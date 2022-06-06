Hamish Harding says earth looks very beautiful from space and there are no borders visible
UAE11 hours ago
Dusty conditions in parts of the country
Weather4 hours ago
He visited command posts where Ukrainian troops were pushing back against Russian forces
Asia3 hours ago
Sheikh Mohamed also met with families and stopped by for photographs with residents
UAE17 hours ago
Hamish Harding believes that space tourism could become the norm in the UAE
The dollar index was trading 0.04% lower at 102.10
Markets54 minutes ago
Gunmen with explosives storm St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town in Ondo State, killing dozens of worshippers
UAE8 hours ago
An argument broke out over a shared meal
Crime1 hour ago
Abdelwafi Atif, CEO, BCP Bank Mauritius, and Sangeetha Ramkelawon, Deputy CEO, BCP Bank Mauritius
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
The cash-winning platform continues to entice new and experienced users by opening two offline shops at Abu Dhabi International Airport
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Service station food has been gradually raising the bar but now Emarat and PINZA! really aim to spoil their customers in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh3,105,350
Reader asks: Is this legal if I am resigning within six months due to non-payment of full salary?
He will be deported after serving his term
Crime1 day ago
A cybercrime expert urges everyone to properly dispose of them
Reader asks: Is it legally required even if not registered with Ejari?
Legal23 hours ago
The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh3,105,350
Reader asks: Is this legal if I am resigning within six months due to non-payment of full salary?
'Most seats are sold out, especially during Eid Al Adha break between July 8 and 11'
Aviation21 hours ago
Nadal was too strong for the Norwegian in the final
Tennis14 hours ago
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished SRK a fast recovery
Entertainment15 hours ago
The guide for schools’ readiness for exams also listed out 18 violations during exams
Education16 hours ago
Traders in general and investors in particular will adopt a ‘cautious approach’ about the rupee and wait for clear direction on political and economic fronts
Markets17 hours ago
'International wheat prices rose for a fourth consecutive month, up 5.6% in May'
Asia6 minutes ago
These variants have not been associated with disease severity or increased hospitalisation
coronavirus14 minutes ago
Asus' Zenbook models have always been commended for having solid performance while putting an emphasis on size, portability, and battery life.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
The country approved its first vaccine in December 2020
coronavirus3 days ago
Children's council members visit schools, organise workshops and awareness campaigns to deal with the subject
Education3 days ago
Around 300 vacancies listed online across different roles
Aviation4 days ago
Bollywood superstar, who is the emirate's brand ambassador since 2016, visits the 'most beautiful building on earth'
UAE3 days ago
Tourism companies not allowed to hire guides without valid permit
UAE3 days ago
70 grants will be awarded across 43 educational institutes
Europe3 days ago
Court also receives 50 divorce applications, 20 civil inheritance cases and 250 applications for civil will attestation in five months
Life and Living3 days ago
Mona Al Marri will serve as Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Council
UAE3 days ago
The tourist attraction will open again in September
UAE Attractions3 days ago
Authorities announce the completion of the country's inoculation campaign
coronavirus3 days ago
Gone are the days when summer months in the UAE were considered slow for businesses.
The true success of the mega star lies in a Top Gun character that was introduced to the world 36 years ago. To understand Cruise, you have to gauge his avatar in the 1986 flick and its 2022 sequel
Long Reads1 week ago
Zaki Nusseibeh, the Cultural Adviser and interpreter to the UAE President and Chancellor of the UAE University, looks back in wonder about the inspirational leadership of Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy lives in the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Long Reads1 week ago
The taxi service is roaring back in favour, much to the delight of the purists
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Younger expats are opting to make their first-time property purchase in the city — for both investment-driven and emotional reasons
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Tax-free regime, affordable mortgage and business opportunities are big incentives
Long Reads1 day ago
Looking for a way to stop those dirhams burning a hole in your pocket? Welcome to a stretch of 48 hours where you dare yourself to not have a single expense, while patting yourself on the back for not experiencing FOMO. Sounds unreal? Read on…
Long Reads2 days ago
In her 70-year reign, the queen has been a symbol of stability and continuity
Long Reads3 days ago
Our relationships with our brothers and sisters are perhaps more complicated and ego-centric than we’d like to admit. What keeps them going?
Long Reads1 week ago
He was the New Jersey band's bassist from 1983 to 1994.
Music36 minutes ago
This is the second time Katrina has contracted the virus
Entertainment18 hours ago
We bring you a round-up of the best activities, music and food offers around town.
Local Events23 hours ago
Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Abhishek Bachchan set the stage ablaze on Yas Island
Entertainment1 day ago
If you are able to practise these, you have found the most sustainable way to the abundance of longevity
Wellness3 days ago
Kitchen classics: Raw appeal
Recipes3 days ago
Take a moment and think of the words you use regularly in your day-to-day conversations and even with yourself
Wellness3 days ago
Experts say that it is necessary for parents to pay attention to a child's behaviour at home
Parenting1 day ago
Michelin-star chef Nate Romo, Zimbabwean artist Moffat Takadiwa and LA-based upcycled and sustainable fashion designers UPRISERS and Rewilder create awareness about Watching Our Waste powered by early-stage startup
Lifestyle2 days ago
Brook Yeshtila has had a form of arthritis that has immobilised his body except his arms
Arts and Culture2 days ago
He was rushed to Aster Hospital in an ambulance around midnight
Health2 days ago
With a strong message on parental control, the series explores how it can spiral out of hand, leading to dark areas
Writer's Corner3 days ago
There are four types of misprints that tend to evoke hilarity
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words3 days ago
Round-up of the must-try spots around town
Food Listings3 days ago
The median corporate tax rates in leading economies worldwide fell to a new low of 25.1 per cent in 2021, which is nearly three times of the nine per cent tax rate that the UAE is going to implement from June 2023
Business17 hours ago
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,855.62 per ounce at 9.15am UAE time
Markets1 hour ago
With the primary objective of increasing Expo Al Dhaid's event calendar by hosting specialised exhibitions, as well as to develop the Emirate's economy, industry, trade, and tourism
Business16 hours ago
Kuwait topped the list with a 91.4 per cent growth in the net profits of GCC-listed banks in the country which surged to $2.9 billion from 2020’s figure of $1.52 billion
Business16 hours ago
Each free zone has its own framework. Based on these frameworks, the income of the free zone persons will not be subject to corporate tax for a specific period
Finance17 hours ago
The Abu Dhabi-based company signs agreements to develop 4,000MW of clean and renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan
Energy17 hours ago
The pandemic-struck period had been a dream run for startups, especially those operating in the digital playground. This trend has changed considerably during the past three to four months with the sharp sell-off in public markets, especially tech stocks as it has raised concerns over the valuation of some startups
Business18 hours ago
Nadal was too strong for the Norwegian in the final
Tennis14 hours ago
I will ask myself if I am ready to do a major surgery which may not guarantee I will be competitive, he said after winnings his 14th French Open
Tennis9 hours ago
The UAE will take on Australia in the playoff on Tuesday. The winner of the playoff will face Peru on June 13 for a place in the Fifa World Cup
Football13 hours ago
Ukraine's dreams of lifting the spirits of a conflict-torn country were cruelly denied by Wales
Football10 hours ago
Four-time world champions to arrive on November 14
Football13 hours ago
Argentina's win came three days after their brilliant 3-0 win over European champions Italy
Football9 hours ago
Root also became the 14th batsman and only second from England to reach the landmark total of 10,000 career Test runs
Cricket18 hours ago
The top three teams in this event will advance to the final qualifying tournament for the 2023 ICC World Cup
Cricket15 hours ago
David De Gea is the only other Red to have claimed a quartet of Sir Matt Busby statuettes
Football1 day ago
The current Umrah season for Muslims travelling to Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will conclude on May 31, as preparations will begin to welcome foreign Haj pilgrims
Videos2 weeks ago
For this Food Trail, we are trying out Dubai's famous takeout joint, Dürüm, named after the popular Turkish wrap they serve. We also went behind the scenes to find out how it's made and what makes it special
Food2 weeks ago
The present Ruler of Abu Dhabi, he is the third son of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was the Founding Father of the nation and the first President of the UAE.
Videos2 weeks ago
A sandstorm hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Tuesday, reducing visibility to less than 500 metres in some areas
Videos2 weeks ago
As a result of his regular interaction with the public, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has left Emiratis, expats impressed by his simplicity, humility and his down-to-earth nature
Videos2 weeks ago
His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away on Friday, May 13, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced
Videos3 weeks ago
The 24-year-old told police he had gambled the money away at online casinos
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Hundreds of bottles of the illegal substance were seized in the biggest-ever haul
Offbeat2 days ago
The buyer says she plans to keep the farmhouse from the iconic horror movie open to the public
Offbeat1 week ago
Jyoti Amge has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and will never grow beyond a certain height
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Donald even has his portrait hung on the wall of his local McDonald’s
Offbeat2 weeks ago
|1 AED
|21.10 INR
|1 AED
|53.69 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,811.52 AED
|24K
|224.75 AED