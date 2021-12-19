Visitors to the Finland pavilion can look forward to a once-in-a-lifetime meeting
UAE Holidays9 hours ago
Declaration was introduced to mark World Arabic Language Day
Government7 hours ago
Fund will be set up under the Islamic Development Bank, Shah Mahmood Qureshi says
Asia4 hours ago
The country's Media Regulatory Office made the announcement on Sunday.
UAE9 hours ago
UAE is the most vaccinated nation in the world, with over 91 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated
UAE Holidays10 hours ago
The group has been a pioneer in bringing the unique mall concept, thanks to the vision of the group’s late founder
UAE8 hours ago
Several laws protect the rights of those working as domestic help in the country
Legal12 hours ago
The end-of-service payment of an employee is subject to the provisions of federal employment law
Legal13 hours ago
First international flight will be allowed to land at 6:00am on December 21
Travel12 hours ago
The government utility becomes the world's first to provide Arabic services on Amazon’s Alexa
UAE13 hours ago
The Dubai Ruler and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also posted congratulatory messages on social media
UAE1 day ago
The festival will run every day from 4.30pm to 10.30pm
UAE Attractions1 day ago
Airline expects to return to profitability over the next 18 months
Aviation12 hours ago
Hotels around Burj Khalifa report 100% occupancy; beachfront villa listed for Dh78,000 a night
UAE Attractions3 days ago
Passengers will have unlimited free rebooking and cancellation options
Aviation3 days ago
Dubai
3 days ago

Ring in the extravagant edition of Dubai Shopping Festival with unmissable deals and entertainment
6 days ago

Futuristic next-level 14" creator OLED laptops with ASUS DialPad, AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics
3 days ago
The West Coast rapper was assaulted at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert, which was expected to feature several artists
World2 minutes ago
Antonio Guterres meets Lebanon president, says international community has not done enough to support Lebanon
MENA25 minutes ago
Truss, a former trade minister who took over as foreign minister in September, is popular among the Conservative Party grassroots
World45 minutes ago
State's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemns killings, promises strict action
Asia13 hours ago
BitOasis, the Middle East and North Africa region's leading online crypto-asset trading platform, today announced a significant extension to its offering with the launch of 12 new tokens in response to rapidly growing consumer demand.
1 week ago
What happens if an antigen test comes back positive and all other questions answered
coronavirus4 days ago
Organisers to check the temperature of attendees and regulate entry
UAE4 days ago
The global data website Statista expects the UAE to attract more than 31 million tourists annually by 2025
UAE4 days ago
From lush mangroves to beautiful wadis, rugged mountains to sandy beaches, there's plenty to discover
UAE4 days ago
6 days ago
DUBAI
The language may be the world’s ruling lingua franca, but it is up against an evolutionary process that could take things in different directions. Will it survive the long haul?
Long Reads1 week ago
I’d probably have enjoyed the film much more if it hadn’t been for the quick-on-the-draw fusillade of conversations that have emerged over its release
Long Reads1 week ago
The Power Of The Dog has unleashed conversations on the takedown of the ‘toxic’ Western cowboy. Does it work? Or does it not?
Long Reads1 week ago
Money management and being a smart investor are still not given due recognition as being feminine traits. But products, portfolios and communication strategies are beginning to change the rules of personal finance for women
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The Great Employee Exodus has become a reality in a post-Covid world where professionals are putting the value of a work-life balance over paychecks and promotions
Long Reads1 day ago
With urbanisation nearing a crescendo, and a pandemic breathing down our neck, more and more people are looking at exploring rural opportunities that promise better resilience — entrepreneurial and emotional — in the future
Long Reads1 day ago
Research shows that those more exposed to tobacco imagery across the media — particularly the young — are twice as likely to start smoking
Long Reads2 days ago
While there’s a global effort on to curb the menace, New Zealand’s new plan to outlaw smoking for the young by 2025 is the latest radical bid
Long Reads2 days ago
The new router supporting high speed, reliable and secure Wi-Fi 6 Plus for large households
4 days ago

4 days ago

Crypto wallet security has always been a big concern among the bitcoin developer community, but of late, as these assets grow in mainstream popularity, most traders today are losing sleep over banking their holdings.
3 weeks ago
The stars and director Kabir Khan were in Dubai to promote the film releasing this weekend.
Movies13 hours ago
Buying presents for loved ones is downright nerve-wracking.
Life and Living13 hours ago
Trends and theatre took centre stage at this event.
Local Events7 hours ago
Day one and two of the event featured exceptional collections from renowned designers.
Local Events1 day ago
People in the Emirates are blessed to have relatively easy access to swimming pools, sports courts and cycling as well as jogging trails to maintain a healthy life
Health1 day ago
The rich diversity of the Arabic language will be commemorated on December 18
Arts and Culture2 days ago
Tiron offers complete protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation damage is exciting and promising.
Lifestyle7 years ago
UAE announced safety protocols for taking part in Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations
coronavirus5 hours ago
His 5-month treatment plan included several technologically advanced therapies
Health10 hours ago
The two ministers also exchanged views on how to boost cooperation during pandemics
Health1 day ago
Change your old ways in 2022
Wellness2 days ago
Finishing the unfinished business
Wellness2 days ago
The preliminary finding of the postmortem suggesting ‘sudden unnatural death’ confirms that of the KIMS medical board.
Lifestyle7 years ago
iPhone maker owns and operates outlets at the Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, and in Yas Mall
Jobs3 days ago
The Central Bank has tightened rules related to anti-money laundering, terror financing
Business5 days ago
New outlet will be offering over 1,000 products manufactured by over 40 of the world's top brands
Business6 days ago
The dollar index rose 0.10% to 96.18.
Markets6 days ago
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,786.73 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time.
Markets6 days ago
The dominant performance keeps City top on 44 points, four ahead of second-placed Liverpool
Football3 hours ago
The touring side were 82-4 at stumps, losing Root in the final over
Cricket7 hours ago
Singapore's Loh Kean Yew defeated Kidambi in the summit clash 21-15, 22-20
Sports3 hours ago
The league said in October that 68% of its players were double-jabbed but on Monday announced a record 42 cases in a week
Football6 hours ago
Nadal, 35, spent four months on the sidelines with a foot injury
Tennis7 hours ago
Rublev initially struggled with his groundstrokes, but the Russian soon found his rhythm in the final against Andy Murray
Tennis23 hours ago
Extra-time goals by substitute Amr Sayoud and Yacine Brahimi gave Algeria a 2-0 win over neighbours Tunisia in the Arab Cup final
Football23 hours ago
Arsenal's third league success in a row consolidated fourth spot in the standings
Football23 hours ago
Aston Villa said it did not have enough players to field a team following more positive tests in their squad
Football1 day ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE2 months ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus2 months ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays2 months ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports2 months ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
Expo 20202 months ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos2 months ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE1 month ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE1 month ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE1 month ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th1 month ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th1 month ago
|1 AED
|20.58 INR
|1 AED
|47.64 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,606 AED
|24K
|218.00 AED