EU lawmakers look set to back a non-binding resolution calling for Ukraine to be granted candidate status.
World11 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince stressed on the need for a peaceful solution to the crisis
UAE5 hours ago
Enrolment at Dubai’s private schools increased by 5.8% per cent since February 2021
Education6 hours ago
Ukrainian businesswoman braved freezing cold to cross the conflict-hit nation’s border
UAE6 hours ago
13,300 workers built the 256km line in 27 months
Transport9 hours ago
UAE’s hi-tech passenger trains will have swanky coaches with stylish interiors and comfortable seats
Transport7 hours ago
New facility will help save time and cut queues for customers
Travel9 hours ago
UAE’s Ministry of Energy retained prices below Dh2 per litre to assist residents and consumers, when the pandemic hit
UAE9 hours ago
In its first week, Museum of the Future attracted hundreds of visitors
UAE12 hours ago
Over 137.7 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.
coronavirus11 hours ago
For visitors in the first five months.
Transport14 hours ago
Rupee seen trading between 20 and 21 versus dirham this year
Markets15 hours ago
Cops vow to end distribution of massage centre cards; say illegal parlours are a serious threat
Crime1 week ago
Police urged residents and visitors to avoid going to the mountains during daytime
Emergencies1 week ago
Airlines have been updating travel requirements online today.
coronavirus1 week ago
The Dubai Ruler wished the ambassadors success in their missions to boost cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries
Government1 week ago
Public Prosecution explains penalties for falsifying electronic document
Crime2 weeks ago
12-year-old had endured persistent pain in the stomach, lacked appetite, and suffered weight loss
Health2 weeks ago
On Sunday, the gold was trading at $1,897.36 per ounce.
Markets1 week ago
IMF commends UAE’s successful efforts to address the effects of Covid-19
Economy1 week ago
Intensive efforts for digital transformation and investment in information technology infrastructure have contributed to enabling business innovation within the health insurance sector
Business1 week ago
Consumers are now more comfortable navigating the world through a digital lens, experts said
Business1 week ago
Dubai
What is organic milk?
Growing ecology - a third of Danes prefer organic milk
The police identified the victim as an Asian in his 40s. He worked as a driver in a private firm.
Crime13 hours ago
One-stop-shop features Carrefour’s first ever café as well as an indoor hydroponic farm to support farm-to-table lifestyle across the UAE
UAE1 day ago
Out of 100 tallest buildings under construction globally, five of them are being built in Dubai.
Property13 hours ago
The decision will be effective from March 1
coronavirus1 day ago
The resolution also designated the Houthis as an entity on the Yemen Sanctions List under the arms embargo.
Government18 hours ago
In view of Russia-Ukraine conflict, Lviv police announced that the procedure to buy weapons had been simplified
World13 minutes ago
Scott Morrison says he will continue to discharge his duties as prime minister while in isolation
coronavirus43 minutes ago
More than 660,000 people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries such as Poland and Romania
Sports54 minutes ago
Petrol prices rose to the highest level ever in March 2022 since the Emirates liberalised oil prices in August 2015
UAE1 day ago
State bears costs of appointing lawyer if they are unable to appoint one for themselves due to financial constraints.
Legal2 weeks ago
Customers in the Emirates can order and get delivery on the same day.
Fashion2 weeks ago
Karak tea lovers said they were unhappy with the price rise
UAE2 weeks ago
There will be a significant decrease in temperatures
Weather2 weeks ago
Some say being a long-time ‘loyal’ employee has its benefits; some say being a job hopper is the only way you can be a smart careerist.
Long Reads1 week ago
Studies have shown that workers who stay with a company for longer than two years get paid up to 50 per cent less than new hires.
Long Reads1 week ago
Some won’t touch it, let alone taste it, while others can’t do without its zing: the chilli comes in many shapes, sizes and colours, packing a punch. After early Portuguese seafarers and colonisers spread it across continents, it has become a symbol of identity, culture and cuisine.
Long Reads1 week ago
Romances can brew in strange places, under extraordinary circumstances. Call it serendipity or a meeting place for soulmates — Cupid’s arrow can strike anywhere. And what better time to uncover ‘love spots’ than on Valentine’s Eve?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Even as we get more scientific in our approach towards life, our aesthetic sense remains unadulterated. At least, for the time being
Long Reads3 days ago
Certain top notes of perfumery took roots in Kannauj, an understated — and underrated — town in northern India
Long Reads4 days ago
The magic of music has long enthralled us, but some numbers are special: they are hard-wired into the system, you can never have enough of them, even after decades they can come back in vivid detail.
Long Reads4 days ago
Physically and emotionally, what does it do to women who become mothers late in life? Are there choppy waters to be navigated — or is that just a social bias?
Long Reads1 week ago
iApply.ai is the world's first ever Artificial Intelligence powered platform that Apply Jobs on your Behalf, Utilizing AI and Leading Your Career
Introducing Soukchic, a solution for women tired of scouring countless websites in search of new products. Soukchic is the first of its kind in the UAE. It is an online marketplace dedicated to women's empowerment and providing women with the products they need.
The Galaxy S22 series boasts premium features, superfast connectivity and long-lasting batteries
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
The new DC superhero film is a morose mood piece.
Movie Reviews11 hours ago
Expect some great tunes from this talented countertenor at the event this weekend.
Local Events9 hours ago
The glittering event will be held at Etihad Arena, Yas Island.
Local Events12 hours ago
Everyone needs some time out from the routine of their daily lives, once in a while.
Life and Living12 hours ago
The two parties discussed several topics, including the enhancement of Sharjah’s participation in Arab cultural initiatives in the US
Books2 days ago
The event aimed at raising awareness on rare diseases marked the occasion of Rare Disease Day
Expo 20203 days ago
A freak accident on board a ship left Jaroslaw Pieczonka bedridden with three fractures to his spinal cord
UAE3 days ago
The Legend-J&J therapy was tested initially in China, and then in the United States and Japan.
Health16 hours ago
Growing ecology - a third of Danes prefer organic milk
What is organic milk?
It searches for infectious diseases and common genetic disorders in the the couple
Health4 days ago
The Galaxy S22 series boasts premium features, superfast connectivity and long-lasting batteries
Funds raised from the event will be donated to the UAE University in Al Ain for continuing Terry Fox funded cancer research projects
UAE5 days ago
Improved affordability of mobiles and growing demand for phones is key to expansion, research shows
Business7 hours ago
55 per cent of startup founders cited funding as the most-stressful aspect.
Business2 hours ago
Russia plays an outsized role in global energy markets as the third-largest oil producer
Energy2 hours ago
The company reported Dh452.7 million ($123.3 million) in Q421 revenue exceeding the prior year by 7.9 per cent, leading to full year revenue of just under Dh1.50 billion ($408 million), marginally up year-on-year.
Business3 hours ago
Passenger numbers to/from/within the Middle East are expected to reach 81 per cent of 2019 levels in 2022
Aviation6 hours ago
The UAE is keen to work with key players to enhance the capability and visibility of Israeli products in the coming years
Business7 hours ago
This is the sixth consecutive loss for the Abu Dhabi carrier, with accumulated losses of around $7.8 billion since 2016. Etihad started its turnaround drive four years ago
Aviation7 hours ago
The UAE is third main Arab destination for Brazilian exports in the agribusiness sector.
Business8 hours ago
Kobus Olivier is the man who planted the seeds of cricket in Ukraine after a generous Dubai resident extended a helping hand
Cricket4 hours ago
However, Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be allowed to continue competing on the WTA and ATP Tours and in Grand Slam tournaments
Sports1 hour ago
More than 660,000 people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries such as Poland and Romania
Sports54 minutes ago
The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) had earlier decided to hold the first of the two Tests behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic
Sports1 hour ago
Opener Smriti Mandhana, who was kept under observation after taking a blow to her head during the team’s first practice match against South Africa on Sunday, scored a 67-ball 66
Sports1 hour ago
Al Bloushi represented the UAE at the 2018 Asian Games
Sports1 day ago
As many as six horses who have won the Al Maktoum Challenge have gone on to achieve success in the Dubai World Cup
Sports1 day ago
Murphy, who did not contest any of the charges, can only return to race-riding on February 16, 2023
Sports1 day ago
Several coaches with NBA and top-level junior basketball experience will visit Abu Dhabi to identify world-class talent from the region
Sports1 day ago
Murphy, who did not contest any of the charges, can only return to race-riding on February 16, 2023
Sports1 day ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health1 month ago
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Videos1 month ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos1 month ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos2 months ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos2 months ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos2 months ago
The company’s website says the rifle “also looks, feels, and operates just like Mom and Dad’s gun.”
Americas1 week ago
The packages of meth weighed more than 606kg
Americas3 days ago
Diagrams on the truck show how to say simple phrases in sign language
Asia4 days ago
All Kohlis wore a grey suit and white sneakers
Offbeat1 week ago
Mechanic spends half a million rupees to transform his car into chopper
Offbeat1 week ago
|1 AED
|20.46 INR
|1 AED
|47.47 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,998.69 AED
|24K
|230.75 AED