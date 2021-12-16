Airlines cancelled dozens of flights, while transport authorities banned sea and land travel.
World5 hours ago
What happens if an antigen test comes back positive and all other questions answered
coronavirus14 hours ago
DSF has lined up a long list of deals and prizes, live concerts, drone shows and fireworks; over 4,000 outlets are participating.
Events3 hours ago
PCR test within 48 hours of departure a must according to new regulations
coronavirus15 hours ago
iPhone maker owns and operates outlets at the Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, and in Yas Mall
Jobs1 hour ago
The post fell vacant following the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat in the Dec 8 helicopter crash.
1 hour ago
Hotels around Burj Khalifa report 100% occupancy; beachfront villa listed for Dh78,000 a night
UAE Attractions1 hour ago
'5 members will remain in isolation for 10 days or until they return negative PCR test results'
coronavirus4 hours ago
Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie among victims.
World5 hours ago
Airlines cancelled dozens of flights, while transport authorities banned sea and land travel.
World5 hours ago
Restrictions will come into force from December 17
coronavirus16 hours ago
Children aged 5 to 11 had the highest infection rate in Ontario for the two weeks ended Tuesday.
coronavirus5 hours ago
Three-shot course is able to neutralise new Covid variant, vaccine makers say
coronavirus12 hours ago
Booster shots can generate antibodies needed to fight an infection, official says
coronavirus17 hours ago
Earlier this month, she was named the official ambassador of the 2021 Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Sports12 hours ago
What happens if an antigen test comes back positive and all other questions answered
coronavirus14 hours ago
The global data website Statista expects the UAE to attract more than 31 million tourists annually by 2025
UAE18 hours ago
From lush mangroves to beautiful wadis, rugged mountains to sandy beaches, there's plenty to discover
UAE19 hours ago
New regulations extended federal government’s leaves and amended end-of-service benefits to match that of the private sector
Government19 hours ago
The Drone Light Show promises to be a stunning affair this year
Events20 hours ago
Hotels around Burj Khalifa report 100% occupancy; beachfront villa listed for Dh78,000 a night
UAE Attractions1 hour ago
iPhone maker owns and operates outlets at the Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, and in Yas Mall
Jobs1 hour ago
The Central Bank has tightened rules related to anti-money laundering, terror financing
Business2 days ago
New outlet will be offering over 1,000 products manufactured by over 40 of the world's top brands
Business3 days ago
iPhone maker owns and operates outlets at the Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, and in Yas Mall
Jobs1 hour ago
The post fell vacant following the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat in the Dec 8 helicopter crash.
1 hour ago
'5 members will remain in isolation for 10 days or until they return negative PCR test results'
coronavirus4 hours ago
Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie among victims.
World5 hours ago
Hotels around Burj Khalifa report 100% occupancy; beachfront villa listed for Dh78,000 a night
UAE Attractions1 hour ago
What happens if an antigen test comes back positive and all other questions answered
coronavirus14 hours ago
DSF has lined up a long list of deals and prizes, live concerts, drone shows and fireworks; over 4,000 outlets are participating.
Events3 hours ago
PCR test within 48 hours of departure a must according to new regulations
coronavirus15 hours ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 3 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Ring in the extravagant edition of Dubai Shopping Festival with unmissable deals and entertainment
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Features newly appointed brand ambassador in an original mix with lyrics that speak of the UAE’s limitless reach, transcending boundaries and depicting the country’s aspirations
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
DHA looking to fill up several vacancies, including nurses, psychologist
Jobs2 days ago
10-week challenge commences on December 17 and ends on ‘World Obesity Day’ on March 4, 2022
Health2 days ago
All related forms, and procedures in the court will be in Arabic and English
Legal1 day ago
Booster shots can generate antibodies needed to fight an infection, official says
coronavirus17 hours ago
Ministers discuss a number of regional and international issues of common interest.
Government3 hours ago
Earlier this month, she was named the official ambassador of the 2021 Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Sports12 hours ago
The global data website Statista expects the UAE to attract more than 31 million tourists annually by 2025
UAE18 hours ago
New regulations extended federal government’s leaves and amended end-of-service benefits to match that of the private sector
Government19 hours ago
From January, schools across the UAE will follow the four-and-a-half-day work week
Education19 hours ago
Restrictions will come into force from December 17
coronavirus16 hours ago
Children aged 5 to 11 had the highest infection rate in Ontario for the two weeks ended Tuesday.
coronavirus5 hours ago
Three-shot course is able to neutralise new Covid variant, vaccine makers say
coronavirus12 hours ago
Booster shots can generate antibodies needed to fight an infection, official says
coronavirus17 hours ago
Airline lists Covid-19 related travel requirements for cities.
Travel13 minutes ago
The Kingdom celebrates its 50th National Day today.
Gulf35 minutes ago
They committed the burglary when the family was away and the house was not occupied
Legal37 minutes ago
The court convicted the man of drug use and possession on November 18
Crime21 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
BitOasis, the Middle East and North Africa region's leading online crypto-asset trading platform, today announced a significant extension to its offering with the launch of 12 new tokens in response to rapidly growing consumer demand.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Campaign offers an array of experiences for people of different tastes and age groups
UAE Holidays2 days ago
Board endorses criteria governing banks' loan exposure to the real estate sector
Banking in UAE2 days ago
The recent decision to have a 4.5-day workweek will go a long way in redefining our quality of lives
Editorial2 days ago
The country had ranked first in the world in 152 development and economic indicators
Government2 days ago
What happens if an antigen test comes back positive and all other questions answered
coronavirus14 hours ago
The global data website Statista expects the UAE to attract more than 31 million tourists annually by 2025
UAE18 hours ago
From lush mangroves to beautiful wadis, rugged mountains to sandy beaches, there's plenty to discover
UAE19 hours ago
New regulations extended federal government’s leaves and amended end-of-service benefits to match that of the private sector
Government19 hours ago
The Drone Light Show promises to be a stunning affair this year
Events20 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
DUBAI
The younger generation is increasingly saying no to adopting a lifestyle where work-life balance is a casualty and where there’s a need to constantly ‘prove your prowess’
Long Reads1 week ago
The city has a long history of language lessons thanks to migration/settlements patterns over centuries
Long Reads1 week ago
Over 300 languages are spoken in London alone, presenting opportunities as well as challenges in the post-Brexit era
Long Reads1 week ago
Streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime may have presented a problem of plenty for viewers all over the world.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The language may be the world’s ruling lingua franca, but it is up against an evolutionary process that could take things in different directions. Will it survive the long haul?
Long Reads4 days ago
I’d probably have enjoyed the film much more if it hadn’t been for the quick-on-the-draw fusillade of conversations that have emerged over its release
Long Reads5 days ago
The Power Of The Dog has unleashed conversations on the takedown of the ‘toxic’ Western cowboy. Does it work? Or does it not?
Long Reads5 days ago
Money management and being a smart investor are still not given due recognition as being feminine traits. But products, portfolios and communication strategies are beginning to change the rules of personal finance for women
Long Reads1 week ago
The new router supporting high speed, reliable and secure Wi-Fi 6 Plus for large households
PARTNER CONTENT 23 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 23 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Crypto wallet security has always been a big concern among the bitcoin developer community, but of late, as these assets grow in mainstream popularity, most traders today are losing sleep over banking their holdings.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
The actor along with director Ram Madhvani talk about their latest thriller
Entertainment1 hour ago
Familiar faces also make their presence felt in a big way in the new film.
Movies1 hour ago
Marwah spoke about the city's fashion transformation.
Local Events1 day ago
IIFA 2022 will be held at Yas Island’s new indoor entertainment venue Etihad Arena in March 2022.
Local Events1 day ago
Dubai Islamic Bank also donated Dh2 million towards his medical expenses
Health1 day ago
The extremely premature baby with life-threatening conditions spent 124 days in intensive care
Health1 day ago
Tiron offers complete protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation damage is exciting and promising.
Lifestyle7 years ago
The very fact that Chanel is now a company with two women in top positions makes Nair’s appointment all the more historic
Fashion16 hours ago
The 13-year-old's BMI went from 31.11 to 27.05
Health21 hours ago
'The strong cultural relations between the UAE and Italy date back to the time when the Silk Road connected the East'
Arts and Culture22 hours ago
The 17-years-old now wants to inspire people of his age on losing weight and staying healthy
Health1 day ago
Magician and specialist card shark DMC tells us what magic means to him and why the mysticism of the Middle East inspires his craft
Arts and Culture6 days ago
Accessing ancient oriental wisdom for practical modern living
Wellness6 days ago
The preliminary finding of the postmortem suggesting ‘sudden unnatural death’ confirms that of the KIMS medical board.
Lifestyle7 years ago
The dollar index rose 0.10% to 96.18.
Markets3 days ago
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,786.73 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time.
Markets3 days ago
Hotels around Burj Khalifa report 100% occupancy; beachfront villa listed for Dh78,000 a night
UAE Attractions1 hour ago
iPhone maker owns and operates outlets at the Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, and in Yas Mall
Jobs1 hour ago
The Central Bank has tightened rules related to anti-money laundering, terror financing
Business2 days ago
New outlet will be offering over 1,000 products manufactured by over 40 of the world's top brands
Business3 days ago
About 9.4 million room nights sold between January - October 2021 in comparison to 7 million in same period in 2019
Business4 days ago
Latest work system will bring the financial sector closer to the global stock markets, banks and financial institutions and, therefore, advance business and foreign trade
UAE1 week ago
Country's ranking jumped two positions to 12th in the appeal sub-index and up by five positions to 50th in investment and development index
UAE6 days ago
Kohli quit as T20 skipper after the recent World Cup and last week was removed as ODI captain
Sports21 hours ago
Hamilton is the fourth F1 driver to be knighted after the late Australian Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and triple champion Jackie Stewart, and the only one to have received the award while still racing
Sports12 hours ago
The 33-year-old was taken to hospital on October 30 after experiencing chest pain and breathing difficulties in Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Alaves
Sports19 hours ago
Earlier this month, she was named the official ambassador of the 2021 Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Sports12 hours ago
Selectors are expected to press the rested James Anderson and Stuart Broad back into service
Sports12 hours ago
Reports have emerged that the Indian Test skipper will take a break to spend some time with his young family
Sports1 day ago
Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for a second match running with 38 to help Pakistan get to 172-8 before keeping the West Indies down to 163 all out in 20 overs
Sports1 day ago
Sindhu has been in impressive form as she claimed her second silver medal at the season-ending World Tour Finals
Sports1 day ago
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard and his Crystal Palace counterpart Patrick Vieira both said on Tuesday that clubs could take into account the vaccine status of potential signings
Sports1 day ago
Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for a second match running with 38 to help Pakistan get to 172-8 before keeping the West Indies down to 163 all out in 20 overs
Sports1 day ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE1 month ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus1 month ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays2 months ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports2 months ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
Expo 20202 months ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos2 months ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE1 month ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE1 month ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE1 month ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th1 month ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th1 month ago
|1 AED
|20.73 INR
|1 AED
|47.64 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,547.28 AED
|24K
|216.00 AED