Registration for third batch of Dubai Future Experts Programme is now open
UAE5 hours ago
Registration for third batch of Dubai Future Experts Programme is now open
UAE5 hours ago
Kunal Naik's congratulatory email got sorted into the junk folder
UAE12 hours ago
Agents will visit homes or hotels of travellers at pre-booked timings to complete all formalities
Travel9 hours ago
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Libary in Dubai boasts 1.1 million books in 30 languages
UAE12 hours ago
Waleed Khamis Al Abdouli's labour of love offers authentic Emirati experience in the unfailing company of nature
Lifestyle8 hours ago
The special numbers have been listed for as high as Dh200,000
UAE8 hours ago
Other winners, who received the same amount, will help their families with the prize
UAE5 hours ago
Tenants have 90 days to vacate homes as Nakheel begins work to turn property into serviced apartments
Property10 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The world is once again ready to travel, and Canada is looking for temporary foreign workers, immigrants, international students, and a diversity of other people.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Coventry University scholarships available for international students.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Whether it's the ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, Vivobook Pro 16X OLED or the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, creators have more choices than ever before.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Waleed Khamis Al Abdouli's labour of love offers authentic Emirati experience in the unfailing company of nature
Lifestyle8 hours ago
Agents will visit homes or hotels of travellers at pre-booked timings to complete all formalities
Travel9 hours ago
The special numbers have been listed for as high as Dh200,000
UAE8 hours ago
Other winners, who received the same amount, will help their families with the prize
UAE5 hours ago
The beautiful building has everything from sensory pods to rare manuscripts
UAE1 day ago
Central Bank of UAE raises Base Rate by 75 basis points
Gulf1 day ago
Officials also handled 201 cases of trafficking, promotion
Crime16 hours ago
Second company in a week to be penalised for not adhering to local regulations
Finance13 hours ago
Traders see light at the end of the Fed rate hiking tunnel
Business14 hours ago
Dubai's business park operator set to raise Dh1.7 billion through public offering
Business15 hours ago
Entry to the region's biggest library is free but visitors must register online
UAE Attractions17 hours ago
Deep learning algorithm to learn from thousands of examples drawn from historical data
Weather11 hours ago
Consumers will feel the sting of the increase in prices and interest rates soon
Personal Finance1 month ago
Al Marri held meetings with Dr Majid bin Abdullah Alkassabi, UAE Minister of Commerce in Saudi Arabia; Hosoda Kenichi, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry; Gan Kim Yong, Singaporean Minister of Trade and Industry; and Mmusi Kgafela, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry of Botswana.
Business17 minutes ago
Golden State Warriors hold a a 3-2 series lead in the seven-game series
Sports25 minutes ago
India were able to plug the gaps in Vizag to open their account in the series with a comprehensive win
Sports32 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
A big display and camera have all the makings of a solid flagship for HONOR
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Multiple benign tumours destroyed facial structures, causing severe deformity and disability
Health4 days ago
Authority honours 11-year-old girl for her honesty
UAE4 days ago
Fitness enthusiasts from across the country participate in the DXB Snow Run
UAE5 days ago
The accused also broke a car windshield
Crime4 days ago
Police caution residents against ignoring lifeguards' advice as they beat the heat
UAE4 days ago
The council also approved promoting several university faculty members and renewing their contracts
Education4 days ago
Under a new initiative, designs for the area’s street signages are now complete
UAE4 days ago
A relatively new concept, it is a place where people interact, and share work space and common areas
Property1 week ago
Exhibition focuses on introducing creative projects that will improve services and the quality of life
Education4 days ago
72% have memorized parent's phone number
UAE4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
Defying gender stereotypes and enabled by technology and innovation, a growing band of women are consciously cultivating sustainability on the agri-scape
Long Reads6 days ago
Novak Djokovic’s rivalry with Rafael Nadal is an unfinished business
Long Reads1 week ago
Tax-free regime, affordable mortgage and business opportunities are big incentives
Long Reads1 week ago
Looking for a way to stop those dirhams burning a hole in your pocket? Welcome to a stretch of 48 hours where you dare yourself to not have a single expense, while patting yourself on the back for not experiencing FOMO. Sounds unreal? Read on…
Long Reads1 week ago
An exponential rise in prices is leading to an unprecedented lower economic growth across the world amid the US Federal Reserve increasing interest rate by 75 basis points
Long Reads1 hour ago
India’s ties with the Arabian Gulf and peninsula date back to several millennia
Long Reads5 days ago
In 2021-22, the UAE was India’s third-largest goods trading partner after the USA and China. This trade relationship has been strong over the years.
Long Reads5 days ago
Atul Chopra, founder and CEO of agritech platform FreshOnTable, on how female farmers are leading the way in the sustainability stake
Long Reads6 days ago
On 5 June every year, the world marks World Environment Day, a UN initiative building awareness and encouraging action for the protection of the environment.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Azco Real Estate, an award-winning real estate brokerage in Dubai opens its third office since its inception in 2015.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Abdelwafi Atif, CEO, BCP Bank Mauritius, and Sangeetha Ramkelawon, Deputy CEO, BCP Bank Mauritius
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Her team called it a "false rumour".
Movies1 day ago
A special screening of the much hyped Hollywood film will be held in the city.
Local Events1 day ago
The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni
Entertainment1 day ago
The versatile actress shares her thoughts on the triumph of her horror comedy despite all the challenges the pandemic threw up.
Movies2 days ago
A common error in the use of the language by over-enthusiastic speakers and writers, is a combination of two or more incompatible metaphors
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words5 hours ago
The Art Maze aims to reconnect humanity with heritage and cultural history in partnership with UNESCO
Arts and Culture5 hours ago
While the lymphatic system is involved in several functions like regulating the immune system and transportation of fats, one primary function is detoxification
Health5 hours ago
Health service providers need to merge their expertise with new technologies to create a sustainable model
UAE3 hours ago
Data can be used to create customised treatment plans and counselling for patients
Health5 hours ago
Get creative in the kitchen
Recipes5 hours ago
These four styles are: Blamer; Placater; Computer; and Distracter
Wellness5 hours ago
Lujain Abulfaraj’s unique initiative employs toys to popularise the language among the young
Arts and Culture5 hours ago
Round-up of the best dining spots around town
Food Listings5 hours ago
If you are planning to throw a nice dinner party at home, here are some ideas you can try out
Home5 hours ago
Multiple fines have been issued to foreign technology companies in recent years over a range of infringements
Tech1 hour ago
Health service providers need to merge their expertise with new technologies to create a sustainable model
UAE3 hours ago
Al Marri held meetings with Dr Majid bin Abdullah Alkassabi, UAE Minister of Commerce in Saudi Arabia; Hosoda Kenichi, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry; Gan Kim Yong, Singaporean Minister of Trade and Industry; and Mmusi Kgafela, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry of Botswana.
Business17 minutes ago
Tesla CEO also addressed layoffs saying that 'costs exceed revenue' right now
Tech39 minutes ago
CLMP is offered by Loyalty Academy, which has an exclusive regional partnership with QuickBrownFox Consulting.
Business1 hour ago
Enterprises can now avoid the subjectivity involved in the process of onboarding distributors and monitor their performance on a real-time basis
Business1 hour ago
Investors ignore Fed’s large interest rate hike as economists warn over inflation
Markets3 hours ago
The World Free Zones Organisation has been playing a pivotal role in enhancing, developing and achieving growth of free zones across the globe.
Business4 hours ago
Mexico is Dubai’s second largest trading partner within Latin America and bilateral non-oil trade amounted to Dh4.44 billion in 2021.
Business4 hours ago
Dubai’s Team Godolphin pick up another Royal Ascot victory with Secret State
Sports36 minutes ago
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's opening test at Old Trafford is against Brighton
Sports8 hours ago
Tournament will once again take place at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi
Sports8 hours ago
Golden State Warriors hold a a 3-2 series lead in the seven-game series
Sports25 minutes ago
India were able to plug the gaps in Vizag to open their account in the series with a comprehensive win
Sports32 minutes ago
This is the first cricket series being played in India without the bubble restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic
Sports8 hours ago
All-rounder Michael Bracewell and two members of the backroom staff, Vijay Vallabh and Chris Donaldson, have also tested positive for coronavirus
Sports8 hours ago
Regular captain Rohit Sharma, star batsman Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were rested for the tour
Sports1 day ago
South Korea reached the semifinals and Japan made it to the Round of 16 when they co-hosted the tournament in 2002, but Asia has under-performed in every edition since
Sports1 day ago
We tried galouti kebabs from Lucknow Rasoi in Dubai, famous for their rich taste and soft texture. Here is the story behind this popular dish
Videos2 weeks ago
Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease, which means it can spread from animals to humans and also spread between people. Here is all you need to know...
Videos3 weeks ago
As an active mode of self-preservation, Sadhguru has been riding from country to country in hopes of awakening the citizens of the world to rise to the occasion and ‘Save Soil’. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors — eroding urban consciousness and how soil is the one unifying factor that can bring humanity together
Videos3 weeks ago
The current Umrah season for Muslims travelling to Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will conclude on May 31, as preparations will begin to welcome foreign Haj pilgrims
Videos3 weeks ago
For this Food Trail, we are trying out Dubai's famous takeout joint, Dürüm, named after the popular Turkish wrap they serve. We also went behind the scenes to find out how it's made and what makes it special
Food3 weeks ago
The present Ruler of Abu Dhabi, he is the third son of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was the Founding Father of the nation and the first President of the UAE.
Videos3 weeks ago
No priest was present to solemnise Kshama Bindu's wedding
Offbeat1 week ago
People rushed to withdraw money from the machine once word got around about the glitch
Offbeat10 hours ago
Anil Bhalla's collection of clocks is one of the largest in India
Offbeat3 days ago
The drug haul would be worth $64 million on the black market
Offbeat6 days ago
A court issued a directive after a DNA report confirmed that the mother had received the wrong newborn
Offbeat6 days ago
|1 AED
|21.22 INR
|1 AED
|54.96 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,727.11 AED
|24K
|222.00 AED