Users can apply for the free permit on RTA website
Transport9 hours ago
The core committee has recommended to Imran Khan that we should resign from the assemblies: Fawad Chaudhry
World1 hour ago
1 Billion Meals initiative aims to provide food support to underprivileged and undernourished in 50 countries
Ramadan 20226 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 17,520
coronavirus7 hours ago
UK says Moscow trying to boost troop numbers
World13 hours ago
'Its success is a testament to our longstanding commitment to helping those in need'
Ramadan 20224 hours ago
Some expats queue up as early as 6.30am to cast their ballots
UAE5 hours ago
Applicants won’t need to leave their passports behind at immigration offices for the visa stamping
UAE7 hours ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Tired of eating the same food every day? Check out these easy and thrifty ideas to add pizzazz to your meals, recommended by the nutritionists at FreshToHome.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
vivo's latest addition to its V series line up sees the base of V23 5G and V23e 5G are now available in the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Here's what you can do to pay off outstanding penalties
Legal10 hours ago
Is the physical presence of a non-resident buyer necessary to complete the transaction?
Legal10 hours ago
Free electric scooters licence permits will be available by the end of this month
Transport8 hours ago
Parked scooters should not block movement of traffic and pedestrians or the use of public parking
Transport9 hours ago
During the holy month, many healthcare professionals are busy performing their duties when they should be with their families during Suhoor and Iftar
Ramadan 20229 hours ago
The former cricketer lost a no-confidence vote against him and was ousted after a 13-hour parliament session
Asia12 hours ago
The minimum price of a kilo of rice in the general market now exceeds Rs200
Asia13 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Global Market is a pioneer in introducing robust virtual asset regulatory frameworks to support growth of the global blockchain ecosystem
Cryptocurrency8 hours ago
The two leaders exchanged greetings for the holy month and discussed the relationship between the two countries
Ramadan 202210 hours ago
Two customs specific to the holy month have stood the test of time
Ramadan 202217 minutes ago
Sri Lanka Medical Association says hospitals in the country no longer had access to imported medical tools and vital drugs
World18 minutes ago
Police didn't say whether there was one or more suspected shooters
Americas27 minutes ago
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Authorities urge motorists to adhere to lane discipline
UAE1 day ago
Supermarkets are offering customers a range of reusable options, including jute and cloth bags
Environment3 days ago
The 'Be a Real Hero' campaign aims to raise funds for charities in the GCC and encourage recycling of electronic waste
UAE3 days ago
Tablets have been installed in police stations for users
UAE2 days ago
The national team scored the full mark of 12 points after winning four matches
Sports2 days ago
It also said that the company has withdrawn the suspect products in European countries as a precautionary measure
UAE1 day ago
The airport retailer continues to actively support important social and charitable initiatives during the holy month
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The food parcels include grilled meat, rice, dates, fruits, salad, juice and water
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The data was collected from September 1, 2021, till November 30, 2021
UAE2 days ago
The parcels contain staples such as flour, rice, oil, sugar and dates
UAE3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
The ability to juggle many hats is not what it’s all trumped up to be. It takes a toll in more ways than just serving up burnt food. And yet, many of us don’t have the rigour to do one thing at a time. We hear both sides of the story
Long Reads1 week ago
Does one really need to cross geographical boundaries in order to live life to the fullest? A man who doesn’t possess that official travel document called a passport, and therefore does not travel (internationally) — except in his mind — tells us about his journey so far
Long Reads1 week ago
A socially and politically conscious culture promotes a moral imperative to fight discrimination and injustice. But are more and more people backing it just to look good? And are those sitting on the fence perpetuating prejudices?
Long Reads1 week ago
For many women the pressure to wear layers of make-up has slipped away with the pandemic
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Indian journalist and author Veena Venugopal’s The Mother-in-Law: The Other Woman in Your Marriage explores the ‘spectre’ of “the husband’s mother” through 12 compelling case studies and anecdotal storytelling.
Long Reads21 hours ago
It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord
Long Reads21 hours ago
C-suites in corporate America are increasingly being occupied by Indians and people of Indian origin. Is there a secret formula — with ingredients sourced from the homeland — that equips them to rise to the top of the game in an opportunistic yet opportunities-driven market?
Long Reads1 day ago
The idea of returning home someday has long gripped the imagination of migrants. For many, that day never comes; they end up living out lives of disjuncture. But as ‘home’ acquires new meanings in the age of globalisation, the idea of ‘return’ also changes
Long Reads2 days ago
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Buying fresh local food and locally grown ingredients from home-grown e-groceries such as FreshToHome is good for your health and benefits the environment.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
10 authors along with illustrators from around the world come together in the book to celebrate moments that make life beautiful
Entertainment1 day ago
The star delved into the magic of pan-Indian cinema and director SS Rajamouli's vision in a chat.
Movies9 hours ago
The writer weighs in on the resurgence in popularity of her Regency-era book series.
OTT1 day ago
Break your fast this Saturday at these top spots around the country.
Local Events1 day ago
Celebrate the holy month with these memorable offerings
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals, this wholesome dish is full of flavour
Ramadan 20222 days ago
The camp will be held from 5pm to 8pm
Health2 days ago
The move comes after a series of successful pop-ups at schools and key locations in the Capital
Books1 hour ago
Eminent Emirati and Arab authors were celebrated at the three-day event
Books2 hours ago
This fragrant curry is sure to bring a taste of the Lucknow Nawabs to your Iftar table
Ramadan 202214 hours ago
Master Chef winner Mehmet Cubuk's Jumeirah bistro offers unique dishes from Turkish cuisine
Food1 day ago
P Shajikuttan was rushed to the hospital with multi-organ complications just a few weeks before the ceremony
Health2 days ago
HoW's stand received a huge footfall of curious readers, publishers and other visitors
Books3 days ago
Celebrated Indian TV editor/anchor’s new book Humans of Covid: To Hell And Back portrays the paradigm shift in the sector where size doesn’t matter when it comes to making a big impact
Books3 days ago
Business registration and licensing transactions grew by 36% during Q1 2022, reflecting Dubai’s growing status as a hub for start-ups and investors worldwide
Business5 hours ago
Analysts say using the world's top reserve currency as a financial weapon is likely to accelerate a move already initiated by many countries to diversify investments into alternative currencies
Business1 hour ago
The CRS requires that the government of each country should get detailed account information from its financial institutions and share the same with other jurisdictions on an annual basis. In addition, the OECD has issued the implementation guide, which contains three parts and various chapters under it
Finance3 hours ago
Global food and beverage giant is encouraging sustainability through it’s brands, which are creating more environmentally-friendly options for the consumers
Business5 hours ago
The Jalan-Kalrock consortium of promoters led by a Dubai-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan said restart activities of the airline, which stopped operations three years ago due to financial woes, are moving smoothly
Aviation5 hours ago
Expo was a realisation that a world of opportunities exists beyond borders.
Business17 hours ago
Concessions have been given in sectors like pharmaceuticals, textiles, leather products, jewellery and engineering goods.
Business17 hours ago
Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav took 4-35 to help bowl out Kolkata for 171
Cricket1 hour ago
Ronaldo later took to Instagram to apologise for the incident
Football3 hours ago
Barty decided to call time on her tennis career at the age of 25 after winning the Australian Open
Tennis3 hours ago
Leclerc dominated the Australian Grand Prix from start to finish to take the chequered flag ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez on Sunday
F13 hours ago
Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore achieved their target with nine balls and seven wickets to spare in Pune
Sports21 hours ago
It is only the second time that four-time champions Chennai, led by new captain Ravindra Jadeja, have lost four consecutive matches in IPL — the other instance came in 2010
Sports1 day ago
The 15-time major champion fell 12 shots off the pace through nine holes
Sports21 hours ago
Sanju Samson's side take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai
Sports21 hours ago
Rishabh Pant's men go up against Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai
Sports21 hours ago
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos2 weeks ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos1 week ago
The RAK Nehru Trophy-UAE race was last held in 2019
Events2 weeks ago
Event features daily fishing activities, tantalising seafood, souq, workshops, performances, music, storytelling, and more
Events3 weeks ago
In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.
Dubai World Cup3 weeks ago
Green Heaven Farm is the 'mini Kerala village' created by an Indian expat at Zubair, Sharjah. This place is truly a hidden gem with sunflowers, organic vegetables, a patch of rice paddy and so much more. Opening soon for the public
Videos3 weeks ago
He attempted to steal nine grams in silver ornaments from the place of worship
Offbeat3 days ago
The private collection is estimated to be worth nearly 29 million euros
Offbeat41 minutes ago
The game was interrupted for a few minutes as security chased the fan
Cricket59 minutes ago
The robbers posed as government officials attached with the irrigation department
Offbeat7 hours ago
They are facing a total penalty of nearly $160,000
Offbeat1 day ago
