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and will never grow beyond a certain height
Offbeat
Donald even has his portrait hung on the wall of his local McDonald’s
Offbeat
The 24-year-old told police he had gambled the money away at online casinos
Offbeat
