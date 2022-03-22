Still, it remained unclear which candidate the popular Duterte would personally throw his support behind.
World2 hours ago
Still, it remained unclear which candidate the popular Duterte would personally throw his support behind.
World2 hours ago
System status page showed all services back online.
Tech14 hours ago
Former Godolphin jockey Ahmed Ajtebi explains the importance of securing a good gate position for your horse in the $12 million Dubai World Cup
Dubai World Cup12 hours ago
The plane was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members.
World6 hours ago
Meeting with Putin “in any format” is needed to stop the war in Ukraine, says Zelensky
World5 hours ago
Some carriers will redirect flights to Al Maktoum International at Dubai World Central.
Aviation47 minutes ago
The crash of a Boeing 737-800 passenger jet in China’s southwest started a fire big enough to be seen from space.
World1 hour ago
India is set to resume international flights from March 27.
coronavirus2 hours ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Mid-range smartphones aim to combine flagship-level features with great value.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
No sign of survivors from flight with 132 passengers on board
Asia15 hours ago
The man had put a sticker on the fire alarm
Crime23 hours ago
Since the onset of the pandemic, Dr Omniyat Al Hajeri has been working behind the scenes to ensure efficient ways to contain the outbreak
Health21 hours ago
The crescent moon will be monitored on 29th Shaaban 1443 hijri year
Ramadan 202216 hours ago
Dubai Ruler chairs the last Cabinet meeting at Expo 2020
Government20 hours ago
The Dubai Ruler is known to have been very close to his mother
UAE17 hours ago
'The CAAC has activated the emergency mechanism and sent a working group to the scene'
Aviation1 day ago
Hundreds and thousands of visitors are prepared to do what it takes to experience some of the most popular pavilions
Expo 202023 hours ago
Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s keenness to advance cooperation with Turkey in various fields
UAE17 hours ago
Newly established Collective Labour Disputes Committee to examine collective labour disputes that involve 100 workers or more
Government16 hours ago
Russia summons US ambassador to tell him that Biden's comment is personal insult against Putin
World11 hours ago
Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds with a speed of 10 to 20 reaching 30km/hr
Weather6 hours ago
The crescent moon will be monitored on 29th Shaaban 1443 hijri year
Ramadan 202216 hours ago
Visitors are urged to book their slots via the smart booking system on the app
Expo 20204 minutes ago
Space is becoming more congested and is already contested: Minister
World10 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
This historic achievement will be celebrated on Saturday with a special projection on Al Wasl Dome and fireworks
Expo 20203 days ago
Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer to serve as the Vice Chairman of the Board
Government2 days ago
Over 2.7 million children have visited the mega fair
Expo 20201 week ago
Haq Al Laila celebrations to feature camel parade.
Ramadan 20221 week ago
Authorities launched an investigation after receiving multiple reports from residents
Crime1 day ago
The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,749,050
UAE2 days ago
The Criminal Court sentenced the Asian expat to three months in jail and fined Dh28,000
Crime2 days ago
In contrast to the West, the study says Emiratis find true happiness when they care for others
Life and Living1 day ago
The police have the authority to confiscate the ride if an individual uses it in non-designated zones
Legal2 days ago
The game, which features a 3D space environment, follows the mechanics of Snakes and Ladders
Education1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Xiaomi's Redmi series devices have been successful largely because of what it offers at a reasonable price point. The Redmi Note 11S follows the same trend by serving a bigger capacity device for those that want more.
Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?
Long Reads1 week ago
The once-in-a-century Covid-19 pandemic has made teens and youngsters wise beyond their age. It’s a welcome relief for the contagion-bruised world as these young voices of reason and sanity shine a light on their challenges amid a bid to return to normalcy
Long Reads1 week ago
If unaddressed, it may lead to an unsustainable future as the global population increases to nearly nine billion by 2050
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of Mario Puzo’s 1969 bestseller 'The Godfather', which celebrates its 50th anniversary later this month, is a genius act
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach
Long Reads2 days ago
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Long Reads3 days ago
Historically, automation led to hundreds of thousands of job losses; now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to take over millions of jobs by 2030. AI already produces music, news, and other creative pursuits, but can it replace artists to create remarkable artwork?
Long Reads4 days ago
After Tim Burton's gothic makeover of Batman in 1989, and Christopher Nolan’s innovative bat fest in 2008, Matt Reeves releases the classic crusader.
Long Reads1 week ago
UAE's first shopping mall enhanced by new restaurants and services for customers.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The Honor X8 is finally here. The much-awaited device from the smartphone company sees the Honor X8 being released in global markets with a strong emphasis on style but extremely quick and responsive performance thanks in part to its RAM turbo capabilities.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Mediclinic City Hospital earns the Joint Commission International's Gold Seal of Approval® for its Breast Cancer programme certification
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
POCO X4 Pro 5G delivers an all-around flagship-level experience with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and 67W turbo charging. POCO M4 Pro entertainment powerhouse combines unbeatable affordability, quality, and performance.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Ari Wegner has a very good shot at being the first woman to win an Academy Award for best cinematography.
Movies2 hours ago
Events, food offers and activities to make your Tuesday brighter!
Local Events2 hours ago
Rajamouli brings two famous actors together for epic blockbuster that faced multiple delays due to the pandemic.
Movies2 days ago
The digital cinema event focused on different areas of production.
Local Events2 hours ago
Since the onset of the pandemic, Dr Omniyat Al Hajeri has been working behind the scenes to ensure efficient ways to contain the outbreak
Health21 hours ago
Doctors also excised another 5cm tumor from the uterus, without causing any harm to the organ.
Health23 hours ago
Experts say investing in the emotional and social well-being of children in the early years has positive effects on long-term economic and social development
Health1 day ago
His book won several Arab and global awards, including the Sheikh Zayed Book Award in the category of 'Development of Nations'
Books18 hours ago
The new centre has been launched in collaboration between the institute and the Fetal Medicine Department at Burjeel Medical City
Health19 hours ago
Eligible couples will have access to advanced IVF services
Health19 hours ago
Hospital encourages all employees of the group, partners and patrons to reduce plastic waste.
Environment21 hours ago
Since its inception in 2017, Battle Cancer has raised more than Dh11.9 million for more than 50 cancer charities across the world
Health3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Mid-range smartphones aim to combine flagship-level features with great value.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Olga Belka's painting studio is underwater, where she is surrounded by colourful fish and sea turtles
Arts and Culture4 days ago
Germany and the Netherlands say the EU is dependent on Russian oil and gas and could not cut itself off right now
Energy12 hours ago
Australian Communications and Media Authority investigation shows four-fifths of adults had experienced misinformation about Covid-19
Tech13 hours ago
Some carriers will redirect flights to Al Maktoum International at Dubai World Central.
Aviation47 minutes ago
The crash of a Boeing 737-800 passenger jet in China’s southwest started a fire big enough to be seen from space.
World1 hour ago
India is set to resume international flights from March 27.
coronavirus2 hours ago
The plane was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members.
World6 hours ago
System status page showed all services back online.
Tech14 hours ago
Saudi Arabia says it’s not responsible for any oil shortage from Houthi attacks; Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said crude prices could reach $300 a barrel
Energy17 hours ago
As organisations in the Middle East increase their adoption of the latest advanced digital technologies to support their digital transformation goals, the risks and challenges of cybersecurity will also evolve, experts at GISEC 2022 said
Tech17 hours ago
Former Godolphin jockey Ahmed Ajtebi explains the importance of securing a good gate position for your horse in the $12 million Dubai World Cup
Dubai World Cup12 hours ago
Life is Good settled into his rhythm on the second lap and I would think all connections were happy with him
Dubai World Cup12 hours ago
Australia reached 232-5 at close after Shaheen and Naseem took two wickets each
Cricket17 hours ago
It was their first win at the World Cup since the 2009 tournament in Australia, where they also beat the West Indies
Cricket20 hours ago
Reema says successes on the track would not have been possible without her mother's support
Sports19 hours ago
Sen, 20, lost to Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles final of the All England Badminton Championships
Sports17 hours ago
The Arabians beat Deccan Gladiators — MGM by eight wickets in the first semifinal
Cricket12 hours ago
Root in a post match interview sounded as though he did not want to give the hosts even a sniff of a chance
Cricket12 hours ago
'I have a team of five heading into the big day. They are a nice bunch,' Watson said
Dubai World Cup1 day ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos1 month ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos1 month ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos1 month ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos2 months ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health2 months ago
The defendant reportedly believed he had been sold fake drugs, saying he 'knew what it should feel like' to take them
Offbeat2 days ago
Christie’s expects Warhol’s 1964
Offbeat14 hours ago
The company has also designed special wedding gowns in blue and yellow - the colours of the Ukrainian flag
Offbeat1 day ago
The 26-year-old was arrested on a probation violation and charged with first-degree theft
Offbeat1 day ago
It is inspired by Ukraine's leader standing up to Russian forces and refusing the US' offer of evacuation
Offbeat2 days ago
|1 AED
|20.78 INR
|1 AED
|48.29 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,108.79 AED
|24K
|234.50 AED