The performances are part of the Dubai Metro Musical Festival that will run until March 22.
Events4 hours ago
Events4 hours ago
Indian expatriate families are gearing up to head out and celebrate this year
Life and Living3 hours ago
Non-vaccinated individuals can now enter tourist attractions and most public with a negative PCR test result received within 48 hours
coronavirus9 hours ago
Up to 20,000 goods will be part of the special offer
Ramadan 20227 hours ago
It is suspected that he may have left home as he was stressed about his upcoming CBSE Grade 10 examinations
UAE1 hour ago
The emergency aid material will benefit 85,000 people
UAE2 hours ago
US Federal Reserve Board increased the Interest on Reserve Balances (IORB) by 25 basis points
Business6 hours ago
The Honor X8 is finally here. The much-awaited device from the smartphone company sees the Honor X8 being released in global markets with a strong emphasis on style but extremely quick and responsive performance thanks in part to its RAM turbo capabilities.
POCO X4 Pro 5G delivers an all-around flagship-level experience with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and 67W turbo charging. POCO M4 Pro entertainment powerhouse combines unbeatable affordability, quality, and performance.
The Indian visitor has also amassed over 300 memorabilia
Expo 202012 hours ago
The ship sank as a result of bad weather
Emergencies7 hours ago
The futuristic patrols were named 'Ghiath' by Sheikh Hamdan.
UAE1 day ago
American superstar Life Is Good heads likely field of 11 in the $12 million show piece race on Saturday, March 26
Primer8 hours ago
This will be the third socially distanced Ramadan
Ramadan 202212 hours ago
The Al Salmy 6 reportedly capsized after encountering stormy weather
MENA11 hours ago
This is the first instance of tremors being felt in the country this year
UAE18 hours ago
The centre will remain open from 7.30am till 11pm on all days of the week
coronavirus11 hours ago
The Grade 10 student left his home after lunch time on Wednesday.
UAE8 hours ago
Teams from two civil defence stations brought the fire under control in under an hour
Emergencies10 hours ago
The rules come into effect immediately
UAE11 hours ago
The project also involves drawing distinctive signs on the pathways
UAE24 minutes ago
Successful proposals will secure fully funded postdoctoral research positions
UAE39 minutes ago
Pakistan captain Babar Azam came up with a brilliant rearguard against the Australians
Sports41 minutes ago
The maid succumbed to her injuries after being assaulted by the employer.
Crime4 days ago
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Council recommend a screening every 10 years for individuals from the age of 40
Health1 week ago
Violations were detected through smart traffic cameras installed on all roads of the Emirate
Transport1 week ago
Grade 6 students typically have great relationships with their teachers
Education1 week ago
Over 2.7 million children have visited the mega fair
Expo 20202 days ago
Haq Al Laila celebrations to feature camel parade.
Ramadan 20222 days ago
The closure is for “periodic enhancements”.
UAE Attractions3 days ago
Sheikh Hamdan: Our objective, as always, is to serve the people
Government3 days ago
The force has received 1,740 reports of financial fraud through new call centre from August 2021 until March 2022.
Crime3 days ago
'It will help reduce the suffering of countless hens'
Environment2 days ago
Xiaomi's Redmi series devices have been successful largely because of what it offers at a reasonable price point. The Redmi Note 11S follows the same trend by serving a bigger capacity device for those that want more.
If unaddressed, it may lead to an unsustainable future as the global population increases to nearly nine billion by 2050
Long Reads1 week ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of Mario Puzo’s 1969 bestseller 'The Godfather', which celebrates its 50th anniversary later this month, is a genius act
Long Reads1 week ago
Cultural dislocation is a modern-day reality, and its central themes are longing and distance from the family. It’s a cocktail of social identities that an individual seeks
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Even as we get more scientific in our approach towards life, our aesthetic sense remains unadulterated. At least, for the time being
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Historically, automation led to hundreds of thousands of job losses; now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to take over millions of jobs by 2030. AI already produces music, news, and other creative pursuits, but can it replace artists to create remarkable artwork?
Long Reads2 hours ago
After Tim Burton's gothic makeover of Batman in 1989, and Christopher Nolan’s innovative bat fest in 2008, Matt Reeves releases the classic crusader.
Long Reads5 days ago
Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?
Long Reads6 days ago
The once-in-a-century Covid-19 pandemic has made teens and youngsters wise beyond their age. It’s a welcome relief for the contagion-bruised world as these young voices of reason and sanity shine a light on their challenges amid a bid to return to normalcy
Long Reads1 week ago
Mediclinic City Hospital earns the Joint Commission International's Gold Seal of Approval® for its Breast Cancer programme certification
A revolutionary device powered by best-in-class camera, ultra-long battery and superior flagship performance; designed to bring The Power of Magic to people around the world
Mediclinic at Home
Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) promoted research, inventions, and innovations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the Energy and Environment week in Expo 2020 Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
The artist spoke to City Times whilst on a recent trip to Dubai.
Music8 hours ago
Make the most of your days off with our guide to the best activities and events around town
Entertainment11 hours ago
The young designer is in the city to launch her latest resort collection
Local Events2 days ago
Singer speaks Boyzone, going solo and the cause he holds close to his heart
Local Events3 days ago
The practice of mothering yourself is one way of healing your old wounds
Wellness9 hours ago
Made to measure is probably the route to choose and Dubai has a huge selection to choose from
Fashion9 hours ago
The book provides an action-orientated roadmap to guide any city in the transition to this critical new approach
Books41 minutes ago
Camp will also offer free medicines, free vouchers for ECG, ultrasound and other facilities
Health1 hour ago
Leading women of OTT talk about how streaming platforms are changing the discourse around female characters, both structurally and creatively
Arts and Culture9 hours ago
Here’s a quick run of what’s not to be missed
Arts and Culture9 hours ago
Shashi Tharoor’s World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat and wordsmith par excellence will dissect words and language
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words9 hours ago
Although the 16-year-old took the plunge into entrepreneurship in her mid-teens, being born into a family of successful entrepreneurs led to her early interests, as a child, to start something of her own
Lifestyle9 hours ago
The firm plans more acquisitions and expansion internationally, CEO Hamad Al Ameri told Reuters in an interview. It is actively exploring opportunities, particularly in Egypt and Saudi Arabia
Business6 hours ago
Company said it would welcome all MGM employees and work with the studio's leadership, indicating there would not be layoffs.
Business6 hours ago
The Zimbabwean President launched this constructive summit by emphasising the scope of opportunities in various sectors of the country's business ecosystem
Business54 minutes ago
A key element of blockchain technology, experts say, is the way in which it gives people control over their content, products, and offerings
Tech4 hours ago
The conference gathered industry experts, CEOs and investors to discuss attractive opportunities and challenges in India and the most pressing investment trends including technology, healthcare, e-commerce and social infrastructure
Business5 hours ago
Central Bank of the UAE maintained the rate on borrowing short-term liquidity from it through all standing credit facilities at 50bps above the base rate
Economy5 hours ago
The shock move caused delays around Britain’s busiest port, Dover, and drew threats of a standoff as trade unions urged their members to defy any instructions to leave P&O ships
Business6 hours ago
Consortium would join existing SStarzplay Arabia shareholders, including Starz, SEQ Investors, with E-Vision contributing its stake to consortium
Telecom6 hours ago
US Federal Reserve Board increased the Interest on Reserve Balances (IORB) by 25 basis points
Business6 hours ago
Pakistan captain Babar Azam came up with a brilliant rearguard against the Australians
Sports41 minutes ago
It will be the first time the finals will be held in the MENA and joins a list of some of the world’s most iconic cities in hosting the event — including London, Budapest, Beijing, Chicago, Lausanne and the Gold Coast
Sports5 hours ago
They spearhead the run-chase after Deccan Gladiators—MGM had posted an impressive 174 for 7 in 20 overs
Sports55 minutes ago
Saqib Manshad produced a spell of 4 for 10 from his four overs and restricted Bangla Tigers - Karwan to 105 for 8 in 20 overs
Cricket3 hours ago
Team UAE clinch the 54-hole GCC Golf Championship, Junior Division
Sports5 hours ago
Klopp's side closed the gap on leaders Manchester City to one point thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino at the Emirates Stadium
Sports6 hours ago
Vettel is the second driver after Daniel Ricciardo to test positive for coronavirus since pre-season testing began but the McLaren driver will be fit to race
Sports6 hours ago
Mumbai City FC will face Al Jazira, Al Shabab and Air Force Club in the AFC Champions League
Football4 hours ago
The Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner among nine American horses that have landed in Dubai
Horse Racing12 hours ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos1 month ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos1 month ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos1 month ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos2 months ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health2 months ago
In one province, elephants were treated to two tonnes of fruits and vegetables
Offbeat4 days ago
First degree concoction (hence the name). Medium roast. Perfect texture and flavour. Intense aroma that fires up your brain cells
Writer's Corner9 hours ago
Many party leaders, looking for a change in the Gandhi family leadership, were in attendance
Asia12 hours ago
He was ordered to pay $2,290 in fines and fees and complete 200 hours of community service
Offbeat15 hours ago
No children were injured in the incident
Offbeat1 day ago
