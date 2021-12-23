Dubai airlines to recruit several employees over coming months
Jobs13 hours ago
No new applications for the scheme will be considered as of midnight on December 22
coronavirus9 hours ago
Organizers pledge to step-up safety measures to ensure visitors' safety
Expo 20209 hours ago
Top official cautions against drawing conclusions from early data
coronavirus10 hours ago
Concerts by Emirati singer Eida Al Menhali and Iraqi artist Ali Saber will precede the show
Events10 hours ago
Unvaccinated people will not be allowed in public places in the state after January 1
coronavirus10 hours ago
He joins a growing list of Indian movie stars, including Mohanlal and Shah Rukh Khan, who have received the coveted 10-year residency
Visa and Immigration in UAE11 hours ago
Residents have been advised to practice caution ahead of Christmas and New Year
coronavirus11 hours ago
The one-year-old was crying while undergoing a procedure under local anaesthesia
Offbeat12 hours ago
KHDA has announced details of how the academic week will look like from the new year
Education12 hours ago
People are requested to attend only one mass, either on December 24 or 25
coronavirus14 hours ago
The National Human Rights Institution will work very closely with its international counterparts
UAE13 hours ago
In the UAE, the insured is expected to pay 5 per cent, public entities 15 per cent and private entities 12.5 per cent
Government13 hours ago
Technology includes dedicated feature to help women find female-only session
UAE13 hours ago
Medical teams in the country are working around the clock to monitor the pandemic
coronavirus1 day ago
Entry into Cebu restricted only to Cebuano Overseas Filipino Workers and returning Filipinos
Travel22 hours ago
The European lady will be deported after completion of her prison term
21 hours ago
The requirement is effective from Sunday, December 26.
coronavirus1 day ago
Spot gold was down 0.14 per cent at $1,787.65 per ounce at 9.15 am UAE time
Markets20 hours ago
Sensex was trading 366.66 points higher at 56,685.67
Currency Exchange20 hours ago
Passengers travelling in premium cabins, as well as Skywards members will have access to more than 120 lounges by February
Travel1 day ago
The dollar index fell 0.06% to 96.49.
Markets1 day ago
Head to Global Village now to experience a giant Christmas tree, snowfall, and lots of other festive activities
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Hiring a business setup advisor is often seen as an additional cost, especially for young and bootstrapped businesses that work on tight budgets.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 20 hours ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 16 hours ago
Service is offered through a partnership between the RTA and Careem
Transport3 days ago
Free testing is available by booking an appointment through SEHA app
coronavirus1 day ago
Some netizens were critical of the fact that the famous chef was dressed in an expensive suit unlike his mother who was plainly dressed
Offbeat1 day ago
Authorities have announced new protocol for employees and visitors to enter federal entities
coronavirus1 day ago
The festivities would adhere to extensive Covid safety measures
UAE Holidays15 hours ago
Proudly wearing traditional Bedouin outfits, the desert adventurers were beaming with excitement as their journey ended
Expo 202015 hours ago
The UAE has imposed restrictions on passengers travelling from countries witnessing a surge in Covid cases
coronavirus17 hours ago
The feature of the evening is a 1,400 metre rated conditions event named after the Czech Business Council, which has attracted a quality field of nine, many of whom have already stamped their tickets to the 2022 Dubai World Cup Carnival
Sports7 hours ago
This will be the second time after the 2013-14 edition that the UAE will be hosting this 50-over tournament
Sports7 hours ago
The Omicron variant is expected to account for the majority of new cases between Christmas and New Year
coronavirus15 hours ago
BitOasis, the Middle East and North Africa region's leading online crypto-asset trading platform, today announced a significant extension to its offering with the launch of 12 new tokens in response to rapidly growing consumer demand.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Health official calls on fully vaccinated residents to get booster shots
coronavirus1 day ago
Dr Haji, 78, died in Calicut following health complications
UAE1 day ago
The two countries have air bubble arrangements in place for smooth movement of passengers
Travel1 day ago
Consumers are requested to ask for a receipt when buying and check the seal on top of the cylinder valve
UAE2 days ago
DUBAI
The language may be the world’s ruling lingua franca, but it is up against an evolutionary process that could take things in different directions. Will it survive the long haul?
Long Reads1 week ago
I’d probably have enjoyed the film much more if it hadn’t been for the quick-on-the-draw fusillade of conversations that have emerged over its release
Long Reads1 week ago
The Power Of The Dog has unleashed conversations on the takedown of the ‘toxic’ Western cowboy. Does it work? Or does it not?
Long Reads1 week ago
Money management and being a smart investor are still not given due recognition as being feminine traits. But products, portfolios and communication strategies are beginning to change the rules of personal finance for women
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The Great Employee Exodus has become a reality in a post-Covid world where professionals are putting the value of a work-life balance over paychecks and promotions
Long Reads4 days ago
With urbanisation nearing a crescendo, and a pandemic breathing down our neck, more and more people are looking at exploring rural opportunities that promise better resilience — entrepreneurial and emotional — in the future
Long Reads5 days ago
Research shows that those more exposed to tobacco imagery across the media — particularly the young — are twice as likely to start smoking
Long Reads6 days ago
While there’s a global effort on to curb the menace, New Zealand’s new plan to outlaw smoking for the young by 2025 is the latest radical bid
Long Reads6 days ago
The new router supporting high speed, reliable and secure Wi-Fi 6 Plus for large households
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
A case study conducted by Invest in the USA (‘IIUSA”) stated that nearly 32,600 investors with a pending I-526 application have been affected by the lapse of the EB-5 immigrant investor program, not including the applicants that are waiting for their consulate interviews or readjustment of status.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
Crypto wallet security has always been a big concern among the bitcoin developer community, but of late, as these assets grow in mainstream popularity, most traders today are losing sleep over banking their holdings.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
Catch the stand-up at Coca-Cola Arena next week
Local Events1 day ago
She spoke to City Times about starring in the renowned show and why she's excited to return to Dubai after a gap of over two decades.
Local Events20 hours ago
The actress is a pure 'joy' to watch on screen in the latest adaptation of Jane Austen's famous novel.
OTT1 day ago
The UK comedian is known for his deadpan humour and dry style of comedy.
Local Events1 day ago
Sudeep Chakravarti’s latest book is a dispassionate account of conflict resolution, peace and prosperity in one of the most charged geopolitical sweet-spots in Asia
Books1 day ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health1 day ago
Tiron offers complete protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation damage is exciting and promising.
Lifestyle7 years ago
Though the official language of the country is Hindi in Devanagari script, it is the colloquial use of English language that finds precedence over regional dialects — more so in metropolitan the cities — to overcome language barriers
Books13 hours ago
What is hygge, and how do we invite some of it into our homes and lives?
Wellness1 day ago
The piano sensation's craft is inspired by his idols such as Alfred Cortot, Vladimir Horowitz and Arthur Schnabel
Arts and Culture1 day ago
What's on display?
Arts and Culture1 day ago
You can tell the truth and preserve your child’s belief in the wonder of Santa
Parenting1 day ago
Winter makes it mandatory to indulge in a cheese night. Here’s a crash course on how to get it right
Food1 day ago
The preliminary finding of the postmortem suggesting ‘sudden unnatural death’ confirms that of the KIMS medical board.
Lifestyle7 years ago
All terminals, lounges, restaurants, and retail outlets are now operational
Aviation2 days ago
New rules will come into effect from December 30, 2021
Business2 days ago
Consumers are requested to ask for a receipt when buying and check the seal on top of the cylinder valve
UAE2 days ago
Airline expects to return to profitability over the next 18 months
Aviation3 days ago
Last week, the rupee recorded its fourth weekly decline amid growing concerns over Covid-19 Omicron.
Markets2 days ago
The former world number one has just returned to a rousing reception in India
Sports10 hours ago
This will be the second time after the 2013-14 edition that the UAE will be hosting this 50-over tournament
Sports7 hours ago
The feature of the evening is a 1,400 metre rated conditions event named after the Czech Business Council, which has attracted a quality field of nine, many of whom have already stamped their tickets to the 2022 Dubai World Cup Carnival
Sports7 hours ago
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders said it was 'absurd' to play twice in four days while missing a number of key players due to Covid-19
Football13 hours ago
Spanish star Nadal said on Monday that he tested positive recently and was experiencing 'some unpleasant moments'
Tennis15 hours ago
Former India captain Vengsarkar and cricket writer Pradeep Magazine have given their verdict on the ugly spat between Kohli and BCCI
Cricket1 day ago
South Africa-born Labuschagne scored his sixth Test century and followed it up with a 51 in the second Test in Adelaide
Cricket14 hours ago
Khalid said they are expecting 160 players to compete the championship
Sports13 hours ago
The then coach had anointed Kuldeep Yadav as India’s No.1 spinner overseas after he had taken a five-for in the 2019 Sydney Test against Australia
Sports1 day ago
The England fast bowler underwent a second elbow operation
Sports1 day ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE2 months ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus2 months ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays2 months ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports2 months ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
Expo 20202 months ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos2 months ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE1 month ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE1 month ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE1 month ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th1 month ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th1 month ago
