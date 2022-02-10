UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE
Business
Partner Content

Most Popular

  1. Covid-19: Dubai to gradually lift all restrictions by February 15

    coronavirus1 day ago

  2. Don't spread rumours: Officials say after controlling fire in Abu Dhabi building

    Emergencies1 day ago

  3. UAE flights: Airline starts 2 new routes for as low as Dh70

    Travel1 day ago

  4. Covid-19: UAE to phase out most restrictions by mid-February

    coronavirus1 day ago

  5. Covid-19: UAE eases restrictions in mosques, other places of worship

    coronavirus1 day ago

  6. Dubai: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi to open restaurant

    UAE1 day ago

  7. UAE: Indian expat wins Dh500,000 in weekly draw

    UAE1 day ago

  8. Look: UK's Prince William visits Jubail Mangroves, Jebel Ali port

    UAE9 hours ago
What's Rising
Editor's Picks
More Top Stories
What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

KT Opinion

UAE News

LONG READS
Topic What you need to know
Memory lane: The big  nostalgia of small things

Long Reads

Memory lane: The big  nostalgia of small things

We accumulate and discard many things over our lifetime, but some stay with us for long. As more expats and migrants move across cities, countries and continents, such items survive the peregrinations and emerge  often to revive memories of home, family or events from a bygone era.

Long Reads1 week ago

Wordle: Why five-letter words are trending

Long Reads

Wordle: Why five-letter words are trending

New online game doesn’t just increase your word power and sense of intellectual self; it also teaches you patience and mindfulness in a crash-and-burn world of fast moves, OTT binges and rapid PCR tests. Who knows, maybe five letters can make you a better person.

Long Reads2 weeks ago

Powered by
Bird conservation: On a wing and a prayer

Long Reads

Bird conservation: On a wing and a prayer

As symbols, messengers or metaphors, birds have long figured in literatures and cultures. Over 180 species have become extinct globally and there is increasing awareness, but with more birds facing threat, the scale of the challenge dwarfs efforts to protect them on the ground.

Long Reads1 week ago

Partner Content
India-Israel-UAE-US: New Quad

PARTNER CONTENT

India-Israel-UAE-US: New Quad

Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation

PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago

Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
Sports
Masters Champions League
Videos
KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

Videos

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…

Videos1 month ago

Offbeat

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.34 INR
1 AED 46.67 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,738.12 AED
24K222.25 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Partner Content