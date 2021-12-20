The case is linked to the 2016 global tax leaks, officials said on Monday
Entertainment4 hours ago
The medication is designed to prevent severe infection and death amongst immunocompromised patients
coronavirus1 hour ago
The orchestra was slated to perform at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre on December 22
Expo 202031 minutes ago
Over 107 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 hour ago
On-site PCR testing facilities have been increased, and free testing is being provided to all country pavilion staff
Expo 20203 hours ago
The announcement comes within the efforts to further develop Dubai virtual assets and markets.
Markets1 hour ago
The case is linked to the 2016 global tax leaks, officials said on Monday
Entertainment4 hours ago
Israelis need special permission to fly to more than 50 countries to which its citizens cannot travel.
coronavirus3 hours ago
The group performed in Abu Dhabi in 2010 and were scheduled to perform in July 2021 in Dubai.
Music5 hours ago
Day pays tribute to nation's farmers; popular agri products from the country were on display at the pavilion.
Expo 20205 hours ago
Declaration was introduced to mark World Arabic Language Day
Government23 hours ago
Named Light-I, the nanosatellite will explore cosmic gamma-ray flashes
UAE17 hours ago
Experience the best of nature all while enjoying the most modern facilities
UAE Attractions2 days ago
The end-of-service payment of an employee is subject to the provisions of federal employment law
Legal1 day ago
New rules will come into effect from December 30, 2021
Business4 hours ago
Consumers are requested to ask for a receipt when buying and check the seal on top of the cylinder valve
UAE4 hours ago
Airline expects to return to profitability over the next 18 months
Aviation1 day ago
Over 107 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 hour ago
On-site PCR testing facilities have been increased, and free testing is being provided to all country pavilion staff
Expo 20203 hours ago
The announcement comes within the efforts to further develop Dubai virtual assets and markets.
Markets1 hour ago
The medication is designed to prevent severe infection and death amongst immunocompromised patients
coronavirus1 hour ago
The orchestra was slated to perform at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre on December 22
Expo 202031 minutes ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Head to Global Village now to experience a giant Christmas tree, snowfall, and lots of other festive activities
PARTNER CONTENT 1 hour ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Ring in the extravagant edition of Dubai Shopping Festival with unmissable deals and entertainment
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Futuristic next-level 14" creator OLED laptops with ASUS DialPad, AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
The annual drill is part of Dubai's bid to ensure highest safety
UAE17 hours ago
Visitors to the Finland pavilion can look forward to a once-in-a-lifetime meeting
UAE Holidays1 day ago
Second prize of Dh1,000,000 was shared by 36 winners
UAE1 day ago
Fast advanced EDE scanners create zero to minimal traffic build-up at key highways
UAE1 day ago
Day pays tribute to nation's farmers; popular agri products from the country were on display at the pavilion.
Expo 20205 hours ago
The tennis star was the first British woman to claim a major title since Virginia Wade triumphed at Wimbledon in 1977.
Tennis6 hours ago
Seven NBA games have been postponed since last week.
coronavirus8 hours ago
Official says number of deaths likely to increase considerably
World18 hours ago
Israelis need special permission to fly to more than 50 countries to which its citizens cannot travel.
coronavirus3 hours ago
The group performed in Abu Dhabi in 2010 and were scheduled to perform in July 2021 in Dubai.
Music5 hours ago
A number of players of colour came forward to say they had been treated unfairly
Cricket29 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
BitOasis, the Middle East and North Africa region's leading online crypto-asset trading platform, today announced a significant extension to its offering with the launch of 12 new tokens in response to rapidly growing consumer demand.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Several laws protect the rights of those working as domestic help in the country
Legal1 day ago
The government utility becomes the world's first to provide Arabic services on Amazon’s Alexa
UAE1 day ago
Surveillance footage shows how reckless lane indiscipline can be
UAE1 day ago
Measures will facilitate post-Covid recovery of the local economy
Banking in UAE1 day ago
Declaration was introduced to mark World Arabic Language Day
Government23 hours ago
Named Light-I, the nanosatellite will explore cosmic gamma-ray flashes
UAE17 hours ago
Experience the best of nature all while enjoying the most modern facilities
UAE Attractions2 days ago
The end-of-service payment of an employee is subject to the provisions of federal employment law
Legal1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
DUBAI
The language may be the world’s ruling lingua franca, but it is up against an evolutionary process that could take things in different directions. Will it survive the long haul?
Long Reads1 week ago
I’d probably have enjoyed the film much more if it hadn’t been for the quick-on-the-draw fusillade of conversations that have emerged over its release
Long Reads1 week ago
The Power Of The Dog has unleashed conversations on the takedown of the ‘toxic’ Western cowboy. Does it work? Or does it not?
Long Reads1 week ago
Money management and being a smart investor are still not given due recognition as being feminine traits. But products, portfolios and communication strategies are beginning to change the rules of personal finance for women
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The Great Employee Exodus has become a reality in a post-Covid world where professionals are putting the value of a work-life balance over paychecks and promotions
Long Reads1 day ago
With urbanisation nearing a crescendo, and a pandemic breathing down our neck, more and more people are looking at exploring rural opportunities that promise better resilience — entrepreneurial and emotional — in the future
Long Reads2 days ago
Research shows that those more exposed to tobacco imagery across the media — particularly the young — are twice as likely to start smoking
Long Reads3 days ago
While there’s a global effort on to curb the menace, New Zealand’s new plan to outlaw smoking for the young by 2025 is the latest radical bid
Long Reads3 days ago
The new router supporting high speed, reliable and secure Wi-Fi 6 Plus for large households
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
A case study conducted by Invest in the USA (‘IIUSA”) stated that nearly 32,600 investors with a pending I-526 application have been affected by the lapse of the EB-5 immigrant investor program, not including the applicants that are waiting for their consulate interviews or readjustment of status.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Crypto wallet security has always been a big concern among the bitcoin developer community, but of late, as these assets grow in mainstream popularity, most traders today are losing sleep over banking their holdings.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
The group performed in Abu Dhabi in 2010 and were scheduled to perform in July 2021 in Dubai.
Music5 hours ago
The stars and director Kabir Khan were in Dubai to promote the film releasing this weekend.
Movies1 day ago
Buying presents for loved ones is downright nerve-wracking.
Life and Living1 day ago
Trends and theatre took centre stage at this event.
Local Events23 hours ago
The two ministers also exchanged views on how to boost cooperation during pandemics
Health2 days ago
People in the Emirates are blessed to have relatively easy access to swimming pools, sports courts and cycling as well as jogging trails to maintain a healthy life
Health2 days ago
Tiron offers complete protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation damage is exciting and promising.
Lifestyle7 years ago
The medication is designed to prevent severe infection and death amongst immunocompromised patients
coronavirus1 hour ago
UAE announced safety protocols for taking part in Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations
coronavirus21 hours ago
His 5-month treatment plan included several technologically advanced therapies
Health1 day ago
The public can edit the online glossary and add new terms
Arts and Culture1 day ago
The minister emphasised the importance of regular screening in the early diagnosis of cancer
Health3 days ago
Change your old ways in 2022
Wellness3 days ago
The preliminary finding of the postmortem suggesting ‘sudden unnatural death’ confirms that of the KIMS medical board.
Lifestyle7 years ago
Last week, the rupee recorded its fourth weekly decline amid growing concerns over Covid-19 Omicron.
Markets5 hours ago
New rules will come into effect from December 30, 2021
Business4 hours ago
Consumers are requested to ask for a receipt when buying and check the seal on top of the cylinder valve
UAE4 hours ago
Airline expects to return to profitability over the next 18 months
Aviation1 day ago
Measures will facilitate post-Covid recovery of the local economy
Banking in UAE1 day ago
Hotels around Burj Khalifa report 100% occupancy; beachfront villa listed for Dh78,000 a night
UAE Attractions4 days ago
Passengers will have unlimited free rebooking and cancellation options
Aviation4 days ago
The third Test begins in Melbourne on Sunday
Cricket1 hour ago
New Zealand had abandoned their tour in September 2021 citing a security threat.
Cricket6 hours ago
The tennis star was the first British woman to claim a major title since Virginia Wade triumphed at Wimbledon in 1977.
Tennis6 hours ago
Dubai buyer purchases photo of Maradona with Fidel Castro for $1,600
World13 hours ago
A number of players of colour came forward to say they had been treated unfairly
Cricket29 minutes ago
Klopp was booked after protesting over two key Tierney decisions, insisting Kane should have been sent off and Jota deserved a penalty
Football15 hours ago
It was her 26th career medal at the World Short Course Championships
Sports15 hours ago
The dominant performance keeps City top on 44 points, four ahead of second-placed Liverpool
Football18 hours ago
The touring side were 82-4 at stumps, losing Root in the final over
Cricket23 hours ago
Singapore's Loh Kean Yew defeated Kidambi in the summit clash 21-15, 22-20
Sports19 hours ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE2 months ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus2 months ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays2 months ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports2 months ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
Expo 20202 months ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos2 months ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE1 month ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE1 month ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE1 month ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th1 month ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th1 month ago
|1 AED
|20.69 INR
|1 AED
|47.64 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,617.01 AED
|24K
|218.25 AED