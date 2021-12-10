Many governments have banned single-use plastic and encouraged the use of local, indigenous alternatives such as jute and leafbased products. Globally, the multilateral environment agreements called BRS (Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm) Conventions took effect from January this year to help tackle global trade in plastic, which has seen wealthy nations dump contaminated plastic waste on poorer countries. Over 60 countries — coastal and landlocked — have signed up to the UN Environment Programme’s ‘Clean Seas’ campaign to fight marine litter and plastic pollution. Here are some leading country initiatives:

Opinion8 hours ago