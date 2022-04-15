The Emirate has seen a 4.9 per cent enrolment growth
Education2 hours ago
The Emirate has seen a 4.9 per cent enrolment growth
Education2 hours ago
Two other winners will use the money to help their families and build homes
Asia7 hours ago
Wife of renowned philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi was hospitalised in Karachi a few days back
Asia2 hours ago
The deal to buy the Serie A club from current owners Elliott Management Corporation was close to being completed
Football4 hours ago
Travel agents have warned residents to book their tickets soon as possible
Ramadan 20222 hours ago
It will include highly coveted vehicle plate numbers such as AA8 and mobile numbers like 549999999
Ramadan 20224 hours ago
Last year, fines of up to Dh100,000 were announced for violators of such laws
UAE3 hours ago
The ship was able to provide long-range and mobile air defence protection for country's entire Black Sea Fleet
Europe1 hour ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Lenovo's Tab P11 is the company's answer to building a solid premium tablet at an affordable price.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
GeForce RTX 30-Series laptops
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Al Ghurair Properties Ramadan Offer
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
From the establishment of Embed in 1956 to the present day, the company has introduced its innovative financial technology services and has provided a transition to a cashless society in the entertainment industry
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Travel agents have warned residents to book their tickets soon as possible
Ramadan 20222 hours ago
The Tesla boss had offered $43 billion cash for the takeover
Tech1 day ago
Families have been warned against trusting unreliable social media pages that promote such services
Legal10 hours ago
The Emirate has seen a 4.9 per cent enrolment growth
Education2 hours ago
The process is easy and only takes a few seconds, say authorities
UAE10 hours ago
"I will look back on the past five years with enormous pride," says Root
Cricket7 hours ago
Some EU carriers have reportedly requested foreign governments to raise the issue with the Union
Travel14 hours ago
Ramadan is the time for generosity and kindness, says Dr Garima Khandelwal
Health7 hours ago
The Term 2 papers will follow a subjective format covering 50 per cent of the curriculum
Education11 hours ago
At least 27 people were injured, according to authorities
World6 hours ago
Authorities recently issued a decree allowing private recruitment agencies to offer domestic workers on hire after obtaining a license
Legal7 hours ago
Over 151.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus7 hours ago
Officials have urged motorists to show patience and restraint in the hours before Iftar
Transport8 hours ago
US also believes there were Russian casualties but numbers are unclear
Europe15 minutes ago
Le Pen says women who wear hijab in public in France will be fined if she wins power
Europe16 minutes ago
The floods, which affected nearly 41,000, left a trail of destruction in South Africa’s coastal city of Durban
Africa52 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Country also tops the world when it comes to residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine
coronavirus1 day ago
Children aged below 16 years don't need to take a PCR test to travel to country
coronavirus1 day ago
Key focus of the campaign is to provide long-term solutions that combat malnutrition and hunger and reduce others’ reliance on humanitarian aid
Emirati Wise2 days ago
Data shows exponential increase in the number of institutions offering the best of Western higher education in the Emirates
Education2 days ago
Last year, fines of up to Dh100,000 were announced for violators of such laws
UAE3 hours ago
It will include highly coveted vehicle plate numbers such as AA8 and mobile numbers like 549999999
Ramadan 20224 hours ago
Officials have urged motorists to show patience and restraint in the hours before Iftar
Transport8 hours ago
The process is easy and only takes a few seconds, say authorities
UAE10 hours ago
Recapp partnered with Al Ain Water to launch the fundraising campaign during the holy month
Ramadan 20228 hours ago
The Ministry of Education introduced this initiative to provide high-performing UAE national students with exclusive opportunities
UAE6 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
The idea of returning home someday has long gripped the imagination of migrants. For many, that day never comes; they end up living out lives of disjuncture. But as ‘home’ acquires new meanings in the age of globalisation, the idea of ‘return’ also changes
Long Reads1 week ago
The ability to juggle many hats is not what it’s all trumped up to be. It takes a toll in more ways than just serving up burnt food. And yet, many of us don’t have the rigour to do one thing at a time. We hear both sides of the story
Long Reads1 week ago
Does one really need to cross geographical boundaries in order to live life to the fullest? A man who doesn’t possess that official travel document called a passport, and therefore does not travel (internationally) — except in his mind — tells us about his journey so far
Long Reads1 week ago
A socially and politically conscious culture promotes a moral imperative to fight discrimination and injustice. But are more and more people backing it just to look good? And are those sitting on the fence perpetuating prejudices?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Covid took the global economy on a roller coaster. Even as the world struggled in its aftermath, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent price indices into a tizzy. Here’s a primer on what exactly is going on — and what the short-term future of purchasing power looks like
Long Reads20 hours ago
Indian journalist and author Veena Venugopal’s The Mother-in-Law: The Other Woman in Your Marriage explores the ‘spectre’ of “the husband’s mother” through 12 compelling case studies and anecdotal storytelling.
Long Reads5 days ago
It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord
Long Reads5 days ago
C-suites in corporate America are increasingly being occupied by Indians and people of Indian origin. Is there a secret formula — with ingredients sourced from the homeland — that equips them to rise to the top of the game in an opportunistic yet opportunities-driven market?
Long Reads6 days ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
vivo's latest addition to its V series line up sees the base of V23 5G and V23e 5G are now available in the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Tired of eating the same food every day? Check out these easy and thrifty ideas to add pizzazz to your meals, recommended by the nutritionists at FreshToHome.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The All Stars Football Club will also feature Aparshakti Khurana among others
Entertainment2 days ago
For the first time, the singer-songwriter wrote a couple of songs fully in Spanish.
Music3 days ago
How food has been a lifesaver in my relationship with my husband.
Life and Living2 days ago
This ‘entry-level’ sports convertible from Italy gets the ‘M’ treatment
Auto6 hours ago
Through the lens, lightly
Writer's Corner6 hours ago
Here are our top picks
Food Listings6 hours ago
Julian Castaldi is the first Dubai-based artist to create artwork of this kind
Arts and Culture6 hours ago
Jyo John Mulloor, who is currently enjoying social media virality, talks about the idea and the ideal that informed his stunning creations
Arts and Culture6 hours ago
Beauty entrepreneur and social media star Huda Kattan believes women can gain financial independence by understanding and investing in this domain
Arts and Culture6 hours ago
Veteran Indian journalist and columnist’s book Capture the Dream: The Many Lives of Captain C.P. Krishnan Nair is a fascinating insight into the life and times of the hotelier, who wore multiple hats during his long and distinguished career
Books6 hours ago
Here are some ways to overcome overeating habits
Wellness6 hours ago
Rejuvenate your body and mind by setting positive habits this Ramadan
Health6 hours ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words6 hours ago
The board is continuing to review Musk's bid for the company, says Parag Agrawal
Tech11 hours ago
Musk says he would like to lift the veil on the algorithm that runs on the platform
Tech13 hours ago
MoU envisages development of projects with potential capacity of up to 1 gigawatt (GW)
Business5 hours ago
Registration to safeguard the Summit’s trademark in 125 member countries
Business6 hours ago
This ‘entry-level’ sports convertible from Italy gets the ‘M’ treatment
Auto6 hours ago
At the height of the pandemic in December 2019, Zoom users went up from 10 million daily meeting participants to well over 300 million in April in the same year.
Business22 hours ago
Feature will bring together groups under bigger umbrellas and allow administrators to send alerts to thousands of users
Tech23 hours ago
The Tesla boss had offered $43 billion cash for the takeover
Tech1 day ago
Root stepped down as England Test captain on Friday, saying the job had taken a heavy toll on him recently
Cricket1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs owners and their partners opted not to submit a final bid for the Blues
Football2 hours ago
The deal to buy the Serie A club from current owners Elliott Management Corporation was close to being completed
Football4 hours ago
Chahar, known for his ability to swing the new ball, was acquired for $1.85 million in the February auction
Cricket2 hours ago
"I will look back on the past five years with enormous pride," says Root
Cricket7 hours ago
The Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman and Indian batsman played their division two match against Derbyshire
Cricket22 hours ago
Gujarat are now two points clear of second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders, while Rajasthan slipped to third
Sports21 hours ago
Kane Williamson leads a well-settled side that threatens to upset the best
Sports21 hours ago
Uefa are yet to confirm whether they will open an investigation into the incidents
Sports21 hours ago
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos2 weeks ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos2 weeks ago
The RAK Nehru Trophy-UAE race was last held in 2019
Events3 weeks ago
Event features daily fishing activities, tantalising seafood, souq, workshops, performances, music, storytelling, and more
Events3 weeks ago
In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.
Dubai World Cup4 weeks ago
Green Heaven Farm is the 'mini Kerala village' created by an Indian expat at Zubair, Sharjah. This place is truly a hidden gem with sunflowers, organic vegetables, a patch of rice paddy and so much more. Opening soon for the public
Videos4 weeks ago
The game was interrupted for a few minutes as security chased the fan
Cricket5 days ago
“Running really changed my life,” she says
Offbeat9 hours ago
The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport, say officials
Offbeat12 hours ago
The 62-year-old, who was found guilty of fraud, became 'heir' to the Singh family's fortune shortly after meeting them
Offbeat4 days ago
The private collection is estimated to be worth nearly 29 million euros
Offbeat5 days ago
|1 AED
|20.57 INR
|1 AED
|48.79 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,248.25 AED
|24K
|239.00 AED