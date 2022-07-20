He issues decree covering all real estate in Emirate, including properties in private development zones and free zones
He issues decree covering all real estate in Emirate, including properties in private development zones and free zones
Remote work is the future of technology industry, says expert
It also suggests that mRNA vaccines are the most effective against this variant
Winds can become strong at times on Wednesday, cause blowing dust
Top three candidates include former PM, ex cabinet minister
Drivers are asked to pay attention to changing speed limits
Rassem Zok, CEO of Standard Bank MENA
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 The Ideal Fordable Phone
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The platform welcomes new players with a new promotion especially for the season to entice and reward users
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
UAE is one country pressing down its effort to position itself at the forefront of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, although many other top countries are welcoming them with mixed emotions.
PARTNER CONTENT
This phenomenon will also be repeated in coming months with other planets
Experts say that airlines have been asking their customers to review their itinerary
It will explore how the revolutionary technology can be deployed across vital sectors
The Memoranda of Understanding were in the fields of business, education and space, among others
KHDA's Rahhal programme helped them catch up in school
Parliamentarians will vote in a secret ballot to elect new president on Wednesday
Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch was eliminated from the contest
Temperatures are likely to rise further, weather agency says
He issues decree covering all real estate in Emirate, including properties in private development zones and free zones
Experts say that airlines have been asking their customers to review their itinerary
Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch was eliminated from the contest
Decision to address nation in this way shows that he wants to maintain open communication with the public
Fares are among the highest, travel industry expert says
Too much it can lead to toxicity, say health professionals
At Jeddah Summit, the President highlights UAE's belief that peace, dialogue and coexistence are the way to secure the future of generations
His mother had placed the tooth in milk, preventing it from drying out
It will produce over 1 million kg of leafy greens annually
The UK has announced that GCC nationals will be the first to benefit from its new electronic travel authorisation scheme
According to TikTok Travel Index 2022, the Emirate is emerging as the most viewed destination, with #Dubai garnering 81.8 billion views
Thousands of expats, citizens rush to cooler climes, especially the European countries, during the summer vacations
Authorities have launched an awareness campaign on traffic safety rules
Top three candidates include former PM, ex cabinet minister
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
A big display and camera have all the makings of a solid flagship for HONOR
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
A doctor’s bedside manners — or the lack of them — is a huge determining factor in how a patient responds to clinical treatment. And, these days, with healthcare being largely viewed as a ‘commercial operation’, medical practitioners’ ability to be emotionally invested has become a game-changer
His will to win comes from hardships in his childhood in Serbia, he says
How smart financial planning and taking them to a logical conclusion works
The Englishman, who passed away on July 2, was one of the greatest theatre directors of the 20th century
The key to successful investing, over the long term, is to have every major asset class in your consideration set across countries, currencies and investable assets
Experts create a growth roadmap that can adapt to dynamic monetary situations and help investors successfully secure their family‘s future
Big Ticket has been transforming people’s lives for three decades. The raffle winners — most of them expatriates — have been inspiring others to try their luck with their unique stories of charity, investment and achievement
On the Isle of Wight is a story of India's reverse influence on the coloniser
Makeover tutorials and challenges have become part of Gen Z's social media curriculum. Most of these are non-verified and harmful, also wreaking havoc on impressionable young minds
Higher transport costs and food prices are having a cascading effect on monthly budgets
The city recently won the title of City of Culture 2025, and is on the way to rebrand itself to join global ranks of buzzing geographies of culture
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai-based CK Architecture Interiors has successfully handed over two of their newly finished ultra-luxury villas in Billionaires Row, Palm Jumeirah.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Following the government, Ezytrac Properties took the initiative to introduce an industry-first digital and paperless transaction solution
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Meet the 17-year-old Ramani Meiyyammai Meiyapphan, one of the youngest affiliates with the ACCA GLOBAL accounting body
PARTNER CONTENT
The UAE Capital will reprise its role as the iconic setting of the desert planet Arrakis.
The hit-making duo have signed up to get into a pressurized capsule tethered to a stratospheric balloon in a few years and perform some 20 miles above the Earth.
The actors and director Karan Malhotra interacted with City Times in a virtual press conference to promote the film.
The first Pakistani actor to be cast in a Netflix Original, the actor about his latest web series and how OTT is helping artistes break geographical and conventional boundaries
To experience more intimacy, understanding and sharing with those you care about its important to have constructive communication skills
We’ve all been wronged at some point of time, at varying levels of unfairness. It’s only natural and healthy to feel anger or to get even, but does anything ever truly get restored by holding it within?
His mother had placed the tooth in milk, preventing it from drying out
Researchers identify biochemical signs of cell damage
Too much it can lead to toxicity, say health professionals
Museum to host Richard Mille Art Prize, showcased artists could win $60,000
Coming-of-age film set in the gritty spatiality of rural Assam, explores the exuberant-yet-frail lives of a bunch of youngsters, juxtaposed against a brutally grim and patriarchal moral compass
Following the pandemic, a number of resorts in India are laying emphasis on sustainability in order to lure the discerning traveller
Luxury in the region often leaves us in awe. This summer, you can indulge in a fully immersive, sensory experience at a hotel and celebrate the joy of worldliness and the beauty of global travel
Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, is conducting the second edition of the programme
The platform aims to accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility in the UAE through flexible and convenient electric car-sharing
The increase is attributed to safety, security, ease of doing business in the emirate
Investment fund 777 Partners ordered up to 66 of the passenger aircrafts
He issues decree covering all real estate in Emirate, including properties in private development zones and free zones
The Tesla CEO had earlier asked the court to push it back to next year
|1 AED
|21.65 INR
|1 AED
|58.02 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,290.38 AED
|24K
|207.50 AED
The legendary Sri Lankan who ironically ended his career with the same number of Test wickets as Lillee, also praises Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi
South Africa beat England by 62 runs in Stokes' final one-day match
Pakistan finished on 222-3 needing 120 runs to grab the lead in the two-Test series
Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo retained the overall lead from defending champion Tadej Pogacar
The skipper's lean patch has led to calls for his ouster from the T20 World Cup team
The UAE won five medals at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, USA
Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali won the 3,000 metres steeplechase gold while Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar clinched the high jump title
Much of Britain is gripped in a heatwave with temperatures expected to threaten all-time records later on Tuesday
Shafique was batting alongside skipper Babar Azam, on 26, as the two put on an unbeaten stand of 43
Mack Rutherford, a British-Belgian 16-year-old, who is attempting to break the current world record for the youngest person to fly solo around the world, arrived in Dubai on Friday morning at the Jetex VIP Terminal
Galadari Brothers organised a career fair for Emiratis at its headquarters on Thursday. Hundreds of candidates participated in the fair and applied for positions in the group's companies. The Galadari Group's fair was held from 9am to 4pm and the response has been overwhelming, according to organisers
Jagadish ‘Jaggi’ Vasudev, better known as Sadhguru, doesn’t believe in labels because labels can be limiting. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors such as why Gen Z faces burnouts
Police airlift man from commercial ship after he suffered a heart attack
We tried galouti kebabs from Lucknow Rasoi in Dubai, famous for their rich taste and soft texture. Here is the story behind this popular dish
Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease, which means it can spread from animals to humans and also spread between people. Here is all you need to know...
Aid kits carry 20,000 masks, tens of thousands of vitamin C and fever-reducing tablets
Meta shares some of the most used emojis across its platforms
Authorities say he collided with a guardrail, suffered minor injuries
They arranged fake Bangladeshi nationality documents to procure dual citizenship
Russian businessman bought 850 restaurants in May after US fast-food giant left amid Ukraine conflict
Couple was travelling to Australia via Dubai