Enjoy our faster App experience
Open

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Partner Content

Most Popular

  1. Dubai: Expat driver gets life in jail for raping woman after giving her a lift

    Crime1 day ago

  2. UAE law: 12-month notice must to evict a tenant

    Legal23 hours ago

  3. UAE: Can firms ask employees to pay for visa, recruitment costs?

    Legal1 day ago

  4. UAE: Residents warned against sharing SIM cards to avoid incrimination

    Crime17 hours ago

  5. Eid Al Adha 2022 in UAE: Likely dates revealed; residents to get 4-day holiday

    UAE Holidays1 week ago

  6. Watch: UAE adventurer in space on Blue Origin flight

    UAE1 day ago

  7. Dubai: Maid assaults employer during argument, jailed

    Crime1 day ago

  8. Volcano erupts in the Philippines

    Asia22 hours ago
What's Rising
Editor's Picks
More Top Stories
What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Review

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Review

Asus' Zenbook models have always been commended for having solid performance while putting an emphasis on size, portability, and battery life.

PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago

KT Opinion

UAE News

LONG READS
UAE: Leaderships that defined the nation

Long Reads

UAE: Leaderships that defined the nation

Zaki Nusseibeh, the Cultural Adviser and interpreter to the UAE President and Chancellor of the UAE University, looks back in wonder about the inspirational leadership of Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy lives in the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Long Reads1 week ago

The no-spend weekend challenge

Long Reads

The no-spend weekend challenge

Looking for a way to stop those dirhams burning a hole in your pocket? Welcome to a stretch of 48 hours where you dare yourself to not have a single expense, while patting yourself on the back for not experiencing FOMO. Sounds unreal? Read on…

Long Reads2 days ago

Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
Startups – It's time to reset

Business

Startups – It's time to reset

The pandemic-struck period had been a dream run for startups, especially those operating in the digital playground. This trend has changed considerably during the past three to four months with the sharp sell-off in public markets, especially tech stocks as it has raised concerns over the valuation of some startups

Business18 hours ago

Sports

Score Card

Loading
Videos
KT explains: End of Umrah season

Videos

KT explains: End of Umrah season

The current Umrah season for Muslims travelling to Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will conclude on May 31, as preparations will begin to welcome foreign Haj pilgrims

Videos2 weeks ago

What is a Dürüm and why is it so popular?

Food

What is a Dürüm and why is it so popular?

For this Food Trail, we are trying out Dubai's famous takeout joint, Dürüm, named after the popular Turkish wrap they serve. We also went behind the scenes to find out how it's made and what makes it special

Food2 weeks ago

Offbeat

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 21.10 INR
1 AED 53.69 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,811.52 AED
24K224.75 AED
View all Gold & Forex