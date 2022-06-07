Enjoy our faster App experience
Aster Hospitals: Best cardiac care in the UAE

After the success of the interventional cardiology program at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, the healthcare group is now expanding its exceptional cardiac care to its state-of-the-art facility in Qusais.

Indian rupee could plummet to 81 a dollar

The rupee, which has been battered by a persistent surge in foreign fund outflow, a strong dollar, and widening deficits due to a record oil price spike, is facing further headwinds in spite of the actions taken by India’s Reserve Bank to stem its freefall

Asus' Zenbook models have always been commended for having solid performance while putting an emphasis on size, portability, and battery life.

UAE: Leaderships that defined the nation

Zaki Nusseibeh, the Cultural Adviser and interpreter to the UAE President and Chancellor of the UAE University, looks back in wonder about the inspirational leadership of Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy lives in the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

The no-spend weekend challenge

Looking for a way to stop those dirhams burning a hole in your pocket? Welcome to a stretch of 48 hours where you dare yourself to not have a single expense, while patting yourself on the back for not experiencing FOMO. Sounds unreal? Read on…

Aster Hospitals: Best cardiac care in the UAE

After the success of the interventional cardiology program at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, the healthcare group is now expanding its exceptional cardiac care to its state-of-the-art facility in Qusais.

Indian rupee could plummet to 81 a dollar

The rupee, which has been battered by a persistent surge in foreign fund outflow, a strong dollar, and widening deficits due to a record oil price spike, is facing further headwinds in spite of the actions taken by India’s Reserve Bank to stem its freefall

KT Quick Chat with the spiritual leader, Sadhguru

As an active mode of self-preservation, Sadhguru has been riding from country to country in hopes of awakening the citizens of the world to rise to the occasion and ‘Save Soil’. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors — eroding urban consciousness and how soil is the one unifying factor that can bring humanity together

KT explains: End of Umrah season

The current Umrah season for Muslims travelling to Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will conclude on May 31, as preparations will begin to welcome foreign Haj pilgrims

What is a Dürüm and why is it so popular?

For this Food Trail, we are trying out Dubai's famous takeout joint, Dürüm, named after the popular Turkish wrap they serve. We also went behind the scenes to find out how it's made and what makes it special

