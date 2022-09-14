Her first state visit over 40 years ago was historic, helping greatly to strengthen ties between the two countries
Skies to be fair to partly cloudy in general, with light to moderate winds and probability of mist formations over some coastal areas
The traveller was the airline's millionth passenger
The casket will rest in the Palace's Bow Room overnight
Ticket prices are expected to increase again when the festive season begins in India and during the next UAE holidays
Zatko explained how he had often alerted the management of grave vulnerabilities to hacking, data theft, and other problems, but to no avail
The host country will also invite Bangladesh, Egypt, Oman, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Singapore and Spain
Hail falls even as country records temperatures of over 46°C
The group is revolutionising traditional education by seamlessly infusing modern technology into everyday learning.
The one day event promises to keep the excitement and thrill at peak levels for all the ardent fans and visitors, revving up a new biking revolution
The pandemic disrupted not only the economies of the world, but how we communicate and interact.
Then eight-year-old Samuel Peter D'Costa wanted to know how the Queen was doing when the pandemic hit, so he wrote her a letter
Airline to start twice-weekly service to Namangan in Uzbekistan
Thousands of people filed silently past the coffin after it was brought to Edinburgh from the queen’s much-loved Balmoral Estate
Work includes improvements in road safety standards, expanding green spaces and community facilities in the North Yas area
Toll operator to raise Dh3 billion by offloading 1.5 billion shares or 20% of the company’s stake for investors
Latest addition will use Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, provide additional connectivity
A total of 1.5 billion ordinary shares — equivalent to 20 per cent of Salik’s total issued share capital — are on offer
Jacob John Nediambath is very active and athletic, and doesn't have diabetes, obesity or hypertension – he was considered a low-risk profile
Slow drivers must not use the left-most lane of roads, highways
The move comes as it is expected to record lower rice production due to rain deficiency in key states
Minsa Mariam Jacob had fallen asleep and went unnoticed by the driver
Even iPhones from seven years ago are still being sold at shops in Sharjah and Dubai
The complex can produce 1 million kg of leafy greens in a year with 95 per cent less water than traditional agriculture
Four archaeological research papers share new light on Capital’s past
Experts see a rise in this issue particularly in children, adolescents
Residents must avoid leaving bicycles at the racks designated for the metro and tram riders for more than 24 hours
Team from Hong Kong to investigate SUV involved in crash that killed Indian industrialist, provide clarifications to officials
His report led to the impeachment of the former president
GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs feature AI enhanced graphics, video and image processing, and other advanced features that ensure students have the best experience whether they’re working on coursework, creating streaming content or gaming on-the-go
Adapt, adopt or perish is the way forward in a post-pandemic world
Does the truth lie somewhere in between?
A searing heat wave has led to drought in parts of Britain, with tankers supplying water to residents in an Oxfordshire village. The conditions remind many of shortages in the 19th century, and the lesser-known story of the Maharaja of Benares coming to the rescue of villagers in the Chiltern Hills. Here’s a look at the dry, dire situation
Dubai is where many single women have found a firm footing. Coming from countries where it’s not easy to be single and live alone, the city has carved out a convenient and safe comfort zone for many of us who don’t wish to be ‘judged’ — because we’d rather focus on self-development
Eating right has mostly been associated with physical fitness. But these days, there’s a concerted effort to improve mental health with your dietary intake. Leading experts weigh in on the science behind it — and share user-friendly tips
The longest-serving British monarch created a new kind of prototype for women’s fashion in the latter half of the 20th century
Before 1918, women were not allowed to vote in Britain. Equality laws enacted over the next decades responded to new demands in British society. Now it is one of the rare countries where the top position has been held by three women; all from the same party: Conservative
On his way to the White House to meet with President Ronald Reagan, the late Russian leader stopped his limousine downtown to interact with the lunchtime crowd
Digital communities have become the new families for a lot of users. But why would you go online for support?
With rising inflation and interest rates, besides global economic slowdown, this traditional sanctuary during turbulent stock markets deserves your careful consideration
With social media and democratisation of opinion, we believe we’ve been elevated to a vantage point where we ‘understand’ food. But whatever happened to the rigour of the good, old-fashioned culinary critique? It’s definitely food for thought
Today, most of our lives revolve around our smartphones.
Laying the Foundations for Digital Transformation
Leadcapital Corp Ltd offers a free online course on investing, entertainment, and learning if you are interested in learning to invest in the stock market.
Aryan has shared his first public endorsement of a brand.
He shared how he was inspired by the 'Darlings' star.
Whether it's a fun Ladies Night or tempting food offers, we've got you covered for Tuesday
She called the actor a 'powerhouse of talent'.
Check out some of the best spots in the UAE offering this exquisite dish
Must-try recipes to prepare mouthwatering meals at your crib
Bigger dreams lead to bigger results. But still, many fear dreaming big
Are you a proud owner of a Rolex Submariner, Omega Speedmaster or maybe Audemars Piguet Royal Oak? Or maybe you're a jeweller looking for the best cleaning kit for luxury watches to offer your customers?
This will be your chance to get familiar with few of the best art spaces in the region
The discussion includes five parallel speciality tracks
The shot offers protection to a considerable degree, medics say
The medical profession has come a long way in recognising the healing benefits of art
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
Principal dancer in the Georgian State Ballet Nino Samadashvili on playing the lead
Peiter Zatko tells the Senate Judiciary Committee that the social media platform is plagued by weak cyber defences
Event will provide in-depth view of Bank as a Service, global strategy in digital banking, video and voice banking, contactless payments
The enhancements have been introduced after a series of consultation rounds conducted earlier this year, where the proposed new framework received supportive feedback from industry experts
Big tech stocks swoon more than the rest of the market
This interim dividend was the result of the group’s divestment of 50 per cent equity interest in Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) LLC.
The global robotics technology market size was valued at $62.75 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $189.36 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.5 percent from 2020 to 2027.
It was a first loss in eight games in all competitions for Tottenham
Haaland blossomed into one of the world's most feared strikers during two-and-a-half years in Germany, scoring 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund
Team Abu Dhabi star looks to extend remarkable unbeaten run in Italy
The city is the seventh stop on the global league’s calendar — which includes iconic venues such as Bermuda, Chicago, Saint-Tropez, Singapore, Sydney and San Francisco
Alcaraz made it to Valencia the day before Spain were to debut against Serbia in the group stage on Wednesday
This has been one of the most successful Asia Cups, said Ravin Wickramaratne, Vice President of Sri Lanka Cricket
It's in the backdrop of an unprecedented crisis that Sri Lanka's young team grabbed the bull by the horns in the Asia Cup
The Lions came up with a clinical performance to defeat Pakistan by 23 runs in the final in Dubai
Superstar Akshay Kumar and his director Aanand L. Rai visited Khaleej Times ahead of their new release “Raksha Bandhan”. Named after the festival, Raksha Bandhan is a family drama that revolves around the relationship between Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) and his four sisters. Lala’s childhood sweetheart is portrayed by his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar
Stay by Yannick Alleno is one of two restaurants in Dubai to be awarded two Michelin stars. We visited this French restaurant at the Palm to find out how the Chef achieved the Stars and how it impacts the restaurant.
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit Wellfit's summer camp and understand how physical activities during the summer can also support a child academically
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
The vehicle resembles a convertible sports car but is designed like a boat underneath and goes as fast as a jet ski at a maximum speed of 60-80kmph
He travelled for about 320km, after it became untethered and flew away while he was using it to harvest pine nuts from a tree
Police said they had to shoot and kill the animal, as it 'was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders'
The ceremony for 18 men who were granted divorce after long-drawn legal battles will be held on September 18
Fusilier Shenkin IV of the Third Battalion of The Royal Welsh gets a salary, a rank and a regiment number
County in US gets messages meant for the new Crown Prince of England as they have the same name
32-year-old said she didn't leave the house for a year after the procedure