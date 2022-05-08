The fraudsters impersonate well-known courier companies to steal bank data
Crime2 hours ago
The fraudsters impersonate well-known courier companies to steal bank data
Crime2 hours ago
Officials say the project can reduce travel time during peak hours by more than 40 per cent
Public Transport in UAE5 hours ago
Multiple categories of residents are eligible
Legal6 hours ago
Charges may vary depending on whether you plan to gift or sell the property
Legal6 hours ago
The emirate experienced significant growth in all key indicators compared to the previous year
Economy1 hour ago
Operations Room received 42,042 phone calls from April 29 to May 8
UAE1 hour ago
Police urged community members to seek identity proof of individuals who presents themselves as officers
Crime1 hour ago
The traditional Indian folk dance was the highlight of Labour Day celebrations in Al Quoz
Spotlight2 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
*Clones are non-branded cartridges from alternative producers
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Jabeur beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 6-3 in the Madrid Open semifinal
Tennis2 days ago
More than 1,100 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each
UAE5 hours ago
Ticket prices from popular cities, such as Kochi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kozhikode, have hit Dh3,000
Travel19 hours ago
They have undergone training in performing spacewalks, operating ISS systems, survival
Aviation4 hours ago
Over 25,000 people are expected to vote today across the diplomatic missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi
UAE3 hours ago
Officers said they considered the few shooting incidents, poll-related offences to be isolated incidents
Asia7 hours ago
The Crown Prince was spotted in his car, zooming past familiar landmarks on the highway
UAE22 hours ago
The notice threatened to slap PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar with a defamation suit if he did not submit an apology
Asia9 hours ago
Healthcare specialists say they can't be followed in the long run as they affect productivity
Health1 day ago
Over 157 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus3 hours ago
The suspects said they intended to punish the victim, not kill him
Crime7 hours ago
Anyone who uses a website or an account to store such materials is also liable for punishment
Legal1 day ago
Country rejects all forms of violence aimed at destabilising security and stability
UAE6 hours ago
The Tunisian became a top contender for the French Open after her victory over American Jessica Pegula at the Madrid Open final
Tennis25 minutes ago
This is the first reported death of a foreigner on the world's highest peak in the current climbing season
Asia39 minutes ago
Europeans leading the troupe of overseas investors, with the UK, Italy, and France occupying prime spots in the top 10 list.
Property41 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Business set up consultancy Creative Zone has become something of a staple for new business owners coming to the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The accused was working as part of a larger gang
Crime4 days ago
Awardees include pupils from abroad and best-performing high schoolers
Education4 days ago
Web 3.0 is here - and it's opening up exciting prospects of extended reality that could rake in billions of dollars for the emirate
Tech1 week ago
Airline expects high number of travellers departing from Dubai from April 30
Aviation1 week ago
President Widodo invites Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to attend the G20 Summit next November
UAE3 days ago
Other GCC states also hike rates after US Federal Reserve move
Banking in UAE3 days ago
She was the founder of Arab Unity School
Education4 days ago
The site was raided and the accused were caught red-handed with the materials
Crime4 days ago
This comes a month after March rates rose above the Dh3-per-litre mark for the first time since 2015
Energy4 days ago
Based on the astronomical calculations, the next four-day-long break will fall on Eid Al Adha
UAE Holidays4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
The movie that catapulted Bruce Lee onto the global stage, turned 50 last month. Here’s looking at why martial arts — even in real life — has never been the same since the ‘Little Dragon’ breathed fire on screen
Long Reads1 week ago
Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion, worth more than collective GDPs of many countries
Long Reads1 week ago
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Long Reads2 weeks ago
A crippling pandemic, lack of food security and climate change might push an already embattled middle class into a deeper abyss. Can the situation still be salvaged?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
Long Reads19 hours ago
‘Long-term stays’ in the hospitality sector is currently trending in Dubai
Long Reads1 day ago
The idea of retirement has been transformed, with many treading new paths, pursuing passions, learning new skills, and living fulfilling lives
Long Reads2 days ago
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
*Clones are non-branded cartridges from alternative producers
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai-based Flex Facility Management LLC is leveraging human resources and technology to offer best-in-class services to its prestigious clientele in the UAE. In conversation with Nikesh Ram, Chairman and Managing Director
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Craving coffee, breakfast or more? We bring you top options.
Local Events7 hours ago
In his new single That That, the superstar makes a cheeky statement
Music4 hours ago
Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan were a part of the team that took on the locally-assembled Emirates United
Entertainment5 hours ago
The Bollywood actor and singer gets candid with City Times ahead of his star-studded football match in Dubai
Entertainment3 days ago
The 40x40 inch silk-screen Warhol is part of a series of portraits the pop artist made of the star following her death
Arts and Culture1 day ago
If you’ve always felt that art is something you wish to pursue, it’s never too late
Arts and Culture1 day ago
In 2020, the 61.49-sqm portrait of the UAE's Founding Father was recognised as the largest professional oil painting by a single artist
Arts and Culture2 days ago
The total number of medical professionals in the field have steadily increased since 2019
Mental Health4 hours ago
Every two years, the organisation appoints experts, which comprises regional and international experts
Health22 hours ago
Healthcare specialists say they can't be followed in the long run as they affect productivity
Health1 day ago
The team used artificial intelligence to analyze RPE cell morphometry, the external shape and dimensions of each cell
Health1 day ago
Dr Mohammad Salim Al Olama says midwives are an essential pillar in enhancing the quality of healthcare services provided
Health2 days ago
The Egyptian movie Soulmate takes a tragicomic look at making peace with choices after a crushing loss,
Lifestyle2 days ago
Here's our roundup
Arts and Culture2 days ago
They have undergone training in performing spacewalks, operating ISS systems, survival
Aviation4 hours ago
Charges may vary depending on whether you plan to gift or sell the property
Legal6 hours ago
Europeans leading the troupe of overseas investors, with the UK, Italy, and France occupying prime spots in the top 10 list.
Property41 minutes ago
Non-compliance with the ESR is subject to penalties ranging from Dh20,000 to D400,000. To avoid this, it is recommended that the licensee must comply with the ESR.
Finance1 hour ago
The emirate experienced significant growth in all key indicators compared to the previous year
Economy1 hour ago
There is a shift from traditional marketing to experiential due to change in consumers’ lifestyle and behaviour. Marketing requires to start understanding Gen Z’s behaviour and adapt based on their needs
Business2 hours ago
The special delegation will stay for 10 days, discuss budget recommendations
Asia8 hours ago
Truly Secure encourages companies to take action to protect the security within their business’s technological environment
Tech15 hours ago
Venture capital is making a big move on crypto in 2022 and investment totalled $10 billion globally in the first quarter of this year, according to data from Pitchbook.
Business17 hours ago
It was Kohli's third dismissal in the current IPL on the first ball, including two in successive matches last month
Cricket1 hour ago
The Tunisian became a top contender for the French Open after her victory over American Jessica Pegula at the Madrid Open final
Tennis25 minutes ago
Man City can retake top spot and open up a three-point lead when they host Newcastle on Sunday
Football16 hours ago
Jabeur beat American Jessica Pegula in the final, becoming the first Arab player to win a WTA 1000 title
Tennis16 hours ago
Lucknow bundled out Kolkata, who were chasing 177 for victory, for 101 to replace fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans at the summit
Cricket17 hours ago
A win on Sunday will give Alcaraz his fourth title this season, the most for any player
Tennis16 hours ago
With Khaleel, Mustafizur and Shardul in the ranks, the Delhi Capitals pace attack has variety and experience, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket16 hours ago
Sunrisers Hyderabad have to rebuild momentum to find winning ways again, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket16 hours ago
Jaiswal's 41-ball 68 and Hetmyer's 16-ball 31 helped the Royals chase down 190 in a tense finish
Cricket22 hours ago
For centuries, Lamb Ouzi has been a staple menu item for Iftar in the Arab countries. We find out how this slow-cooked delicacy is prepared
Videos3 weeks ago
In this KT travel safe, we are looking at Mauritius as a travel destination for your Eid or summer holidays considering the current Covid-19 protocols. We also focus on golf tourism with the return of the MCB Tour Championship.
Videos1 month ago
It is the KKR’s fourth game of the season while the third for Mumbai Indians.
Sport1 month ago
The Art Maze, a first-of-its-kind art gallery experience by Marcus Schaefer and Sacha Jafri, was officially unveiled on the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Helipad on March 23.
Videos1 month ago
The Ravindra Jadeja-led team lost their third match of the season against Punjab Kings on Monday
Sport1 month ago
After a delay of two and half years, golf returned to Mauritius with the season-finale of EU Legends Tour MCB Tour Championship. With play suspended due to heavy rain on Day 1, Roger Chapman managed to top the board after a few hours of play
Videos1 month ago
Police say the man also tried to jump onto the tarmac, guide the aircraft to the gate
Offbeat2 days ago
The company is also working towards creating sleep pods and quiet rooms in the office
Offbeat23 hours ago
He said he attended the weddings to hear the wedding vows 'because he was going through a divorce'
Offbeat1 day ago
Early indications were that the shipment turned up in five containers that had arrived by sea from Brazil
Offbeat1 day ago
After a month stuck at home, the bride and groom had their wedding officiated online by a US celebrant
Offbeat2 days ago
|1 AED
|20.80 INR
|1 AED
|49.58 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,914.28 AED
|24K
|228.00 AED