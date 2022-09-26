They are pulled down by a firmer US dollar, major central banks adopting an aggressive stance on interest rates to tame inflation
The most powerful storm to hit the country this year slammed into the coast in Burdeos town in Quezon province before nightfall on Sunday
More details about procedure for new rule, documents required announced
They call for justice for the cold-blooded murder of Abu Dhabi resident, allegedly by her husband
The police call on motorists to abide by the new rules in order to maintain safety on the road
He was sentenced to one month in prison by the misdemeanour court for trying to rob the joint of three air conditioners
The army said on Monday that the chopper went down during a 'flying mission' near Harnai in Balochistan
It depreciated 43 paise to 81.52 against the US dollar as the American currency strengthens and risk-averse sentiment among investors grows
Due to shortage of labour and high demand of skilled and unskilled jobs in Canada, there are many categories in which workers are required in Canada.
With a combined experience of more than 40 years, the new executive leadership at GEMS Royal Dubai School is committed to creating a warm and family-friendly learning environment where children feel safe, secure and happy
ComTech Gold becomes the first in the Mena region to get Shariah compliance certificate
The first standalone aesthetics and wellness clinic from Mediclinic to open on Fashion Avenue
Her allies, Matteo Salvini's League and former premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, lagged behind her
He had been caught using profanity on a hot mic as he left an event in New York on Wednesday, after a brief chat with US President Joe Biden
Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists to be careful on the road and to pay attention to the changing speed limits
Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy delivers country's address at UN General Assembly session
Miftah Ismail says he will step down after reaching country from UK
During his visit, the President will meet with the Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq
The park is home to around 3,000 animals and 78 species of mammals
Adnoc to provide liquefied natural gas to the country by late 2022 as part of agreement
KT reader wants to know if there are any legal complications to start own venture while working for a company
A guide to completing the registration process through the Dubai REST app
They are exploring the idea of setting up a studio space in the emirate where people from different backgrounds, nationalities can perform together
Some invested in property and changed their lives forever, while others got back to work as if nothing happened
Three winners shared a prize of Dh300,000 among themselves; two are from India and one is from the Philippines
Over 189 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Having taught Arabic for over two decades, expert Naseem Hamza Ahmed says there are four basic steps to follow
The leaders also review regional and international issues
Dubai Metaverse Assembly to highlight potential of the immersive world
This is due to the massive vaccination drive against Covid-19, which made them among the first cities to recover from the pandemic
She will perform along with Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Apple Music
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
Over the years, studios and creators have launched games like Depression Quest, Sea of Solitude, Elude and Actual Sunlight that were designed to help gamers deal with or understand mental health issues
Eating right has mostly been associated with physical fitness. But these days, there’s a concerted effort to improve mental health with your dietary intake. Leading experts weigh in on the science behind it — and share user-friendly tips
The longest-serving British monarch created a new kind of prototype for women’s fashion in the latter half of the 20th century
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
In a post-Covid world, our living spaces have become sanctuaries. As we view our homes with a mounting ‘passion’, they have become an extension of our evolving personalities. A handful of Dubai-based experts share home truths from a fast-moving domain
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
Before 1918, women were not allowed to vote in Britain. Equality laws enacted over the next decades responded to new demands in British society. Now it is one of the rare countries where the top position has been held by three women; all from the same party: Conservative
On his way to the White House to meet with President Ronald Reagan, the late Russian leader stopped his limousine downtown to interact with the lunchtime crowd
Adapt, adopt or perish is the way forward in a post-pandemic world
The global fashion powerhouse is launching its physical pop-up, and you know it'll be packing your favorite trends and styles. So, get ready!
Some of the Actual beGalileo Kids Across the world
Are you a proud owner of a Rolex Submariner, Omega Speedmaster or maybe Audemars Piguet Royal Oak? Or maybe you're a jeweller looking for the best cleaning kit for luxury watches to offer your customers?
Leadcapital Corp Ltd offers a free online course on investing, entertainment, and learning if you are interested in learning to invest in the stock market.
There are certainly no punches being pulled by Australian director Andrew Dominik
Neha's latest track 'Dil Mein Baje' will be released on 9XM in India
It explores a crime in context of a loveless marriage, and how love doesn’t need to be the cementing factor in a relationship: secrets are a much better glue
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
A day at a pool is always a good idea, but did you know that it’s the magnificent aesthetics which contribute to the experience?
British artist plans to burn 4,851 physical paintings of those who chose digital works
We live in very busy times, and it can be extremely tempting to make swift judgement, based on the facts we already have at hand
A condition that was once just associated with old age is now plaguing millions of young men and women. Even teens...
Egypt’s Ali Abdo Ali, a motorcycle maverick who is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Manager by day, believes that ‘Individuals are the core of any change’
Chef Marco Smerilli works at Concordia Research Station in Antarctica
Shrinking US strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs) and European Union’s move to severely limit its purchases of Russian oil are likely to aggravate the supply, leading to a sharp rebound in prices that hit the lowest in months on Friday
In the OECD guidelines, five TP methods have been proposed to assess the arm-length price, which can be categorised into traditional transaction methods, and transactional profit methods
Shirish Bhide, chief executive officer of UAB, attributes strong growth in first-half profits to the UAE government’s policies to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and Central Bank's targeted economic support scheme to boost liquidity in banking sector
Officials in several countries — including the United States, Britain, Switzerland and Sweden — unveiled more increases in the cost of borrowing
Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index, which traded after a session’s break, slid 2.6 per cent, marking its biggest intraday fall since late-June
Skipper Rohit Sharma hails the Indian team after clinching the series decider against Australia
Virat Kohli scored 63 while Suryakumar Yadav scored 69 runs
Chasing 159 in 20 overs, the home team were all out for 151 in 19.4 overs
Mohammad Rizwan scores 88 as Babar Azam hits 36
Harmanpreet was responding to questions on the run out at the non-striker's end to claim the last wicket of Charlie Dean
Federer's exit has brought the longevity of his great rivals, Rafa Nadal and Djokovic, in sharper focus
Many players argue that it is against the spirit of the game, which lays emphasis on being fair, positive, self-disciplined and respectful of all
Team Abu Dhabi duo join Sharjah Team rookie on podium after another day of Grand Prix drama
The matches are just the third and fourth ever to be played by the women’s national team following their launch in October 2021
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
In this special KT Food Trail we celebrate the Indian and Pakistani independence days by trying out their culinary delicacies at JBR with Barbecue Delights and Bombay Bungalow
Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
Al Thiqa Pharmacy made modifications inside the store to create a separate area to offer jabs
Superstar Akshay Kumar and his director Aanand L. Rai visited Khaleej Times ahead of their new release “Raksha Bandhan”. Named after the festival, Raksha Bandhan is a family drama that revolves around the relationship between Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) and his four sisters. Lala’s childhood sweetheart is portrayed by his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar
Co-passengers and family informed authorities of the incident; the mother and child are both in good health
Shares images of the reptile and asks followers to identify it
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business
The pet was adopted in 2016 and named after a famous dialogue from a Malayalam film; was popular among neighbourhood children
Trio take 30 days to drive from Kerala to Kashmir to Leh
Police said they had to shoot and kill the animal, as it 'was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders'