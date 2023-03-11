UAE

  1. Dubai approves new fee increase for private schools for next academic year

    education

  2. Ramadan in UAE: Sharjah announces rules for eateries during holy month

    ramadan

  3. Dh7-million alimony: UAE civil court issues one of region's biggest divorce settlements

    uae
KT Opinion
Decolonising global health leadership

opinion

Decolonising global health leadership

While achieving global health goals must be a collective effort, who paves the way can make all the difference. That is why it is not enough simply to include people with a variety of backgrounds and lived experiences in global health initiatives; diverse figures must be given opportunities to lead

opinion

If demographics are destiny, Indonesia's economic prospects are bright

opinion

If demographics are destiny, Indonesia's economic prospects are bright

To pave the way for further economic growth, Indonesia’s government has made generational investments in public infrastructure. Under President Jokowi, more than 2,000 new toll roads have been constructed — as opposed to just 700 in the 40 years prior. His administration has also overseen the completion of 16 new airports, 18 new ports, and 38 new dams

opinion

How far have women progressed in their freedom march?

opinion

How far have women progressed in their freedom march?

Equality is not about being able to earn as much as men, or claiming spots in areas that were once male bastions. It is about a woman having the right to live happily and in peace, and to be given the space to build and realise her dreams without being castigated or questioned

opinion

The richness of accent: Bane or blessing?

long-reads

The richness of accent: Bane or blessing?

Like any other language, English has changed over time. The accent in which it is spoken is key to how someone is viewed, influenced by many factors: country or region of origin, social and educational background, working environment, friends, and your own sense of identity

long-reads

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 22.29 INR
1 AED 76.09 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,738.12 AED
24K222.25 AED
View all Gold & Forex
