All students are safe and accounted for, it adds
All students are safe and accounted for, it adds
Interested bidders will also have to pay a non-refundable auction fee
Over 185.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Dubai Crown Prince's post is quickly going viral
Khalifa Award for Education announces new category for 16th edition
It is the first federal entity in the country to have a verified business account on the platform
Serious cases can even result in vehicle confiscation
This makes the city the 41st destination in the world to be covered by them
PARTNER CONTENT
Leadcapital Corp Ltd offers a free online course on investing, entertainment, and learning if you are interested in learning to invest in the stock market.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs feature AI enhanced graphics, video and image processing, and other advanced features that ensure students have the best experience whether they’re working on coursework, creating streaming content or gaming on-the-go
PARTNER CONTENT
Indian superstar to appear in region-wide, multi-platform advertising campaign
The Dubai Can movement has seen 46 water fountains installed across the emirate
Licensed companies will never advertise using cards, say top DM official
There has been a drop in adoption rate in the country
Police detail measures to be taken to keep children secure on the road
The weekly live draw has so far created 27 multi-millionaires
US dollar, Treasury yields rose after economic data bolstered expectations the Fed will continue on an aggressive rate-hike path
Service provides links between metro stations and key areas
The annual launch event will take place on September 7
Their qualification depends on the results of Pakistan's matches
His body will be repatriated on Thursday morning
DIDI students attribute their achievements to the young nation’s 'visionary leadership' that's 'encouraging women empowerment'
The social media sensation is attempting to increase media coverage of the devastation
‘We are disappointed we have been unable to reach an agreement despite offering reasonable pay increases’
This year, the authority is looking to publish school reports designed specifically for parents
Airline to deploy newly retrofitted A380s starting from December
Registered nurses from around the world can apply for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award
It will be located on the Creekside of Al Jaddaf area
Twenty two teachers and 11 principals were celebrated from various schools
The victim's hands and feet were tied during the robbery
Starting September 13, the road toll operator will sell 1.5 billion shares or a 20 per cent stake in the company
The authority received 1,748 calls from educators in 5 months through a hotline
The child is now undergoing speech and language therapy
International Atomic Energy Agency chief warns “something very, very catastrophic could take place”
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
When it comes to the food you love, McDonald’s UAE has the answer to all your questions
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai is where many single women have found a firm footing. Coming from countries where it’s not easy to be single and live alone, the city has carved out a convenient and safe comfort zone for many of us who don’t wish to be ‘judged’ — because we’d rather focus on self-development
Digital communities have become the new families for a lot of users. But why would you go online for support?
With rising inflation and interest rates, besides global economic slowdown, this traditional sanctuary during turbulent stock markets deserves your careful consideration
With social media and democratisation of opinion, we believe we’ve been elevated to a vantage point where we ‘understand’ food. But whatever happened to the rigour of the good, old-fashioned culinary critique? It’s definitely food for thought
On his way to the White House to meet with President Ronald Reagan, the late Russian leader stopped his limousine downtown to interact with the lunchtime crowd
Adapt, adopt or perish is the way forward in a post-pandemic world
Does the truth lie somewhere in between?
A searing heat wave has led to drought in parts of Britain, with tankers supplying water to residents in an Oxfordshire village. The conditions remind many of shortages in the 19th century, and the lesser-known story of the Maharaja of Benares coming to the rescue of villagers in the Chiltern Hills. Here’s a look at the dry, dire situation
The two countries are celebrating the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations
How the city graduated from Starbucks to artisan coffee in a matter of years
A UK university recently decided to axe its English Literature course because of concerns over employability of those who graduate in the subject
One of the leading PSPs in MENA, Amazon Payment Services appointed Peter George as the Managing Director to head the company in the region. A year later, George reflects on the PSP’s achievements over the past 12 months
PARTNER CONTENT
AriZona Group is successfully leading the immigration market and offers a wide range of explicit services for all of the immigration programmes created by each country
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Nature-inspired designs meet sophisticated silhouettes in all-new women's workwear collection. Smart business attire made from high-quality, natural, luxe fabrics like linen. Use promo code MENATURE to enjoy 15% off on ar.SHEIN.com
PARTNER CONTENT
The Coca-Cola Arena shared the news on Instagram
We wish the singer who is slated to perform in Dubai next month, all the best on his road to recovery.
He also revealed he rejected an offer for Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp'.
Fawad also shared that an official teaser of
Her illness was diagnosed during a routine visit to the hospital
Musings on everyday life
Importance of healthy architecture is essential for health and safety, and there is no better material than ceramics that can ensure that homes are a safe haven
The city's diverse culinary landscape is making strides in becoming environmentally responsible — making a difference to staff, customers, and the wider world around them
Mark the end of the celebration with a grand meal to celebrate this occasion
It is giving people a chance to come alive on billboards without having to shed their true skin
Weekends are time to whip up a frenzy. How about starting with these delicacies….
The delegation aims to sign several mutually-beneficial agreements to advance various fields following the historic UAE-Israel Abraham Accord
Union demanding a 5.5 per cent wage increase
The seven vibrant sectors, which include Health & Wellbeing, Mobility & Logistics, Culture & Tourism, Agri-Food Technology, GreenTech, Human Capital & Innovation, and Advanced Manufacturing, have already positioned Sharjah as an attractive FDI destination
It will serve growing demand for environmentally-friendly cars
Its average 30-day volatility has slumped to 2.7 per cent, from over 4 per cent in early July
There has been a drop in adoption rate in the country
It depreciated by 11 paise to 79.93 against the US dollar
US dollar, Treasury yields rose after economic data bolstered expectations the Fed will continue on an aggressive rate-hike path
|1 AED
|21.73 INR
|1 AED
|59.17 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,216.98 AED
|24K
|205.00 AED
Pakistan had lost all their World Cup matches to bitter rivals India in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015 and 2019 (50 overs)
Sri Lanka have won three matches on the trot following their embarrassing defeat to Afghanistan in the tournament opener
Despite the Indian skipper's 41-ball 72, the Sri Lankan bowlers came up with a superlative display to restrict India to 173 for eight
Having spent £250 million ($280 million) on new signings since the end of last season, manager Thomas Tuchel is under pressure to deliver silverware in return for that huge investment
Registration for the new course and Levels One and Two are now open with lessons starting in September
Four-time US champion Nadal, bidding for a 23rd Grand Slam title, lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to Tiafoe in the pre-quarterfinal
The day-night contest ended an 18-year drought of international cricket in Cairns
When Naseem is running in and the crowd is cheering and there is a play and miss or even a boundary, whatever, the roar of the crowd, is just phenomenal, he says
He thanks fans for 'unwavering faith in his abilities'
Stay by Yannick Alleno is one of two restaurants in Dubai to be awarded two Michelin stars. We visited this French restaurant at the Palm to find out how the Chef achieved the Stars and how it impacts the restaurant.
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit Wellfit's summer camp and understand how physical activities during the summer can also support a child academically
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
The vehicle resembles a convertible sports car but is designed like a boat underneath and goes as fast as a jet ski at a maximum speed of 60-80kmph
Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon
Restaurant in Ireland's Newtownabbey shares the photo of the newborn
Action will be taken against those who violate the new strict dress code
Dubai Crown Prince's post is quickly going viral
Sweden's premier, British MP are among those who tagged the wrong person in their posts
He charges 10,000 yen per booking to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion
It went viral two years ago