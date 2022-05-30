Enjoy our faster App experience
Most Popular

  1. UAE announces 3 new cases of monkeypox

    UAE22 hours ago

  2. Video: New Dubai-Al Ain road project opens, set to benefit 1.5 million motorists

    Transport1 day ago

  3. Inflation in UAE, GCC countries set to spike this year

    UAE1 day ago

  4. Plane goes missing with 22 people on board in Nepal: Officials

    Asia1 day ago

  5. UAE: Are field employees eligible for fuel, parking allowances?

    Legal1 day ago

  6. Meet the Emirati businesswoman behind first UAE-made electric car

    Auto2 days ago

  7. Doctor who saved passenger's life on flight was on his way to Dubai for first job in UAE

    UAE1 day ago

  8. Indian singer shot dead day after police withdrew security

    Asia1 day ago
UAE News

UAE: Leaderships that defined the nation

Long Reads

UAE: Leaderships that defined the nation

Zaki Nusseibeh, the Cultural Adviser and interpreter to the UAE President and Chancellor of the UAE University, looks back in wonder about the inspirational leadership of Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy lives in the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Long Reads3 days ago

UAE: Leaderships that defined the nation

Long Reads

UAE: Leaderships that defined the nation

Zaki Nusseibeh, the Cultural Adviser and interpreter to the UAE President and Chancellor of the UAE University, looks back in wonder about the inspirational leadership of Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy lives in the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Long Reads3 days ago

Food, energy price shocks rock Mena economies

Business

Food, energy price shocks rock Mena economies

Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, and Tunisia will be among the hardest hit by economic spillovers from the Russia-Ukraine conflict because their economies depend significantly on imports of food or energy (or both), and they source a large part of their cereal supply from Russia and Ukraine

Business3 hours ago

UAE remains top Saudi export destination

Business

UAE remains top Saudi export destination

Saudi non-oil exports to the UAE, including re-exports, dropped to 14.81 per cent in the first quarter this year, down from 14.87 per cent the previous quarter, according to the initial data released by the General Authority for Statistics

Business3 hours ago

KT one-on-one with Adnan Kazim, CCO of Emirates

Business

KT one-on-one with Adnan Kazim, CCO of Emirates

In conversation with Khaleej Times, the Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates revealed that the airline witnessed a high seat factor of up to 80% during the Eid period, adding that they expect operations to reach 85% of their capacity by the winter season this year.

Business2 weeks ago

Sharjah showcases tourist attractions at ATM 2022

Videos

Sharjah showcases tourist attractions at ATM 2022

7 government departments, 17 private entities from Sharjah are participating at this year's Arabian Travel Market. We speak to the Chairman of Sharjah Tourism and Chairman of Sharjah Airport to discuss the emirate's performance during the first quarter of 2022

Videos2 weeks ago

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 21.07 INR
1 AED 53.21 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,837.21 AED
24K225.50 AED
View all Gold & Forex