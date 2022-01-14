UAE

How GameFi is now beyond fun and games

PARTNER CONTENT

How GameFi is now beyond fun and games

2021 was most certainly the year memecoins, thanks to Dogecoin and other dog-meme currencies, but it was also the year of crypto gamification.

PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago

Ensuring Data Protection

Ensuring Data Protection

Madan Mohan, Director - Technology Risk Advisory, MBG Corporate Services on the growing need for organisations to incorporate privacy laws and regulations within their structures

PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago

An assault, a trial and a road to nowhere

Opinion

An assault, a trial and a road to nowhere

A day after a leading south Indian actress opened up on social media about her life as victim and survivor of a sexual assault in 2017, a groundswell of support is forming in the film industry of her home state, Kerala.

Opinion1 day ago

Can US elections be made safe from Capitol-type mob violence?

Opinion

Can US elections be made safe from Capitol-type mob violence?

It’s understandable that Biden may be reluctant to prosecute his 2020 election opponent and potential opponent in 2024. Even if neither man runs in 2024, prosecution of a former president by his successor would be a huge distraction from Biden’s efforts to govern, would divide the country even further, and perhaps lead to even worse violence than a year ago.

Opinion2 days ago

This Year, I Resolve...

Long Reads

This Year, I Resolve...

For most of us, New Year resolutions used to be passing fancies. But after a pandemic-charged year, we are now seeking changes to give our lives more purpose and meaning

Long Reads1 week ago

The new wave in suburbia

Long Reads

The new wave in suburbia

Millennials are now opting to live in the suburbs, and commute to work/study in the city. They believe being in ‘a quiet place’, away from the urban jungle, is worth their while

Long Reads6 days ago

First-of-its-kind Korean food at Expo 2020 Dubai

Videos

First-of-its-kind Korean food at Expo 2020 Dubai

We went behind the scenes at Kojaki to see how they recreate authentic flavours from Korea. This restaurant offers high-end dining, vibrant ambiance and is from the Never Been Seen Collection at Expo 2020 Dubai. So, let's take a look inside.

Videos2 months ago

