The ceremony will take place today at Zahran Palace, Amman, and the reception will be attended by international heads of state and members of several European and Asian royal families
From a small fishing settlement in the 1960s to a futuristic urban infrastructure that attracts millions of visitors every year
The event, which took place in the Madareb Bani Hashem at the Royal Hashemite Court, featured number of musical and cultural performances
ADCD said that these practices - discovered during unannounced visits over a period of two weeks - affect safety of residents, visitors
Ultra-luxury 46-storey tower's top 11 floors consist of penthouses which occupy each floor entirely, allowing owners to drive their vehicles to their apartments
The Emirates has implemented several changes in its entry permit procedures since October 2022
Posting on Instagram, the mall informs visitors that several wellness spots and restaurants have been relocated
More than 70 firms from across the country will participate in offering these training and employment opportunities through the Nafis programme platform
The duration will depend on the sighting of the Moon, which determines the start and end of Islamic Hijri calendar months
When it comes to choosing the perfect milk for your daily needs, Al Rawabi Milk stands out as a top contender.
The UAE-based, Dr Ved P Goswami, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, FRCS MS MCh Orth (UK), has performed the first computer-assisted shoulder replacement surgery in the Middle East, using a new technology allowing live navigation of the operative site.
The Honor Magic Vs, the first foldable flagship offering from Honor for the Middle East and overseas markets, represents a significant step forward in the realm of foldable smartphones.
The UAE and Georgia signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on March 17, confirming a shared vision to increase collaborations and draw promising perspectives for Emirati and Georgian investors and business communities
The pregnancy was announced at the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in April, which was a star-studded event
24K trading at Dh238.0 per gram at the opening of the markets on Thursday
They are destined to become a power couple in the Middle East, forging a new bond between Hashemites and Saudi Arabia
Inspections were conducted on designated non-financial business or professions sector companies, including real estate agents, precious metals, gemstone dealers
The island will have mixed-use walkable neighbourhoods and more than 80 hotels and resorts — plus, as much as 30 per cent of its energy requirements will come from renewable sources
Videos that show the beloved leader casually walking around the popular mall have gone viral on social media
This will be the 83-year-old star's first child with the film producer; he has three other children with previous partners
The batters tackle a different kind of challenge as they enrol in a new programme while fans flood them with cheeky responses
The 83-year-old Hollywood star is already the father of three children from previous relationships
Expats of all emirates, except Dubai, can apply for the service on the ICP website
Petrol prices in the country are much cheaper than the global average of Dh4.7 per litre
The committee decreased rates for Super 98, Special 95 and diesel by 21 fils per litre
From Areej juice to Prince biscuits, here are the delicious, nostalgic treats that people remember from their school days
Expats of all emirates, except Dubai, can apply for the service on the ICP website
Analysts expect Opec could spring a surprise in June 4 meeting by slashing output, similar to one announced in April
Rambagh Palace in India's Jaipur, which is steeped in history and offers guests a luxurious stay, has emerged as the top billing in what Tripadvisor calls 'Travellers' Choice 2023'
Social media safety should be part of the curriculum, says Hanan Ezzeldin, founder and CEO of The Family Hub
Speed reduction system activated in Abu Dhabi due to heavy fog in some areas
Many eateries open specifically for this demographic and keep their meals at lower prices for them
Established in 1999, the housing programme offers eligible Emiratis interest-free loans repayable over a 25-year period
By spending only Dh50, Rinu entered the draw that made him a multi-millionaire overnight
The mother also named her son Fazza, after Dubai's Crown Prince, after his support to her daughter's treatment
A hospital in the UAE Capital is now looking at expanding the unique Paired Kidney Donation initiative to the US, providing more opportunities to facilitate life-saving transplants and increase the number of organs available to UAE citizens and residents
Radars have been placed at exit signs across the emirate that catch motorists breaking these rules
Residents can now suggest ideas to develop and improve services and transactions, complain if they are dissatisfied, and share their opinions
After conquering the summits, the Abu Dhabi-based professional said she wants to show women in the region that they can achieve whatever they want
Social media safety should be part of the curriculum, says Hanan Ezzeldin, founder and CEO of The Family Hub
The demand will be driven by growth in population, medical tourism, growing burden of chronic diseases, ageing population
Customers with bundle packages will receive an 'automatic and ongoing' monthly discount on their bill for the period starting from June 1
Based in the Emirates, the company serves seven markets across the Middle East and Europe
More than 70 firms from across the country will participate in offering these training and employment opportunities through the Nafis programme platform
Shaping payments landscape, powering economies, and connecting people in the region, J.K. Khalil highlights how the brand is harnessing technology for a sustainable future
Tuna Gulenc, vice president at Daikin Middle East and Africa, shares his vision behind the newly launched campaign
Touted as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, Met Gala 2023 will honour the life and work of one of the most decorated designers in the industry. Ahead of the event on May 1, Anna Wintour remembers Lagerfeld, and how she has worn his clothes to the most important events in her life
Our way of life is poisoning us. Maybe this has been our fate all along, to achieve final communion with our garbage
Fed up parents, civil rights activists, newly awakened educators and lawmakers are crusading for “the science of reading”. Can they get results?
After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?
From the Mekong to the Mississippi, people are exploring new ways to grow one of the world’s most important staple crops in the face of climate crisis
The financial services industry is plotting how to incorporate tools like ChatGPT into its products. But humans will still be necessary to provide personal advice.
A new generation of stand-ups is mining the heartbreaking loss of a loved one for ambitious shows
One of the first major studies on remote work shows a hidden penalty of flexibility: less supervision
Watch for reality-bending explorations of time and space, a Western horror novel from Victor LaValle and new fiction from Han Kang. Plus: Tom Hanks (yes, that Tom Hanks) releases his debut novel
It can be hard to reconcile the need for close connections with the urge to cancel plans. Experts say it’s a matter of taking control and finding your comfort zone
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
The Canadian Residency by Investment program, known as the Canada Start-Up Visa program, has become one of the most affordable residency-by-investment programs worldwide for individuals and their families looking to acquire alternate or second citizenship.
With top songs to her name, Nicole Obarzanek is bridging the gap in today's music scene
Gulf and Williams Racing are excited to announce a livery fan vote. Fans will have the chance to choose a special one-off livery in Gulf's iconic colours to feature on Williams Racing's F1 cars at the Singapore, Japanese and Qatar Grands Prix this season.
World's slimmest laptop has used recycled materials, but is super sturdy and delivers a knockout performance
The actor says nobody really cared about the supporting character before this movie
The team was reportedly involved in a road accident while travelling in a bus
The pregnancy was announced at the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in April, which was a star-studded event
Because of his advanced age and pre-existing conditions, the patient ran a risk of a pulmonary embolism or even death
The system involves digitising patient records, using data analytics and AI, maximising interoperability of healthcare systems, and more
Offering wide range of services, including advanced diagnostic procedures, surgical procedures, these facilities provide care across range of specialities
Abu Dhabi health authority debunks misconceptions that say e-cigarettes are 'safe'; studies have shown that using these devices can lead to serious lung diseases, too
From fragrance specialist Jo Malone to retail giant SHEIN and British supermarket Waitrose, many of the world’s biggest brands are choosing to partner with Emirati artists in new and interesting ways
With an assortment of activities, camp workshops are being customised to improve children's mind and body coordination
South Asian country’s fiscal deficit narrowed to 6.4% of the GDP in 2022-23 from 6.71% in FY22
From a small fishing settlement in the 1960s to a futuristic urban infrastructure that attracts millions of visitors every year
Ultra-luxury 46-storey tower's top 11 floors consist of penthouses which occupy each floor entirely, allowing owners to drive their vehicles to their apartments
Posting on Instagram, the mall informs visitors that several wellness spots and restaurants have been relocated
Customers with bundle packages will receive an 'automatic and ongoing' monthly discount on their bill for the period starting from June 1
The newly-listed company’s shares were the most active at the opening of the markets
The price of petrol was reduced by Rs 8 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel and that of light diesel oil was cut by Rs 5 each
24K trading at Dh238.0 per gram at the opening of the markets on Thursday
Djokovic wrote 'Kosovo is the heart of Serbia' on a camera lens on Monday, the same day when 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were hurt in clashes with Serb protesters in the Kosovo town of Zvecan
Earlier, Kosovo's tennis federation accused Djokovic of aggravating an already tense situation
Charlie has long had faith in Dubai Mile's credentials as an Epsom Derby horse
Just like the tennis great and football icon, the legendary Indian cricketer will always live in people's hearts
Former great turned television pundit highlights Pujara's experience of playing County cricket for Sussex
Kosovo is the heart of Serbia, Djokovic wrote on a camera lens following his first round win at the French Open
Guardiola led City to its fifth league crown in six seasons
The pipeline of young talent just keeps flowing in the Indian Premier League
Chennai skipper MS Dhoni wins fifth IPL trophy as Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja become talking points with crucial cameos ensuring a magnificent victory
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
The woman, identified as Vartika Chaudhary, was reportedly shooting this brave stunt for social media when cops pulled her over
She recently moved to a slum from a small hut in Bandstand, Mumbai
In a short video on Instagram, the teen has said that she used to live in a small hut by the sea, but she now lives in a slum
The Japanese brand behind this product is planning to release other variants made of the finest ingredients, such as caviar
In the video, he is seen trying to drag his spouse off the stage before pageant security intervenes
Law enforcement took him in custody and slapped a fine on the vehicle owner
The carrier vowed that the procedure — which will start in June — won't delay services
Police rush to the site after customers run in fear after the false alarm
Teenager sustained injuries to her stomach, arm, finger, and knee and had to get 19 stitches
Its owner said that it was 'just sitting' in the factory since it is not allowed to be driven on city streets