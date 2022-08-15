The highly-anticipated cricket match involving India and Pakistan will be played on August 28 in Dubai
'We just wanted to make sure that they get a chance to taste our food'
Doctors witness increase in asthma flare-ups, chest infections
Pharma giant currently working with Novavax to create vaccination against BA-5 sub-variant
This is the 75th anniversary of the occasion
Next batch of tickets for Asia Cup game to be released soon
Priests visit him to check on his injuries, thank him for his bravery
Leadcapital Corp Ltd offers a free online course on investing, entertainment, and learning if you are interested in learning to invest in the stock market.
Freezone Business Activity breakdown: eCommerce-36%, General Trading-25%, Consultancy License-14%, Travel and Tourism- 10%, Logistics Company- 6%, Fintech and Crypto-9%
With summer holidays almost coming to an end, it's time to get organised for back to school with Lifestyle.
Operations are returning to normalcy
It is the first such ‘bivalent’ Covid vaccine to be approved by British regulator
NCM official explains reason for the haze that has blanketed the country over the last two days
It will run with enhanced durability
She has been convicted in corruption cases
He had gone missing from his parents' home
Some started to line up as early as 6.30am to celebrate at the Embassy
It coincides with other tournaments around the world
The Asia Cup, which was originally to be held in Sri Lanka, will be played from August 27 to September 11
Matar, who was charged with the attempted murder of the author, has pleaded not guilty
This Independence Day, try out some of the top Indian food spots in the country.
The two countries are celebrating the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations
Ambassador of India to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir led the celebrations by hoisting the Indian tricolour national flag at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi
Reforms include five-year Green residency, permits for job hunters and tourists
The last supermoon of this year is called Sturgeon Moon
Roxy Cinemas to have 15 high-tech screens all equipped with premium fully reclining seating throughout
This will fund Maryam Al Hammadi's Masters in International Studies at the University of Washington
The additional evening aircraft will operate up till January 31, 2023
The workforce is upbeat overall and Sharjah’s initiative could be a shape of things to come
Every bread-making machine from the factory in Abu Dhabi carries the country's stamp
Individual sign-up for each event is Dh55, 20 per cent discount for runners who register for all three
Lawyers for the WikiLeaks founder allege the agency recorded their conversations and copied data from their phones and computers
'It was not free and fair', says protestor
Studio-level 108MP Triple Camera with a Versatile 5G Experience
Franklin Templeton's investment professionals across asset classes focus on the second half of the year and share where income-seeking investors may find opportunities
How mutual funds can play the crucial role of an essential investment toolkit for young parents preparing to fulfill their children’s dreams
Chefs and sandwich aficionado are happily experimenting with the next level of the light meal. We get to the bottom of the slice of bread, baguette, torta, et al
Ahead of Friendship Day on August 7, we take a look at the shifting nature of bonds between individuals and how they cannot be taken for granted
In or out of office, conservatism has dominated the political agenda in many countries, pushing its policies or forcing others to react to it. At times, Britain’s Conservative Party was written off, but it has always adapted to new situations to become the world’s most successful party
How the city graduated from Starbucks to artisan coffee in a matter of years
A UK university recently decided to axe its English Literature course because of concerns over employability of those who graduate in the subject
Increasingly, there’s a realisation that hardline ambition — long regarded as the preserve of success — is burning us out and that we need more out of life than the ‘secure’ trappings that come with always being on a mission to ‘achieve’
How parents adapt to a sense of loss, grief and anxiety as their children fly abroad to pursue higher studies after the pandemic-induced disruption
Over two years ago, Covid ushered in a new set of life rules which we thought would be around for good. Now, with the world returning to (almost) normal, we are having to press the reset button all over again
Food from the island nation is finally getting the love it deserves in Dubai
iCademy Middle East Online School Enrollment Now Exceeds Most UAE Brick-and-Mortar Schools
Flagship laptops are for those who want a laptop that doesn't compromise on anything. What separates the flagship laptop from other good laptops is how it balances performance, efficiency, portability, and comfort.
The vibrant young actress reveals why she loves playing a teenage superhero as Season 2 of 'Stargirl' drops on STARZPLAY.
The historic movie is said to be one of Pakistani film industry's most expensive films
She was declared brain-dead Friday, but was kept on life support in case her organs could be donated.
Ministry of Health and Prevention joins the world in marking World Organ Donation Day
New facilities will serve residents in Al Wathba region and surrounding areas
Excess of ultraviolet exposure causes sunburn and is harmful for health, says doctors
Novelist, screenwriter and journalist died on Tuesday, death only made public on Monday
Doctors witness increase in asthma flare-ups, chest infections
Therapy benefited women, children who experienced severe trauma in first phase
Oud has been intrinsic to perfumery. It’s a scent that has become synonymous with the Middle East
Infection can cause cognitive dysfunction
There is no proven link between lack of serotonin and mental illness, say psychiatrists
Real estate giant bought fashion retailer for $281 million after first acquiring a 51% stake in 2017
Dispelling an impression that new rules may slow down real estate activity, executives and property developers said the sector will continue to attract foreign investment and business as usual as far as property is concerned
Currently, there are approximately 21 DGCX brokers licensed by SCA and this significant step caters to the growing demand from these companies to access the DFM
The meeting, disclosed in a statement, will be held a week after Emaar announced a $2 billion cash and stock buyout of a joint venture partner in one of its real estate projects
Accel funded Produze will serve multiple agri produce categories globally serving a $143 billion market
Hub initially capped the number of departures in July to cope with disruptions
Security agencies are always on high alert around Independence Day
The company's near-term roadmap includes opening an investment round to accelerate global growth
Both managers Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel were sent-off after the full-time whistle for their second physical altercation of the match
It was an impressive display from the Emirati driver at the Grand Prix of Lithuania
The Red Devils had lost to Brighton last weekend
The three ODIs will be played in Harare on August 18, 20 and 22
All-rounder had bowed to a board ultimatum to scrap a deal with a betting site
As soaring temperatures across England forced the need for water breaks at all this weekend's Premier League games, it was City who were on fire at the Etihad as promoted Bournemouth were blown away
Motivated by his second place in last month’s first round of the 2022 series in Poland, the Emirati driver produced a stunning performance to win a three-stage qualifying session hampered by gusting winds
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit Wellfit's summer camp and understand how physical activities during the summer can also support a child academically
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
The vehicle resembles a convertible sports car but is designed like a boat underneath and goes as fast as a jet ski at a maximum speed of 60-80kmph
Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon
225 members of House elect leader in secret ballot
He said that it was the 'most vulnerable thing' he would ever share
Japanese officer dozed off while walking home with bag that also had particulars about a criminal suspect
Newton city mayor says the employee controlled access to the site and didn't turn it over to the city while he left the job
We asked our readers to share their favourite summer vacation snaps. Here are our top picks
Ahmed flew to Switzerland for what he thought was a training programme with his coach
World War II relic features the initials AH and a swastika