This ancient elixir is everyone’s cup of tea in the Emirates
Service providers are trying to share the burden with the institutes instead of burdening parents
Public transportation will be available to passenger’s final destination - be it home, place of work or tourist spot
Muharram 1 will be a holiday for ministries and federal entities
The two leaders also exchanged friendly talks on several issues related to citizens
As travel and tourism markets witness a boom, cyber security experts report rise in fake deals
Residents urged to refrain from filming
It will be increased with no effect on their salaries
Apple recently launched its latest MacBook Pro for creators.
From fashion, athleisure and pharmacy to beauty products, keep scrolling down to check out the tonnes of incredible deals this summer
Daiso Japan's flagship store, which is located on the Lower Ground floor of The Dubai Mall, branch has reopened with a brand new look and the prime goal of offering customers a better and more enhanced shopping experience.
Rassem Zok, CEO of
The country’s strong passport and the high per capita income improve prospects for expats to obtain visas
Crops grown include date palms, heat-resistant quinoa
Motorists urged to use alternative route
Vehicles will be impounded for 30 days
It comes in fourth behind Hong Kong, US, Switzerland
Civil Defence, firefighters reach the spot within 6 minutes
Over 176 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
The Emirates Red Crescent seeks to address the acute shortage of nurses globally
Daman signs MoU with Ewaa to further strengthen their partnership
The complaint was brought by a city-based NGO.
Earlier, the Crown Prince said the metaverse would support 40,000 virtual jobs in five years
Unstable weather expected: NCM predicts up to 60kmph winds, 8-foot waves
The emirate attracted Dh6.4 billion across 30 different projects in 2021
The platform aims to enhance employability as well
Too much it can lead to toxicity, say health professionals
At Jeddah Summit, the President highlights UAE's belief that peace, dialogue and coexistence are the way to secure the future of generations
There are eight dry fish stalls, four fruit and vegetable stalls, and three commercial kiosks
High probability of stronger growth due to higher oil production and government pledge to double manufacturing sector’s size by 2031
The UK has announced that GCC nationals will be the first to benefit from its new electronic travel authorisation scheme
According to TikTok Travel Index 2022, the Emirate is emerging as the most viewed destination, with #Dubai garnering 81.8 billion views
Pogacar narrowly missed winning a third successive Tour de France title, coming second to Jumbo—Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard in cycling’s biggest race
Cricket Russia has had its Membership terminated
Veteran jockey Jamie Spencer rallied Marbaan from the rear of the nine-runner field to mow down favourite Holloway Boy (Daniel Tudhope), inside the final 50 metres, for an impressive half-length victory
Numbers. We use them to count, calculate and communicate. Numbers are also technology, the key to a better, more sustainable future. And numbers are art.
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
Chefs of different nationalities speak in one voice about what it takes to work in tandem to rustle up gourmet delights peppered with multicultural hues
Over the long term, it's important to have every major asset class in your consideration set across countries, currencies and investable assets
Experts create a growth roadmap that can adapt to dynamic monetary situations and help investors successfully secure their family‘s future
Big Ticket has been transforming people’s lives for three decades. The raffle winners — most of them expatriates — have been inspiring others to try their luck with their unique stories of charity, investment and achievement
No macroeconomic indicator has as much impact on the society as hyper-inflation does
Grit and positivity are the keys to the all-rounder’s resurgence after being out for more than 2 years with a career-threatening lower back injury
A realistic understanding of the challenges and a well-thought-out roadmap can help realise the dream, experts say
A portmanteau of ‘phone’ and ‘snubbing’, phubbing has been trending in our lives as we willfully continue to let smartphones be the disruptor of relationships even as we complain how technology has made us disconnected
On the Isle of Wight is a story of India's reverse influence on the coloniser
A doctor’s bedside manners — or the lack of them — is a huge determining factor in how a patient responds to clinical treatment. And, these days, with healthcare being largely viewed as a ‘commercial operation’, medical practitioners’ ability to be emotionally invested has become a game-changer
His will to win comes from hardships in his childhood in Serbia, he says
HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 The Ideal Fordable Phone
The platform welcomes new players with a new promotion especially for the season to entice and reward users
Dubai-based CK Architecture Interiors has successfully handed over two of their newly finished ultra-luxury villas in Billionaires Row, Palm Jumeirah.
Following the government, Ezytrac Properties took the initiative to introduce an industry-first digital and paperless transaction solution
The Bollywood star said she wasn't bothered by people's opinions of her life decisions.
Giselle Onanian is the author of the 'Alfie & Oak' series.
On Tuesday, Huma took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans and followers.
We bring you our top Tuesday options.
The 38-year-old was conscious during the two-hour-long surgery to remove a tumour on the thyroid gland
The risk is moderate globally, except in the Europe, where the WHO has deemed the risk as high
Four cases have been reported in the country so far
Grace, a native of the Philippines, needed immediate medical attention
Travellers are advised to do a routine PCR test before departure and after arrival
The complex surgery lasted around 3 hours
Doctors will spread awareness on ways to avoid dehydration, strokes, exhaustion
In the first half of the year, VCs bet $17.5 billion on digitial currency, blockchain startups
He also asked the judge to order the social media platform to produce all raw data by August 1
'What is weighing on our mind is consumer sentiment,' says executive
Citing strong employment figures, the US president said he hoped instead for a soft landing where “we go from this rapid growth to steady growth.”
Most of the job cuts would be in areas not involved in building products
New charges will take effect on September 15, when members renew their membership
The currency slipped below 80 against the US dollar recently
It is expected to announce another big interest rate increase on Wednesday
|1 AED
|21.70 INR
|1 AED
|61.67 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,319.74 AED
|24K
|208.50 AED
India created a world record on Sunday by sealing their 12th consecutive series win in the ODI format against the West Indies — the most against a team
He cites health concerns, has been advised to rest for one month
The 37-year-old, who missed the club’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia for personal reasons, wants to leave the club he rejoined last year
Unlike in previous tournaments, all teams will stay in the same hotel and use the same training base throughout the tournament
The hosts reached 176-5 when bad light stopped play early on day three, with stumps called in Galle after more than half an hour’s wait for conditions to improve
The World Cup will be played in France for the second time from September 8 next year
We visit a summer camp to see how parents keep their children busy during the holiday period
Rolldxb's trendy rink offers roller skating lessons to everyone, from beginners to experienced skaters
Dubai residents are being offered the opportunity to patrol city streets on trained horses and covers various areas of the emirate
Torno Subito's head chef Bernardo Paladini shares his thoughts on winning one Michelin Star and their new 'The Best Of' menu
The volunteer-run dog shelter has been in operation since 1989, but now faces the threat of closure after Covid hit
We meet the popular Dubai-based restaurant's managing director, Waheed Abdul Hameed, to understand how they will benefit from the tie-up.
Meta shares some of the most used emojis across its platforms
The boy made a quick move without waiting for the stipulated time
She says that people love to help each other
Feline had dodged airline employees, animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier
The item was returned in seven minutes
Authorities say he collided with a guardrail, suffered minor injuries