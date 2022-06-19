The expat from Lahore has fond memories of Mariamma Varkey, founder of the first GEMS school in Dubai
Education15 hours ago
The expat from Lahore has fond memories of Mariamma Varkey, founder of the first GEMS school in Dubai
Education15 hours ago
A survey was conducted to understand how a firm's management is combatting increased inflation rates
Jobs21 hours ago
Prices in affordable areas are increasing at a double-digit rate
UAE18 hours ago
They said the attack was in response to remarks made by an Indian government spokeswoman
MENA2 hours ago
The UAE has the first nuclear power plant in the Arab world
Gulf1 hour ago
It will be humid by night and Monday morning
Weather3 hours ago
Country experiences minor quakes several times a year, they are not a cause for worry
UAE17 hours ago
Inflation is running at more than three times the Fed's 2 per cent target
Business3 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The event intends to provide guidance and facilitate students in getting college admission for UG and PG study options in the new academic year, starting from September 2022
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Whether it's the ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, Vivobook Pro 16X OLED or the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, creators have more choices than ever before.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Coventry University scholarships available for international students.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Earlier in the day, it sank to its lowest point since December 2020
Cryptocurrency20 hours ago
Those who test positive are required to inform their employer
coronavirus1 day ago
The town in north east India received its highest ever rainfall since 1966 on Friday
Asia12 hours ago
The auction size of Dh1.5 billion will be distributed over two tranches
Economy20 hours ago
The expat from Lahore has fond memories of Mariamma Varkey, founder of the first GEMS school in Dubai
Education15 hours ago
US President says he lost his balance while trying to pull his foot out of bike clip
Americas14 hours ago
Plane carrying food, medical assistance sent as part of humanitarian efforts
UAE17 hours ago
Over 166.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus20 hours ago
Heat stress management programme launched in Abu Dhabi
UAE21 hours ago
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the Afghan people
UAE3 hours ago
No injuries or significant losses reported in the incident
Emergencies11 hours ago
NCM implied the rainfall was due to cloud seeding efforts
Weather16 hours ago
The town in north east India received its highest ever rainfall since 1966 on Friday
Asia12 hours ago
The UAE has the first nuclear power plant in the Arab world
Gulf1 hour ago
Police said that CCTV footage is available and they are identifying all those involved
Asia2 hours ago
They said the attack was in response to remarks made by an Indian government spokeswoman
MENA2 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
A big display and camera have all the makings of a solid flagship for HONOR
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Multiple benign tumours destroyed facial structures, causing severe deformity and disability
Health6 days ago
Authority honours 11-year-old girl for her honesty
UAE6 days ago
Fitness enthusiasts from across the country participate in the DXB Snow Run
UAE1 week ago
The accused also broke a car windshield
Crime1 week ago
Police caution residents against ignoring lifeguards' advice as they beat the heat
UAE6 days ago
The council also approved promoting several university faculty members and renewing their contracts
Education6 days ago
Under a new initiative, designs for the area’s street signages are now complete
UAE6 days ago
A relatively new concept, it is a place where people interact, and share work space and common areas
Property1 week ago
Exhibition focuses on introducing creative projects that will improve services and the quality of life
Education6 days ago
72% have memorized parent's phone number
UAE6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
In 2021-22, the UAE was India’s third-largest goods trading partner after the USA and China. This trade relationship has been strong over the years.
Long Reads1 week ago
Atul Chopra, founder and CEO of agritech platform FreshOnTable, on how female farmers are leading the way in the sustainability stake
Long Reads1 week ago
Defying gender stereotypes and enabled by technology and innovation, a growing band of women are consciously cultivating sustainability on the agri-scape
Long Reads1 week ago
Novak Djokovic’s rivalry with Rafael Nadal is an unfinished business
Long Reads1 week ago
Britain’s honours system with ancient origins has many categories, the most coveted and known being Knighthood, OBE, CBE and MBE. But there are also rows, refusals and demands that the ‘E’ that stands for Empire in the titles be replaced with Excellence
Long Reads13 hours ago
When we look at adolescents in 'gritty thrillers' that topline streaming and TV shows, they give deviant grown ups a run for their money — in the name of 'adulting': violent, scheming, lying, blackmailing, sexualised, manipulative — and even murderous. How far removed is this from reality?
Long Reads1 day ago
An exponential rise in prices is leading to an unprecedented lower economic growth across the world amid the US Federal Reserve increasing interest rate by 75 basis points
Long Reads2 days ago
India’s ties with the Arabian Gulf and peninsula date back to several millennia
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The world is once again ready to travel, and Canada is looking for temporary foreign workers, immigrants, international students, and a diversity of other people.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
On 5 June every year, the world marks World Environment Day, a UN initiative building awareness and encouraging action for the protection of the environment.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Azco Real Estate, an award-winning real estate brokerage in Dubai opens its third office since its inception in 2015.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Abdelwafi Atif, CEO, BCP Bank Mauritius, and Sangeetha Ramkelawon, Deputy CEO, BCP Bank Mauritius
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Her team called it a "false rumour".
Movies3 days ago
A special screening of the much hyped Hollywood film will be held in the city.
Local Events3 days ago
The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni
Entertainment3 days ago
The versatile actress shares her thoughts on the triumph of her horror comedy despite all the challenges the pandemic threw up.
Movies4 days ago
Data can be used to create customised treatment plans and counselling for patients
Health2 days ago
Get creative in the kitchen
Recipes2 days ago
These four styles are: Blamer; Placater; Computer; and Distracter
Wellness2 days ago
Doctors perform four-hour-long minimally invasive surgery to remove growth completely
Health17 hours ago
Experts say obesity, hypertension can be a contributing factor
UAE19 hours ago
The three-day Operation Smile UAE initiative will kick off on July 18
Health1 day ago
Health service providers need to merge their expertise with new technologies to create a sustainable model
UAE2 days ago
A common error in the use of the language by over-enthusiastic speakers and writers, is a combination of two or more incompatible metaphors
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words2 days ago
The Art Maze aims to reconnect humanity with heritage and cultural history in partnership with UNESCO
Arts and Culture2 days ago
While the lymphatic system is involved in several functions like regulating the immune system and transportation of fats, one primary function is detoxification
Health2 days ago
This is the first time the price has fallen below the mark since late 2020
Currency Exchange16 hours ago
Prices in affordable areas are increasing at a double-digit rate
UAE18 hours ago
Inflation is running at more than three times the Fed's 2 per cent target
Business3 hours ago
72% of MEA employees have become increasingly dependent on technology since the pandemic.
Business10 hours ago
Gfknewron enables brands to reduce 30% of time spent on root cause analysis.
Business11 hours ago
Company aims to boost sustainability through food, by cutting the travel times and distance of produce
Start-ups12 hours ago
Many companies which were earlier funded at high equity valuations are now going in for venture debt for the first time.
Business18 hours ago
The auction size of Dh1.5 billion will be distributed over two tranches
Economy20 hours ago
Earlier in the day, it sank to its lowest point since December 2020
Cryptocurrency20 hours ago
Dubai-owned stable score Group race double as the curtain comes down on Royal Ascot spectacle
Sports10 hours ago
The batsman credits coach Rahul Dravid and says the dressing room is a calm place right now
Sports10 hours ago
Eoin Morgan's team broke their own record for the highest team total in ODI history after they smashed 498-4 to win by 232 runs on Friday
Sports10 hours ago
Russian and Belarusian players are banned from competing at Wimbledon, which starts on June 27, but the United States Tennis Association allowed them to play under a neutral flag at the hardcourt major in New York
Sports10 hours ago
The Japanese suffered the injury in Madrid, forcing her to miss the WTA 1000 event in Rome in the lead-up to the French Open
Sports10 hours ago
Driver health has been put in the spotlight at the Canadian Grand Prix with teams told to put safety before performance and address the problem of cars bouncing dramatically at high speeds
Sports10 hours ago
Avesh Khan scalps four wickets after Dinesh Karthik scores quickfire half-century
Sports1 day ago
The previous record was England’s 481 against Australia in 2018
Sports1 day ago
Natalie has already been selected to represent the UAE at the upcoming Asian Games
Sports1 day ago
We tried galouti kebabs from Lucknow Rasoi in Dubai, famous for their rich taste and soft texture. Here is the story behind this popular dish
Videos2 weeks ago
Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease, which means it can spread from animals to humans and also spread between people. Here is all you need to know...
Videos3 weeks ago
As an active mode of self-preservation, Sadhguru has been riding from country to country in hopes of awakening the citizens of the world to rise to the occasion and ‘Save Soil’. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors — eroding urban consciousness and how soil is the one unifying factor that can bring humanity together
Videos3 weeks ago
The current Umrah season for Muslims travelling to Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will conclude on May 31, as preparations will begin to welcome foreign Haj pilgrims
Videos4 weeks ago
For this Food Trail, we are trying out Dubai's famous takeout joint, Dürüm, named after the popular Turkish wrap they serve. We also went behind the scenes to find out how it's made and what makes it special
Food4 weeks ago
The present Ruler of Abu Dhabi, he is the third son of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was the Founding Father of the nation and the first President of the UAE.
Videos4 weeks ago
No priest was present to solemnise Kshama Bindu's wedding
Offbeat1 week ago
People rushed to withdraw money from the machine once word got around about the glitch
Offbeat2 days ago
Anil Bhalla's collection of clocks is one of the largest in India
Offbeat5 days ago
The drug haul would be worth $64 million on the black market
Offbeat1 week ago
A court issued a directive after a DNA report confirmed that the mother had received the wrong newborn
Offbeat1 week ago
|1 AED
|21.11 INR
|1 AED
|55.67 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,756..47 AED
|24K
|223.00 AED