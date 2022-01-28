UAE

Pandemic sets back poverty reduction by several years

Pandemic sets back poverty reduction by several years

At the national level, policies should remain tailored to country specific circumstances including the extent of recovery, of underlying inflationary pressures, and available policy space. Both fiscal and monetary policies will need to work in tandem to achieve economic goals.

Opinion1 day ago

And the winners of the trade war are...

And the winners of the trade war are...

The big winner of the trade war seems to be “bystander” countries with deep international ties. From the US perspective, the trade war did not lead to the advertised reshoring of economic activity, at least in the short to medium term.

Opinion1 day ago

Fitness: Feel the Change

Fitness: Feel the Change

A workout routine is often regimented based on body weight and image consciousness. But the trick is to incorporate a deeper approach: there’s nothing like feeling the difference

Long Reads1 week ago

Currency central: The future of money

Currency central: The future of money

Central banks all over the world — including in the UAE — are exploring the launch of a digital form of money to reduce friction in cross-border payments, improve efficiency in payments and counter the growing popularity of crypto currencies

Long Reads1 week ago

Wordle: Why five-letter words are trending

Wordle: Why five-letter words are trending

New online game doesn’t just increase your word power and sense of intellectual self; it also teaches you patience and mindfulness in a crash-and-burn world of fast moves, OTT binges and rapid PCR tests. Who knows, maybe five letters can make you a better person.

Long Reads7 hours ago

Leggings, the new classic?

Leggings, the new classic?

Gorgeous and chic workwear in the mornings that transforms into glamorous and stylish wear by evening. here’s a guide on how to wear the leggings, every season, every occasion

Fashion5 hours ago

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…

Videos1 month ago

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.43 INR
1 AED 48.00 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,664.72 AED
24K219.75 AED
View all Gold & Forex
