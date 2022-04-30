From special entertainment offers to family-focused activities, here's how to make the most out of the holidays
Ramadan 20221 hour ago
From special entertainment offers to family-focused activities, here's how to make the most out of the holidays
Ramadan 20221 hour ago
The circular was issued to all ministries and federal entities
coronavirus5 hours ago
The new denominations have been replenished to dedicated ATMs from participating banks
Economy7 hours ago
Special day was part of a charity initiative organised by Indian Michelin-Star Chef Vineet Bhatia with Kempinski Hotel
UAE2 hours ago
Moon Sighting Committee confirmed not spotting the crescent
Ramadan 202229 minutes ago
This step has been taken in appreciation of their efforts
Visa and Immigration in UAE1 hour ago
During the meeting, both sides will discuss "matters of mutual interest"
Asia1 hour ago
Here’s a list of places, including the UAE’s first Unesco World Heritage Sites, adventure parks, forts, oases and more
Travel3 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
DSES WINNERS 2022
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Zubin Karkaria Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VFS Global Group
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
The fees will resume on Saturday, May 7
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Initiative is also meant to support inmates' families living in difficult conditions in the absence of a breadwinner
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Dubai Police urged parents to keep children away from firecrackers
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Emirates will be the 11th country in history to send a long-term mission to space
UAE1 day ago
Several locations around the Emirates will light up the night sky with spectacular fireworks
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month
Energy1 day ago
Widodo's move suggests a Ukrainian-Russian compromise following pressure from US leader Biden
World11 hours ago
Initiative is also meant to support inmates' families living in difficult conditions in the absence of a breadwinner
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The 90's pop sensation was 54 years old
Entertainment8 hours ago
Themed ‘Create Creativity’, the May 11 – 22 event in Expo Centre Sharjah will see creatives, authors and actors descend on the festival
Books2 hours ago
Radar speed will be tuned to 100/121 kmph
Transport13 hours ago
Huge crowds were seen outside the Philippine labour office as the system was down
UAE20 hours ago
The Foundation has granted wishes of more than 52,000 children suffering from serious illnesses in the UAE and abroad
UAE8 hours ago
Moon Sighting Committee confirmed not spotting the crescent
Ramadan 202229 minutes ago
The Centre shared on social media that it was unable to spot the crescent marking the end of Ramadan
Ramadan 202241 minutes ago
Gujarat consolidated their position at the top of the 10-team table with eight wins off nine matches
Cricket57 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Business set up consultancy Creative Zone has become something of a staple for new business owners coming to the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Food items are being distributed to refugees, displaced persons and crisis-stricken communities around the world
Ramadan 20224 days ago
Residents can call the number 901 for queries and 999 for emergencies
Ramadan 20224 days ago
The force also provided 1,000 copies of the Holy Quran to prisoners
Ramadan 20225 days ago
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince affirms that the UAE continues its efforts to enhance Arab cooperation
UAE5 days ago
Airline expects high number of travellers departing from Dubai from April 30
Aviation4 days ago
The milestone comes as daily infections continue to decline
coronavirus4 days ago
These will be available from April 28
Transport4 days ago
The campaign aims to ensure that the city's appearance is maintained
UAE4 days ago
The court ruled that the transfers would not have happened if the personal details of the client were not leaked
Legal4 days ago
45 patients to be enrolled in study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of pioneering new technology
Health3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
It is 20 years since the iconic Bend It Like Beckham was released. It reflected change and continuity in an increasingly multicultural Britain, going on to inspire generations of Asian women footballers, and challenge stereotypes, while continuing to move audiences across the globe
Long Reads1 week ago
For long, classics have been reimagined and reinterpreted. At times, stories are taken forward or given a twist. At times, embedded characters are extrapolated and given a new life. Why do writers feel the need to fall back on books that were written in a different era — and that upheld different value systems?
Long Reads1 week ago
Ebb tide in the pandemic has led to a second surge in the power of social media stars, all of whom benefit from a hyper-connected world. Top names in this cyber-verse share their insights on sustained success
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Covid took the global economy on a roller coaster. Even as the world struggled in its aftermath, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent price indices into a tizzy. Here’s a primer on what exactly is going on — and what the short-term future of purchasing power looks like
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The movie that catapulted Bruce Lee onto the global stage, turned 50 last month. Here’s looking at why martial arts — even in real life — has never been the same since the ‘Little Dragon’ breathed fire on screen
Long Reads20 hours ago
Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion, worth more than collective GDPs of many countries
Long Reads1 day ago
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Long Reads6 days ago
A crippling pandemic, lack of food security and climate change might push an already embattled middle class into a deeper abyss. Can the situation still be salvaged?
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
*Clones are non-branded cartridges from alternative producers
PARTNER CONTENT 10 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai-based Flex Facility Management LLC is leveraging human resources and technology to offer best-in-class services to its prestigious clientele in the UAE. In conversation with Nikesh Ram, Chairman and Managing Director
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 4 weeks ago
The film deals with the controversial subject of male infertility
Entertainment1 day ago
Laroussi draws on her Arabic and Moroccan heritage for the song.
Music8 hours ago
The lead actors talk about the film ahead of its release.
Entertainment1 day ago
The actress hopes her new aviation thriller starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, impresses UAE fans.
Movies3 days ago
Prime Assessment Center to move to Mushrif Wedding Hall from April 30
Health1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai-based Flex Facility Management LLC is leveraging human resources and technology to offer best-in-class services to its prestigious clientele in the UAE. In conversation with Nikesh Ram, Chairman and Managing Director
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
With the long break around the corner, these multi-cuisine delicacies will spice up your festive mood
Ramadan 20221 day ago
A consistent decline in caseloads has led to further relaxation of Covid-19 protocols
coronavirus1 hour ago
Themed ‘Create Creativity’, the May 11 – 22 event in Expo Centre Sharjah will see creatives, authors and actors descend on the festival
Books2 hours ago
The first and oldest purpose-built museum in the UAE has been a pivotal pillar of the art scene in the country and region
Arts and Culture4 hours ago
Spoilt for choice? Here's the home-shop edition
Lifestyle1 day ago
The chef talks about his move to the city and how losing his London job in the pandemic helped him carve a fresh niche for himself
Lifestyle1 day ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health1 day ago
The new denominations have been replenished to dedicated ATMs from participating banks
Economy7 hours ago
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and ADGM Courts will also work closely together to organise events that will raise awareness of the law students’ contribution to pro bono legal work.
Business19 hours ago
Total revenue reached Dh65 million for FY 2021, a 436% increase from FY 2020.
Business1 hour ago
Series A — participated by single investor Accel— funds to be deployed to accelerate product enhancement, marketing and sales, and customer support.
Business2 hours ago
The Dutch auction price started at 1 ETH PER NFT for 400 of the legendary sloth collection.
Business2 hours ago
The FZ companies will need robust accounting records for allocating expenses and determine net income from each of the above transaction streams.
Business4 hours ago
The initiative is aimed at consulting with the business community and relevant stakeholders to refine and implement proposed UAE Corporate Tax regulations.
Business19 hours ago
The project was launched in February 2020, and currently involves 13 entities, and is powered by norbloc, a global leader in enterprise blockchain technologies that enable sharing of regulated data.
Business19 hours ago
Flights to Izmir will start from June 26 with a three-times weekly service.
Business19 hours ago
Gujarat consolidated their position at the top of the 10-team table with eight wins off nine matches
Cricket57 minutes ago
MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game, Chennai tweeted
Cricket1 hour ago
The victory put Liverpool two points ahead of champions Manchester City, who can regain first spot with a win at Leeds United later on Saturday
Football1 hour ago
Younis returned to the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi as the batting consultant of the Afghanistan cricket team
Cricket1 hour ago
After reaching his half-century, he raised his bat amid a standing ovation from the crowd that included his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma
Cricket3 hours ago
Sindhu lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the semifinal
Sports2 hours ago
The legendary spinner will be remembered and his life is set to be celebrated ahead of Rajasthan Royals' match against the Mumbai Indians today
Cricket5 hours ago
MI's virtual elimination midway into the season is as much of a stunner as the 150 kmph rockets from newbie Kashmiri speedster Umran Malik
Cricket1 day ago
Pandya was declared player of the match for his brilliant bowling spell
Cricket19 hours ago
In this KT travel safe, we are looking at Mauritius as a travel destination for your Eid or summer holidays considering the current Covid-19 protocols. We also focus on golf tourism with the return of the MCB Tour Championship.
Videos3 weeks ago
It is the KKR’s fourth game of the season while the third for Mumbai Indians.
Sport3 weeks ago
The Art Maze, a first-of-its-kind art gallery experience by Marcus Schaefer and Sacha Jafri, was officially unveiled on the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Helipad on March 23.
Videos3 weeks ago
The Ravindra Jadeja-led team lost their third match of the season against Punjab Kings on Monday
Sport3 weeks ago
After a delay of two and half years, golf returned to Mauritius with the season-finale of EU Legends Tour MCB Tour Championship. With play suspended due to heavy rain on Day 1, Roger Chapman managed to top the board after a few hours of play
Videos4 weeks ago
With the summer travel season fast approaching, Estonia hosted a special workshop at their Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to promote the country's tourism offerings
Videos1 month ago
Doctors believe that Jozsi inhaled just before he coughed, sending the 1-inch bit deep into his lung
Offbeat1 week ago
The tweets come after the billionaire's buyout of microblogging site Twitter
Offbeat2 days ago
Walter Orthmann has a piece of advice for those looking for a long and fulfilling professional life: Do what you love
Offbeat1 week ago
The man 'kept trying to talk' to the former heavyweight boxing champion, according to reports
Americas1 week ago
Extra products are repurposed into baskets and distributed to the needy in the country
Ramadan 20221 week ago
|1 AED
|20.64 INR
|1 AED
|49.54 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,965.66 AED
|24K
|229.75 AED