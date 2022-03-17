Six Arab nations follow Fed interest rates as their currencies are pegged to the US dollar.
Business
You may receive more interest on bank deposits
Season 26 was to end on April 10
Dubai places the highest priority on integrating people of determination, he said
The fire was later extinguished
Rate hikes will eventually mean higher loan rates for many consumers and businesses.
The awarding of the Virtual Asset Licence from Dubai’s recently formed Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) comes after Bahrain on Tuesday awarded Binance a crypto-asset service provider licence
The Executive Council had on Wednesday issued a resolution regarding traffic tariffs
Dubai
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
The Honor X8 is finally here. The much-awaited device from the smartphone company sees the Honor X8 being released in global markets with a strong emphasis on style but extremely quick and responsive performance thanks in part to its RAM turbo capabilities.
POCO X4 Pro 5G delivers an all-around flagship-level experience with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and 67W turbo charging. POCO M4 Pro entertainment powerhouse combines unbeatable affordability, quality, and performance.
Both teams will be playing four matches in their stadium without an audience
The area is home to one of the world's largest coral nurseries.
Arrests a result of collaboration with law enforcement agencies around the world, Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri says.
Most frequent violations committed on public buses revealed.
Authorities reiterate there has been a focus on pupils finding the right balance between exam preparation and rest
The patient struggled with persistent abdominal pain for years, but he ignored his health and did not consult a doctor
Saadiyat Grove and Aldar’s iconic Dh10 billion landmark destination on Saadiyat Island will feature only 400 apartments
Three other participants to drive away luxury vehicles
The week-long celebration of global music runs until March 22.
Four-day exhibition promises futuristic art that caters to all tastes and ages.
The flotation is a big opportunity for shareholders to reshape emirate’s future that will help to further develop its financial market
The authorities work closely with social media platforms and this helped solve many crimes
The results will be used to determine who will join the FIA Rally Star European Final winner, Estonia's Romet Jürgenson, in the inaugural FIA Rally Star Training Season in 2023
Spainish authorities recommended people to wear face masks and avoid outdoor exercise.
His spell of 5 for 24 from four overs restricted Northern Warriors – Defenders to 71 all out in 19.3 overs
Dubai
The maid succumbed to her injuries after being assaulted by the employer.
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Council recommend a screening every 10 years for individuals from the age of 40
Violations were detected through smart traffic cameras installed on all roads of the Emirate
Grade 6 students typically have great relationships with their teachers
Over 2.7 million children have visited the mega fair
Haq Al Laila celebrations to feature camel parade.
The closure is for “periodic enhancements”.
Sheikh Hamdan: Our objective, as always, is to serve the people
The force has received 1,740 reports of financial fraud through new call centre from August 2021 until March 2022.
'It will help reduce the suffering of countless hens'
Xiaomi's Redmi series devices have been successful largely because of what it offers at a reasonable price point. The Redmi Note 11S follows the same trend by serving a bigger capacity device for those that want more.
Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of Mario Puzo’s 1969 bestseller 'The Godfather', which celebrates its 50th anniversary later this month, is a genius act
Cultural dislocation is a modern-day reality, and its central themes are longing and distance from the family. It’s a cocktail of social identities that an individual seeks
Even as we get more scientific in our approach towards life, our aesthetic sense remains unadulterated. At least, for the time being
Certain top notes of perfumery took roots in Kannauj, an understated — and underrated — town in northern India
After Tim Burton's gothic makeover of Batman in 1989, and Christopher Nolan’s innovative bat fest in 2008, Matt Reeves releases the classic crusader.
Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?
The once-in-a-century Covid-19 pandemic has made teens and youngsters wise beyond their age. It’s a welcome relief for the contagion-bruised world as these young voices of reason and sanity shine a light on their challenges amid a bid to return to normalcy
If unaddressed, it may lead to an unsustainable future as the global population increases to nearly nine billion by 2050
Mediclinic City Hospital earns the Joint Commission International's Gold Seal of Approval® for its Breast Cancer programme certification
A revolutionary device powered by best-in-class camera, ultra-long battery and superior flagship performance; designed to bring The Power of Magic to people around the world
Mediclinic at Home
Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) promoted research, inventions, and innovations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the Energy and Environment week in Expo 2020 Dubai
The young designer is in the city to launch her latest resort collection
Singer speaks Boyzone, going solo and the cause he holds close to his heart
We've got you covered with these top activities and events.
March is celebrated as Reading Month here in the UAE, and it's a great excuse to buy more books!
Ownership of the artwork is authenticated through complex mathematical puzzles — so complex that the calculations require warehouses of computers
First surgery under the initiative was completed on a one-year-old boy from Abu Dhabi.
Dubai
Covid-19 totally disturbed everyone’s daily routine, and children of determination could not mentally process the situation
Education1 day ago
They claimed that demand for health insurance is strong in the Northern Emirates
It was held at Madinat Jumeirah and will be running until Sunday, March 13
The British-Swedish pharma and biotechnology giant is “optimistic” about rapidly providing them
The flotation is a big opportunity for shareholders to reshape emirate’s future that will help to further develop its financial market
It said that it has also decided to maintain the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity
Dow up 0.13%, S&P up 0.38%, Nasdaq up 1.02%
Centre includes firefighting trucks equipped with a unit capable of reaching the top of the tallest refinery tower in the world
Three million barrels per day of Russian oil and products may not find their way to market beginning in April in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine
The Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner among nine American horses that have landed in Dubai
Chasing a record 506 for an improbable win, Pakistan's best bet was to bat out the final day and Babar led by example as they finished on 443-7
Schnell Meister is the highest-rated of the Japanese horses
United were knocked out of the Champions League with a 1-0 second-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford
As things stand, nothing stands in the way of Djokovic taking part in the French Open, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said
Team Qatar continued to dominate the GCC Golf Championships over the National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Club
A six-year-old son of Dubawi, the superstar Darley stallion, Lord North is reported to be in great shape heading to Dubai
Batting first, PNG were restricted to 178 all out in 50 overs, thanks to Hameed's magnificent spell of 10-1-19-4
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Following customer complaints, the dish was renamed to honour the Ukrainian president
No children were injured in the incident
In one province, elephants were treated to two tonnes of fruits and vegetables
The special name honours the monarch’s 70th anniversary on the British throne
The craze celebrating the victory is apparently a nod to the state minister's nickname
