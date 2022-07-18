Moscow moves away from US dollar to insulate itself from the effects of Western sanctions
So far, 65,000 people in Dubai have been granted the visa since its launch
The same rule applies to medical laboratory technicians, technologists
Thousands of expats, citizens rush to cooler climes, especially the European countries, during the summer vacations
Sheikh Mohamed arrived in France on Monday for his first state visit since assuming office
The president of the airline criticised Heathrow for failing to anticipate demand until it was too late
French President Emmanuel Macron will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Number of blockchain and metaverse companies to increase five times in five years
PARTNER CONTENT
HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 The Ideal Fordable Phone
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The platform welcomes new players with a new promotion especially for the season to entice and reward users
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
UAE is one country pressing down its effort to position itself at the forefront of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, although many other top countries are welcoming them with mixed emotions.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai-based CK Architecture Interiors has successfully handed over two of their newly finished ultra-luxury villas in Billionaires Row, Palm Jumeirah.
PARTNER CONTENT
Kerala's women's commission has registered a suo moto case over the incident
Individuals must follow an online application procedure that includes providing several documents
More than 30 people rescued
The counting of votes will take place on July 21
The singer-actress looked radiant on her big day with Ben Affleck.
Extreme heat warning is in effect as temperatures reach 40ºC for the first time
It is expedient, so to do, in the interests of public security, he says
The all-rounder, 31, said playing three international formats — Twenty20, 50-over ODIs and Tests — was now 'unsustainable'
From winning Miss World to becoming an established presence in Hollywood, this beauty has certainly made her mark in the entertainment industry.
Former Miss Universe also targeted for her relationship with the former IPL Chairman
Costs are rising at fastest rate in 8 years
So far, 65,000 people in Dubai have been granted the visa since its launch
It will produce over 1 million kg of leafy greens annually
Occasion also celebrates country as symbol of tolerance, says Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence
The summer campaign will run until September 30
Thousands of expats, citizens rush to cooler climes, especially the European countries, during the summer vacations
Authorities have launched an awareness campaign on traffic safety rules
The emirate attracted Dh6.4 billion across 30 different projects in 2021
The platform aims to enhance employability as well
Former prime minister alleges hat there were four million deceased voters included in the electoral rolls
According to experts, the fine is the largest ever imposed on a Western tech firm by a Russian court
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
A big display and camera have all the makings of a solid flagship for HONOR
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
His will to win comes from hardships in his childhood in Serbia, he says
How smart financial planning and taking them to a logical conclusion works
The Englishman, who passed away on July 2, was one of the greatest theatre directors of the 20th century
Makeover tutorials and challenges have become part of Gen Z's social media curriculum. Most of these are non-verified and harmful, also wreaking havoc on impressionable young minds
Experts create a growth roadmap that can adapt to dynamic monetary situations and help investors successfully secure their family‘s future
Big Ticket has been transforming people’s lives for three decades. The raffle winners — most of them expatriates — have been inspiring others to try their luck with their unique stories of charity, investment and achievement
On the Isle of Wight is a story of India's reverse influence on the coloniser
A doctor’s bedside manners — or the lack of them — is a huge determining factor in how a patient responds to clinical treatment. And, these days, with healthcare being largely viewed as a ‘commercial operation’, medical practitioners’ ability to be emotionally invested has become a game-changer
Higher transport costs and food prices are having a cascading effect on monthly budgets
The city recently won the title of City of Culture 2025, and is on the way to rebrand itself to join global ranks of buzzing geographies of culture
Probably not. What’s it about unlimited food and beverages on offer that keeps drawing us in? Is it because our enthusiasm to savour matches up with local hoteliers, who are always on a makeover mode
PARTNER CONTENT
Following the government, Ezytrac Properties took the initiative to introduce an industry-first digital and paperless transaction solution
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Meet the 17-year-old Ramani Meiyyammai Meiyapphan, one of the youngest affiliates with the ACCA GLOBAL accounting body
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
One of the biggest pet peeves of frequent travellers is the amount of effort it requires to make sure that their clothes look wrinkle free during important meetings.
PARTNER CONTENT
The film is reportedly based on a true story and will be co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
The singer-actress looked radiant on her big day with Ben Affleck.
From winning Miss World to becoming an established presence in Hollywood, this beauty has certainly made her mark in the entertainment industry.
The actor talks about his first full-blown action film which also boasts a stellar ensemble cast.
The first Pakistani actor to be cast in a Netflix Original, the actor about his latest web series and how OTT is helping artistes break geographical and conventional boundaries
To experience more intimacy, understanding and sharing with those you care about its important to have constructive communication skills
We’ve all been wronged at some point of time, at varying levels of unfairness. It’s only natural and healthy to feel anger or to get even, but does anything ever truly get restored by holding it within?
Researchers identify biochemical signs of cell damage
Too much it can lead to toxicity, say health professionals
Museum to host Richard Mille Art Prize, showcased artists could win $60,000
Coming-of-age film set in the gritty spatiality of rural Assam, explores the exuberant-yet-frail lives of a bunch of youngsters, juxtaposed against a brutally grim and patriarchal moral compass
Following the pandemic, a number of resorts in India are laying emphasis on sustainability in order to lure the discerning traveller
Luxury in the region often leaves us in awe. This summer, you can indulge in a fully immersive, sensory experience at a hotel and celebrate the joy of worldliness and the beauty of global travel
‘Team Al Fursan’ from BPDC participated in Formula Student Netherlands 2022 competition
Units 1, 2 are commercially operating, Unit 3 set to join them in the coming months
Investors in the Emirates will use their local bank account to conduct their business
Biden wants Gulf oil producers to step up output to help to lower prices and drive down inflation
According to experts, the fine is the largest ever imposed on a Western tech firm by a Russian court
Fault discovered following high temperatures across the country
The president of the airline criticised Heathrow for failing to anticipate demand until it was too late
|1 AED
|21.70 INR
|1 AED
|56.02 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,297.72 AED
|24K
|207.75 AED
The all-rounder, 31, said playing three international formats — Twenty20, 50-over ODIs and Tests — was now 'unsustainable'
Seemar brings with him a proven track record having enjoyed a highly successful debut season in 2021-2022
Sri Lanka were 329 for nine when bad light stopped play for the day in Galle
Rishabh Pant helped India beat England by five wickets on Sunday with an explosive 125 off 113 balls
Fraser-Pryce, a 35-year-old mother, led from gun to tape in a consummate display of sprinting that belied her age
Pant made 125 not out as India finished on 261-5 after chasing down a target of 260 with 7.5 overs to spare
The island is in the throes of its worst economic crisis
India win the third ODI by five wickets to clinch the series
Qatar won the last edition in 2019
Mack Rutherford, a British-Belgian 16-year-old, who is attempting to break the current world record for the youngest person to fly solo around the world, arrived in Dubai on Friday morning at the Jetex VIP Terminal
Galadari Brothers organised a career fair for Emiratis at its headquarters on Thursday. Hundreds of candidates participated in the fair and applied for positions in the group's companies. The Galadari Group's fair was held from 9am to 4pm and the response has been overwhelming, according to organisers
Jagadish ‘Jaggi’ Vasudev, better known as Sadhguru, doesn’t believe in labels because labels can be limiting. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors such as why Gen Z faces burnouts
Police airlift man from commercial ship after he suffered a heart attack
We tried galouti kebabs from Lucknow Rasoi in Dubai, famous for their rich taste and soft texture. Here is the story behind this popular dish
Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease, which means it can spread from animals to humans and also spread between people. Here is all you need to know...
Aid kits carry 20,000 masks, tens of thousands of vitamin C and fever-reducing tablets
Meta shares some of the most used emojis across its platforms
Authorities say he collided with a guardrail, suffered minor injuries
They arranged fake Bangladeshi nationality documents to procure dual citizenship
Russian businessman bought 850 restaurants in May after US fast-food giant left amid Ukraine conflict
Couple was travelling to Australia via Dubai