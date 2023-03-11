Authority stresses that ministries and federal authorities could implement flexible working or remote work schedules
Authority stresses that ministries and federal authorities could implement flexible working or remote work schedules
The country's Fatwa Council detailed amounts to be given for those unable to, or violating, fasts
The emirate was selected by the Global Power City Index, issued by Japan’s Mori Memorial Foundation
Authority urges residents to use footbridges and zebra crossings for their own safety
The two countries released a joint communique with China on the deal, which reportedly brokered the agreement
As the nation pays tribute to the people's president today, get to know him better through this special list
According to one of the collectors, more than 15 tonnes of cardboard boxes are collected from Deira alone, on a daily basis
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some Western coastal areas
The CEO of the company called Sheikh Mohammed's visit 'an honour'
Al Ghurair Properties, the real estate development arm of Al Ghurair Investment is committed to developing and managing a diversified real estate portfolio that strategically responds to the UAE residents' needs.
Scattered and siloed data, however, are among the biggest hindrances to the evolution of insurtech in the region
Residents of the UAE looking to expand their knowledge of the stock market can now sign up for a free online course offered by Leadcapital Corp Ltd.
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) made the announcement on Friday
Here's a quick guide to applying for this new visa, including the eligibility, requirements, and fees
The rate by which institutions are allowed to increase fees is tied to their most recent inspection rating
Towards the end of the game, Ronaldo was caught taking off his captain's armband, even kicking some water bottles in anger
The products contain unlabelled ingredients which may cause adverse effects
Practising jiu-jitsu while wearing his kimono is among the things he had planned to do on ISS — will it be his next out-of-this-world fitness flex?
One of them intends to donate a portion of his winnings to charitable causes and expand his business back home
The rate by which schools can increase their fees is tied to each school’s most recent inspection rating
With schools’ spring break falling during the holy month of Ramadan, more families are planning overseas getaways
She and her husband, William, Prince of Wales, visited Hayes Muslim Centre to learn more about ongoing efforts, and even participated in making origami cranes
The authority has said its digital services will be under development for that period of time
Learners have to pay for additional classes and do more hours of training if they do not pass
A look back at the Emirati astronaut's journey in space so far
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stressed the importance of establishing team spirit in government work, 'based on the integration of roles and tasks'
Abu Dhabi and Dubai saw the community let down their hair and celebrate with song, dance and lots of colour
She joined the company as a fresh graduate, and her determination, work ethic helped her climb the ranks to script a success story within a few years
Residents not using designated pedestrian crossings like footbridges and zebra crossings will be fined Dh400
The move ensures sustainability of fish stocks and food security in the country
Hazza, who had a chance to speak to him, says, 'He called me two days ago. He was really happy just to feel the weightlessness, to float, to be in space'
Airlines have announced ramped-up operations to multiple destinations this year
The services will run twice daily, and customers can avail the deal until the end of the year
Leading retailer in Sharjah offers unprecedented discounts on cosmetics, food, and electronics to show appreciation for customers
HONOR continues the trend of making smartphones with gorgeous designs with its latest release of the HONOR X8a.
Light pollution is disruptive to many species, from corals to bats to the humans who put up all those lights. The Darkness Manifesto urges us to reconsider our drive to dispel the dark
Although some employees might decide to stick with their jobs when the market appears uncertain, work force reductions can, conversely, spur more quitting
In a time when emotional maturity is highly desirable, almost everyone is 'doing the work'
It may seem impossible to feel upbeat about the future, especially now. But there are common traits optimists share that can help improve anyone’s outlook
Declines in muscle and bone strength start earlier than you might think
It was a record year for actors, but directors, musicians and other artists of Asian descent are also up for statuettes
A popular cosmological theory holds that the cosmos runs on quantum codes. So how hard could it be to tweak the supreme algorithm?
Take gravity, add quantum mechanics, stir. What do you get? Just maybe, a holographic cosmos
On TikTok, a midsize movement is forming, but models like Jill Kortleve are rarely cast in glossy brand campaigns or on the catwalks. Why not?
Some false ideas about diet seem to linger in the mainstream like a terrible song stuck in your head
Like any other language, English has changed over time. The accent in which it is spoken is key to how someone is viewed, influenced by many factors: country or region of origin, social and educational background, working environment, friends, and your own sense of identity
Khaleej Times interviews Saeed bin Suroor, 9 Times World Cup Winner and Godolphine's longest-serving trainer.
Virtual health models for patient-friendly, integrated care
Brands need to overcome the paradox of belonging, finding the sweet spot where they maintain their true essence while anchoring themselves in the relevance of Ramadan
The successful journey of Digipos Solution to Dh 5 billion in five years
The Bollywood veteran suffered a heart attack at 66
From art shows and great food to a luxurious ball and more, we've got you covered for Thursday
Claims he sent minor daughter alone with male manager
War films remain a popular genre in the film industry and have often caught the attention of critics
A change in lifestyle can go a long way in helping you reach the top of your game
Making a case for tales that delight and entertain
The Academy Awards seem to be heeding to the need of the hour
Catharsis is believed to lead to new insights
One is one too few says the victim of the car bug
Think coffee, boardgames, reading books and more
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column dissecting language
Initiative to support computer science and coding skills for early age students in the UAE
Brent, WTI down more than 4% this week
Wages inflation shows signs of cooling
While the SVB case may be exceptional, banks everywhere face similar risks
The tech giant says it's exploring a standalone, decentralised social network for sharing text updates
This marks the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual during the height of the 2008 financial crisis
2022 revenue growth stands at 78%, compared to 305% percent in 2021.
|1 AED
|22.29 INR
|1 AED
|76.09 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,738.12 AED
|24K
|222.25 AED
Secret Ambition owes us nothing, says trainer Bhupat Seemar
Multan joined Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad in the playoffs. Peshawar and Quetta Gladiators still have a chance to qualify
India, who leads the series 2-1, were 36 for no loss in reply with Rohit Sharma (17) and Shubman Gill (18) seeing off the final 10 overs of the day
The Kiwis were 162-5 at stumps on day two in Christchurch
At 53, the Dutchman aims to become the oldest winner of the centrepiece onboard Salute The Soldier
The team will represent the UAE at the 2023 FIRST Championship to be held in Houston, USA
The Society's season commences in October each year and ends in March with a schedule of four tournaments
Shaun Torrente and Faleh Al Mansoori, Team Abu Dhabi’s former UIM XCAT World Championship-winning combination, have joined forces again for the start of the new series, which is organised by Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club (ADMSC)
Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and Mexico's Under-20 side will also hold training camps in Dubai as part of their preparations for upcoming competitions
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
The most siblings born on the same day is five, and there's only one-in-17.7-billion chance it can happen
She was born 'Rajamma' in 1903 to a Pulaya family in Nandankode, Trivandrum
At the home centre, ceramic vases and candleholders are being offered at a promo price of two pieces, one onion
The food piled up quickly at the family's home after the kid used his father's phone to play some games before bed
Weighing just 330 grams and 420 grams, respectively, the twins were given 'zero percent chance of survival' by doctors
A social media post about the shocking incident went viral overnight, raking in over 90,000 reactions and 71,000 shares in less than 24 hours
At least 900 cats take part in the show that drew more than 15,000 admirers
Several videos dubbed "sushi terrorism" have emerged on social media, showing unhygienic pranks at restaurants
The shop's announcement went viral, garnering nearly 9,000 shares and 15,000 reactions