Doctors have urged parents to get children vaccinated to avoid complications if a child tests positive
Education14 hours ago
Sharing footage of empty streets during the national sterilisation programme, the authority urged residents to adhere to all precautionary measures
coronavirus12 hours ago
The US president says there is no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated
coronavirus6 hours ago
The Western powers also voice alarm at the military’s actions against street protests
World5 hours ago
NHS Covid-19 test certificates are not accepted for travel from the United Kingdom
Travel15 hours ago
Man’s vehicle collided with a truck on Tuesday evening
UAE8 hours ago
He allegedly killed his parents after his lies unravelled about having a job, going to school and having a better job waiting for him in Florida
Americas4 hours ago
Institutes switched to remote learning after several staff and students received positive Covid-19 PCR test results
Education11 hours ago
Staff shortages and rising cases across the UK a concern for health authorities
coronavirus8 hours ago
Doctors have urged parents to get children vaccinated to avoid complications if a child tests positive
Education14 hours ago
Project would search pioneers in the fields of physics, mathematics, programming sciences, research and economics, among others, over the next five years
UAE17 hours ago
Raising global vaccine rates will reduce Omicron's impact
coronavirus11 hours ago
The two accused were dealing in illegal drugs for dealers outside the country.
Crime16 hours ago
Distance learning will continue for two weeks as a precautionary measure
coronavirus7 hours ago
Parents prefer to keep children protected at home and attend online classes
UAE18 hours ago
Project would search pioneers in the fields of physics, mathematics, programming sciences, research and economics, among others, over the next five years
UAE17 hours ago
The move comes under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed as part of the emirate's Urban Plan 2040
UAE1 day ago
Priority will remain for citizens, their happiness and providing them with the finest services
UAE2 days ago
Authorities are doing all they can to keep Emiratis and expats safe
coronavirus2 days ago
Here's how to claim overtime for additional hours of work each day
Legal2 days ago
Official working hours at headquarters will be Monday-Thursday 7:30am to 3:30pm and 7:30am to 12 pm on Fridays
Property14 hours ago
The country has seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, rising from less than 50 per day in the first week of December 2021 to over 2,500 in January 2022
UAE18 hours ago
Iconic tower turns 12 today; millionaires drawn to Dubai as the emirate is now one of the safest cities in the world against the pandemic.
Property21 hours ago
He was instrumental in revolutionising mass media communications in the country
UAE1 day ago
NHS Covid-19 test certificates are not accepted for travel from the United Kingdom
Travel15 hours ago
Man’s vehicle collided with a truck on Tuesday evening
UAE8 hours ago
He allegedly killed his parents after his lies unravelled about having a job, going to school and having a better job waiting for him in Florida
Americas4 hours ago
Institutes switched to remote learning after several staff and students received positive Covid-19 PCR test results
Education11 hours ago
Sharing footage of empty streets during the national sterilisation programme, the authority urged residents to adhere to all precautionary measures
coronavirus12 hours ago
The US president says there is no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated
coronavirus6 hours ago
The Western powers also voice alarm at the military’s actions against street protests
World5 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Choose from a range of top-selling smartwatches and electronics that are guaranteed to enhance and improve your experience
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Liven up every moment by choosing from these top selling home audio and headphone products
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Acquisition of Ayadi Home Healthcare supports Mediclinic’s goal to become an integrated healthcare provider across the continuum of care
PARTNER CONTENT 21 hours ago
Here is a full list for the new year
UAE Holidays4 weeks ago
Dubai Duty Free annual sales jump 40 per cent to Dh3.5 billion in 2021
UAE15 hours ago
Between October 1 and December 31, almost 30% of all visitors came from outside the UAE
Expo 202017 hours ago
Patel was the former vice-president of marketing, Khaleej Times
UAE12 hours ago
The country has seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, rising from less than 50 per day in the first week of December 2021 to over 2,500 in January 2022
UAE18 hours ago
Parents prefer to keep children protected at home and attend online classes
UAE18 hours ago
His noble act has got royal recognition.
Government16 hours ago
The turnaround time for test results in some laboratories has increased slightly
coronavirus19 hours ago
Born only 15 minutes apart, the twins will not share the same birthday.
Offbeat15 hours ago
Project would search pioneers in the fields of physics, mathematics, programming sciences, research and economics, among others, over the next five years
UAE17 hours ago
Raising global vaccine rates will reduce Omicron's impact
coronavirus11 hours ago
The two accused were dealing in illegal drugs for dealers outside the country.
Crime16 hours ago
Distance learning will continue for two weeks as a precautionary measure
coronavirus7 hours ago
The group will invest a total of $107.5 million for new phase of expansion in January this year.
Business1 hour ago
The French president also said he had a good mind to run for re-election in April
coronavirus2 hours ago
He told authorities he had frozen food in the refrigerator and did not go to school for at least two weeks
Americas3 hours ago
The country has seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, rising from less than 50 per day in the first week of December 2021 to over 2,500 in January 2022
UAE18 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Madan Mohan, Director - Technology Risk Advisory, MBG Corporate Services on the growing need for organisations to incorporate privacy laws and regulations within their structures
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Each Emirate is empowered to frame its own regulations for consumption, possession and dealing with and trading in alcoholic beverages
Legal2 days ago
Company's appeal on the sanction was rejected by the Central Bank
Banking in UAE5 days ago
Winds may cause blowing dust reducing visibility over some Western areas
Weather5 days ago
The convicts will be deported from the country after completion of their sentence
Crime5 days ago
Project would search pioneers in the fields of physics, mathematics, programming sciences, research and economics, among others, over the next five years
UAE17 hours ago
The move comes under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed as part of the emirate's Urban Plan 2040
UAE1 day ago
Priority will remain for citizens, their happiness and providing them with the finest services
UAE2 days ago
Authorities are doing all they can to keep Emiratis and expats safe
coronavirus2 days ago
Here's how to claim overtime for additional hours of work each day
Legal2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
This unique concept is a step into a new direction for the future, not only for Meta but the rest of us.
The Great Employee Exodus has become a reality in a post-Covid world where professionals are putting the value of a work-life balance over paychecks and promotions
Long Reads2 weeks ago
With urbanisation nearing a crescendo, and a pandemic breathing down our neck, more and more people are looking at exploring rural opportunities that promise better resilience — entrepreneurial and emotional — in the future
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Research shows that those more exposed to tobacco imagery across the media — particularly the young — are twice as likely to start smoking
Long Reads2 weeks ago
While there’s a global effort on to curb the menace, New Zealand’s new plan to outlaw smoking for the young by 2025 is the latest radical bid
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Gandhi sent a crocheted, cotton lace with the words ‘Jai Hind’ at the centre, created from yarn he had personally spun to Queen Elizabeth ll
Long Reads3 days ago
For most of us, New Year resolutions used to be passing fancies. But after a pandemic-charged year, we are now seeking changes to give our lives more purpose and meaning
Long Reads4 days ago
Self-love is the power to acknowledge that you come first; it’s only then that you can truly be compassionate about others around you
Long Reads1 week ago
All of us dream of having a healthy body and mind but not all of us live the dream. It is because of several factors like health issues, tight work schedules, etc. that often restrict us from achieving our fitness goals.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 20 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
A case study conducted by Invest in the USA (‘IIUSA”) stated that nearly 32,600 investors with a pending I-526 application have been affected by the lapse of the EB-5 immigrant investor program, not including the applicants that are waiting for their consulate interviews or readjustment of status.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Austin Barnard, Co-Founder of Orca Capital.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Actress says characters and content excite her more now as she gears up for release of OTT series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.
OTT20 hours ago
We tend to become attached to places we grew up in, even though we may not live there anymore.
Life and Living19 hours ago
The show will take place on May 14, 2022.
Local Events15 hours ago
Mandy and husband Taylor Goldsmith plan to tour next year in support of their second album together.
Music1 day ago
New system will be effective as of December 30, 2021 and applies to newborns across the emirate
UAE5 days ago
Visit aimed at strengthening ties between South Indian state, Thumbay Group and Gulf Medical University (GMU)
Health6 days ago
Doctors have urged parents to get children vaccinated to avoid complications if a child tests positive
Education14 hours ago
Health practitioner urged citizens and residents to consider maintaining a healthy lifestyle
UAE15 hours ago
Kickstart your day with these amazing options.
Photos17 hours ago
Emergency departments will work round-the-clock on all days
Health1 day ago
We speak to the gallerists behind new art galleries that opened across Dubai this year to find out the thought process behind setting up these creative spaces
Arts and Culture6 days ago
Devices that use Google's Android operating system will not be affected
Tech12 hours ago
Infrastructure project reflects growing partnerships between Dubai and African markets aimed at supporting development in the continent
Business12 hours ago
The group will invest a total of $107.5 million for new phase of expansion in January this year.
Business1 hour ago
The title was bestowed on Mubadala for its significant contribution to the development of Abu Dhabi and the UAE
Business6 hours ago
Starlink, a division of Elon Musk's SpaceX company, is struggling to receive commercial licences
Tech6 hours ago
The group expects the Omicron coronavirus variant to have a short-lived impact on global energy demand
Energy10 hours ago
Alpha Dhabi Holding has declared an intent to consolidate its position as a considerable contributor to the economy of the UAE
Business13 hours ago
Official working hours at headquarters will be Monday-Thursday 7:30am to 3:30pm and 7:30am to 12 pm on Fridays
Property14 hours ago
Dubai Duty Free annual sales jump 40 per cent to Dh3.5 billion in 2021
UAE15 hours ago
India reached 85 for two at the close, an overall lead of 58 runs
Cricket9 hours ago
Sharafu also led the UAE team in the recent Asia Cup Under 19 tournament on home soil
Cricket16 hours ago
The Serb has repeatedly refused to reveal his vaccination status
Tennis14 hours ago
While Sainz, 59 and a three-time Dakar winner, celebrated his 40th career stage win Nasser Al Attiyah tightened his grip on the overall lead
Sports11 hours ago
South Africa were 102 for four at lunch in reply to India's 202 all out
Cricket15 hours ago
Bangladesh have never before tasted success in New Zealand, losing all 33 matches played across three formats, including nine Tests
Cricket18 hours ago
City Football Schools based currently use the pitch facilities at the hotel to host educational and community sessions with children in the region
Football15 hours ago
Thakur took three wickets in five overs just before lunch and then two more in the second session for career best figures of 5-43
Cricket12 hours ago
Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen, playing in his second Test, took four for 31
Cricket1 day ago
A first home defeat to Wolves in 42 years leaves United still seventh in the Premier League table, four points adrift of the top four
Football17 hours ago
This Wknd. Conversation was in association with Fakeeh University Hospital and was about how self-care is the new beauty
Videos1 week ago
The Galadari Food & Beverage Division celebrated the opening of its first two KyoChon locations in City Centre Deira and First Avenue Mall, Motor City. This is just the beginning of their exciting journey of taking the brand across the entire MENA region
Videos1 week ago
At 100 years, Jocelyn Henderson has certainly outlived most people from her generation. Yet, reaching this remarkable and rare feat is certainly not the only unique achievement of this British expat and proud Abu Dhabi resident.
Videos1 month ago
We went behind the scenes at Kojaki to see how they recreate authentic flavours from Korea. This restaurant offers high-end dining, vibrant ambiance and is from the Never Been Seen Collection at Expo 2020 Dubai. So, let's take a look inside.
Videos1 month ago
Plant-based chef Maya Badran gives us all the insights
Food1 month ago
The fair is an annual week-long festival
UAE1 month ago
He took help of social media platform Douyin and shared a hand-drawn map of his native village
Offbeat1 day ago
Kane Tanaka's immediate goal is to live until 120
World8 hours ago
The man was described as an occasional player by operator
Offbeat11 hours ago
Born only 15 minutes apart, the twins will not share the same birthday.
Offbeat15 hours ago
Several Twitter users were quick to respond with similar 'anything for SRK' anecdotes
Entertainment15 hours ago
|1 AED
|20.18 INR
|1 AED
|47.31 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,635.36 AED
|24K
|219.00 AED