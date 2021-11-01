UAE residents will have a long break in the first week of December
Park is set to reopen under stringent health and safety protocols
She says she was last in contact with Biden on Tuesday, and the two sat more than 6 feet apart and wore masks
The crisis comes at a tough time for Lebanon, as it grapples with rising poverty and unemployment
Fitness enthusiasts can perform asanas at Ain Dubai every day until November 5.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stresses its readiness to help citizens in Lebanon to return
Move is in appreciation of their efforts to protect society
Many have to wait in pavilion lines for nearly an hour during weekends.
Aims to make applications for long term visa more accessible from both inside and outside the emirates
Video: A rare show of strength comes amid annual celebrations of fitness and wellness
Over 93 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Some vaccinated passengers need not quarantine
Authority adopts new systems to improve operational efficiency, smooth passenger flow
Event aims to encourage Dubai residents and visitors to use public transport
Fifth cycle of the contest launches, first to use 'live' data from the Hope Probe's scientific instruments
The men beat the victim, forced him to lick floors, filmed him naked
The two leaders discussed ways to boost bilateral relations
Dubai Ruler consoled the crying child and also presented her with memorabilia
The fines and prison sentences are a part of UAE's efforts to combat money laundering and financial terrorism
Investments as low as Dh500 in Dubai real estate earn rental income, profits; SmartCrowd will add US, UK and European markets soon to offer low budget investments to UAE residents
The world’s largest oil company income bolstered by a surge in oil prices and recovery in demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases
New law has come into effect as of October 30,2021
Abu Dhabi climbed 14 places to rank 28th out of 118 cities in the global ranking of smart cities.
A leading cause of disability and second leading cause of death worldwide, one in four adults over the age of 25 will have a stroke in their lifetime.
Social media has undoubtedly become an integral part of the marketing process.
Following last year's successful partnership with Friends of Cancer Patients (https://focp.ae/)
The new measure will give more fans the opportunity to watch live matches in the stadiums.
The evaluation on whether to recommend Moderna’s vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds could last until January 2022
The group was on a training exercise in a cave near the city of Altinopolis
The video of the judge apologising to the victim’s family with folded hands has also surfaced.
She says she was last in contact with Biden on Tuesday, and the two sat more than 6 feet apart and wore masks
In a video, the French president stresses the need for mutual respect
The incident occurred in a tunnel near Salisbury station
US President tells his Turkish counterpart that their countries must cooperate more and better manage disagreements
Decomposed remains referred to the forensic department to find out the actual cause of the death
Picture of second grader being punished goes viral
The activists have clashed repeatedly with security forces along the route.
The 30x30 challenge motivated these three residents to adopt healthier lifestyles and set new goals
The exhibition is described as "one of the most awaited business events in the South Asia region"
Authority adopts new systems to improve operational efficiency, smooth passenger flow
All affected passengers given option to rebook their flight, convert their ticket into a travel voucher, or get a refund
All eligible candidates and their families can now avail of services provided in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Residents Office
Spectacular 12-min show covering a 4.7km stretch along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village
Aims to make applications for long term visa more accessible from both inside and outside the emirates
Video: A rare show of strength comes amid annual celebrations of fitness and wellness
Over 93 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Some vaccinated passengers need not quarantine
Captain Fazle Ghani was delegated by Pakistan International Airlines to help the emirate set up its own carrier
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
By Mo Ali Yusuf, Regional Manager MENAP, Checkout.com
Mohammed bin Salman expressed his appreciation for UAE's support of Riyadh's intention to host Expo 2030
For almost a century, the American exhibition team has played more than 26,000 games in 124 countries
Platform can be used to rent light and heavy vehicles, motorbikes, buses
The force plans to establish a Security Analysis and Forecasting Centre
Event aims to encourage Dubai residents and visitors to use public transport
Fifth cycle of the contest launches, first to use 'live' data from the Hope Probe's scientific instruments
The men beat the victim, forced him to lick floors, filmed him naked
The two leaders discussed ways to boost bilateral relations
Dubai Ruler consoled the crying child and also presented her with memorabilia
The fines and prison sentences are a part of UAE's efforts to combat money laundering and financial terrorism
Stroke is ranked as the second leading cause of death worldwide with an annual mortality rate of about 5.5 million.
Healthcare professionals have been working extended hours and dealing with situations when not much was known about the virus.
The pandemic posed a challenge like no other but after initial mistakes the health system got its act together.
Subcontinental links to many precious objects housed in country manors are often not acknowledged.
The countryside is host to not only rural ways of living but also history embedded in large houses and mansions built by or for leading lights of the establishment over the centuries.
Going vegan or vegetarian has become mainstream in Britain, as new coverts join the momentum to switch to a plant-based diet
The martial art form has witnessed a rapid evolution in the UAE, riding on the back of fitness and health benefits, flattening age and gender gaps.
There’s nothing quite like the movies when it comes to asking The One to be your better half
Marriages may be made in heaven, but wedding proposals are finding feet in Dubai, with its easy access to venues, planners and conveniences
125 recipes blend her knowledge of soulful Southern cooking with influences from China, Italy and Mexico.
Following last year's successful partnership with Friends of Cancer Patients (https://focp.ae/)
Twenty-four emerging artists are set to showcase their paintings, designs and crafts
Video: A rare show of strength comes amid annual celebrations of fitness and wellness
An Indian vegetarian fine dining restaurant in Dubai is now offering guilt-free treats that’ll satisfy your cravings for festive foods.
Two UAE restaurateurs talk about growing popularity of the concept and what it entails.
The lowdown on the hottest rides in town
Shares of the Cupertino, California-based company, which had risen nearly 15 per cent this year, fell 3.4 per cent in extended trading on Thursday.
Beamz delivers a cost-effective, modular, and scalable solution enabling users to experience custom solutions tailored to their requirements and size.
Investments as low as Dh500 in Dubai real estate earn rental income, profits; SmartCrowd will add US, UK and European markets soon to offer low budget investments to UAE residents
The world’s largest oil company income bolstered by a surge in oil prices and recovery in demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases
New law has come into effect as of October 30,2021
Abu Dhabi climbed 14 places to rank 28th out of 118 cities in the global ranking of smart cities.
The UAE’s participation at the event is further highlighted by its offer to host COP 28 in 2023.
World Gold Council said all markets across the Middle East witnessed year-on-year growth in Q3 jewellery demand.
A decline in impairment charges improves the profitability of UAE’s largest bank.
The new measure will give more fans the opportunity to watch live matches in the stadiums.
Eoin Morgan's team will be playing their first game of the T20 World Cup at Sharjah
Eoin Morgan's men will have to be very clumsy or casual to lose this match
New Zealand pushed India to the brink of elimination
New Zealand bowlers, led by Trent Boult, kept India on a tight leash
The all-rounder sustained a left lower hamstring strain while fielding
Opting to bat first, Afghanistan made 160 for five. Namibia, in reply, made only 98 for nine
India made two changes to their team with batsman Ishan Kishan and all-rounder Shardul Thakur
In the game against Pakistan, Kane Williamson seemed to have erred in not giving the new ball to Boult
All about Dubai's foreign trade and why it is the fifth best city in the world in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
Who can get free flu vaccines and where? Know more in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
Carrefour has launched it's first fully AI-operated store, Carrefour City+ located at the iconic Mall of the Emirates.
The UAE leadership has announced the first of 50 initiatives today, that will kickstart the next phase of growth for the country.
The 10th edition of the event will feature 79 experts from 11 countries and will be held under the theme 'Historic lessons, future ambitions.'
YouTuber Jack Carleson builds custom aircraft out of LEGO. His latest work includes an Emirates Airbus A380 aircraft model.
The UAE Space Agency will work closely with the private sector to ensure start-ups and entrepreneurs have the opportunity to participate
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
