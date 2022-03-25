Most reports concern children who accidentally consume medicines, vitamins, or detergents are between six months to four years of age
UAE6 hours ago
Most reports concern children who accidentally consume medicines, vitamins, or detergents are between six months to four years of age
UAE6 hours ago
US to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing war amid broader aid effort
World20 hours ago
The events listed can be experienced on all remaining days of the global event.
Expo 202012 hours ago
'We wanted to show that she is not alone in this fight; the entire school is with her'
Health8 hours ago
85 startups from 27 countries around the world will set shop at District 2020
Start-ups9 hours ago
The continued threat of these attacks by the terrorist reflects their blatant disregard for the international community
UAE4 hours ago
One of the world’s biggest horse racing tournaments offers a total prize money of $30.5 million
Primer3 hours ago
The UAE's national airline offered Said Noor Khan a business class ticket, which he said was 'a royal treat'
UAE11 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Babyshop, the Middle East's premier store for stylish kids and savvy parents, offers an array of 'best-in-market' prices across all categories with a wide range of essential items.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The 27-year-old was seemingly good health when he took the test to renew his residence permit
UAE16 hours ago
Data will be valid for three days
Telecom9 hours ago
The force used AI techniques to track down the men and recover the stolen cash
Crime11 hours ago
A substantial throng of people turned up for Breakfast with the Stars
Dubai World Cup1 day ago
A total of 3.25 billion shares will be offered
Markets13 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 24,955
coronavirus12 hours ago
A total of 3.25 billion shares will be offered
Markets13 hours ago
'The start of commercial operations is an important milestone in our nation’s clean energy journey'
Government15 hours ago
The platform also provides access to advice, online training modules for CV writing and resources to find housing
UAE17 hours ago
Night training also compulsory as most motorbike accidents occur during that time, official says
Transport10 hours ago
Certain shoppers can also avail of an extra 20% discount
UAE13 hours ago
IPO subscription started on Thursday and will run until April 2 for retail investors and until April 5 for institutional investors
Markets11 hours ago
Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season
Cricket12 hours ago
UAE needed only a draw to confirm a place against Australia in the playoff stage
Football55 minutes ago
Lemaire was on fire at the Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh on February 26 when booting home four winners for Japanese connections
Dubai World Cup1 hour ago
Muir has been pleased with what he's seen from the son of Harbour Watch since touching down in Dubai
Dubai World Cup1 hour ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
The police have the authority to confiscate the ride if an individual uses it in non-designated zones
Legal4 days ago
The game, which features a 3D space environment, follows the mechanics of Snakes and Ladders
Education4 days ago
This historic achievement will be celebrated on Saturday with a special projection on Al Wasl Dome and fireworks
Expo 20205 days ago
Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer to serve as the Vice Chairman of the Board
Government4 days ago
The offender shall be imprisoned for a minimum of two years
Crime2 days ago
Authorities launched an investigation after receiving multiple reports from residents
Crime4 days ago
The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,749,050
UAE4 days ago
Respect for international law the only way to ensure global peace and prosperity, leaders say
World2 days ago
The Criminal Court sentenced the Asian expat to three months in jail and fined Dh28,000
Crime4 days ago
In contrast to the West, the study says Emiratis find true happiness when they care for others
Life and Living4 days ago
After Tim Burton's gothic makeover of Batman in 1989, and Christopher Nolan’s innovative bat fest in 2008, Matt Reeves releases the classic crusader.
Long Reads1 week ago
Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?
Long Reads1 week ago
The once-in-a-century Covid-19 pandemic has made teens and youngsters wise beyond their age. It’s a welcome relief for the contagion-bruised world as these young voices of reason and sanity shine a light on their challenges amid a bid to return to normalcy
Long Reads2 weeks ago
If unaddressed, it may lead to an unsustainable future as the global population increases to nearly nine billion by 2050
Long Reads2 weeks ago
As countries seek to recover from Covid’s aftermath, a unique health plan pioneered in New Zealand in the late 1990s is being emulated in Britain and elsewhere: green social prescribing (GSP), which links patients with nature and communities
Long Reads3 hours ago
Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach
Long Reads5 days ago
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Long Reads6 days ago
Historically, automation led to hundreds of thousands of job losses; now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to take over millions of jobs by 2030. AI already produces music, news, and other creative pursuits, but can it replace artists to create remarkable artwork?
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Mid-range smartphones aim to combine flagship-level features with great value.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The Honor X8 is finally here. The much-awaited device from the smartphone company sees the Honor X8 being released in global markets with a strong emphasis on style but extremely quick and responsive performance thanks in part to its RAM turbo capabilities.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
POCO X4 Pro 5G delivers an all-around flagship-level experience with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and 67W turbo charging. POCO M4 Pro entertainment powerhouse combines unbeatable affordability, quality, and performance.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
The musician spoke to City Times about the magic of performing live at Expo and what he's learned from his involvement with the fair.
Local Events2 days ago
On the occasion of her 35th birthday, here's a list of some of Kangana’s most powerful performances
Entertainment1 day ago
Ari Wegner has a very good shot at being the first woman to win an Academy Award for best cinematography.
Movies2 days ago
Rajamouli brings two famous actors together for epic blockbuster that faced multiple delays due to the pandemic.
Movies4 days ago
Shoba Narayan’s
Books8 hours ago
Social entrepreneur Tasneem Nawab on creating wearable art through a special collection, which seeks to raise money for families of artists in war-affected areas
Arts and Culture8 hours ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words8 hours ago
'We wanted to show that she is not alone in this fight; the entire school is with her'
Health8 hours ago
Life's Like That is a weekly column, where Suresh Pattali writes about his musings on everyday life
Offbeat8 hours ago
With what’s happening in the world now, how are you letting that affect your inner peace?
Wellness8 hours ago
A low-down on the best food deals across town
Food Listings8 hours ago
While the concept of escape rooms may sound a little open-ended, the idea is to boost your overall wellbeing
Home8 hours ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health8 hours ago
NBF’s resilient and robust performance exhibited a substantial rebound to profitability.
Business8 hours ago
Wi-Fi models of iPad Air are available with a starting price of Dh2,499 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Dh3,099.
Business8 hours ago
The Dubai’s Financial Market’s General Index rose 18.28 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 3,379.48 after the Dewa statement to disclose an indicative price range for its shares to be listed on the DFM by April 12
Markets6 hours ago
Users who see a 3D ad while browsing on their desktop or phone can interact with an image of a handbag, for instance
Tech7 hours ago
Sultan bin Sulayem drew attention to the evolving role of his company that was enabling it to expand its services, saying that it had moved progressively from purely port operations to logistics and ensuring strong supply chains, with improving efficiency a key objective
Business7 hours ago
The new boutique hosted the reveal of the all-new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ for the first time in Abu Dhabi
Auto7 hours ago
Around 300 bilateral business meetings were also held during the two-day forum that concluded on Thursday. It was organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai under the theme “Towards a Resilient Future”
Business8 hours ago
85 startups from 27 countries around the world will set shop at District 2020
Start-ups9 hours ago
Data will be valid for three days
Telecom9 hours ago
This will be the first time the mount of Irad Ortiz will be facing a distance of 2000 metres (10 furlongs)
Dubai World Cup1 hour ago
UAE needed only a draw to confirm a place against Australia in the playoff stage
Football56 minutes ago
Lemaire was on fire at the Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh on February 26 when booting home four winners for Japanese connections
Dubai World Cup1 hour ago
The 5 and 7 am bunch provided lots of entertainment for the journalists, photographers, trainers and owners
Dubai World Cup1 hour ago
Muir has been pleased with what he's seen from the son of Harbour Watch since touching down in Dubai
Dubai World Cup1 hour ago
Bhupat is set to saddle an eight-strong team on the Dubai World Cup night
Dubai World Cup1 day ago
Making it to the playoffs is harder now with ten teams fighting for four slots, compared to eight earlier
Cricket6 hours ago
Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season
Cricket12 hours ago
Chasing 351, the two openers took Pakistan to 73 without loss at stumps on Day Four
Cricket8 hours ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos1 month ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos1 month ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos1 month ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos2 months ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health2 months ago
Two-minute video shows the McDonald’s employee running 10km to his home every midnight
Offbeat2 days ago
Life's Like That is a weekly column, where Suresh Pattali writes about his musings on everyday life
Offbeat8 hours ago
The Business Class is strategic in its positioning, and it invites its stakeholders to witness a parade from dress circle seats: that drill that takes place onboard after they get seated
Offbeat8 hours ago
The couple had an argument after the husband asked for divorce
Offbeat1 day ago
Born into a family of aviators, Mack Rutherford has flown hundreds of hours with his dad
Offbeat1 day ago
|1 AED
|20.74 INR
|1 AED
|48.53 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,127.14 AED
|24K
|235.00 AED