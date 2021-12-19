UAE

  1. New Abu Dhabi entry rules from today

    UAE13 hours ago

  2. UAE: First public holiday for 2022 announced; residents to get long weekend for New Year

    UAE Holidays9 hours ago

  3. UAE: Vehicles cut across lanes dangerously in new video

    UAE11 hours ago

  4. UAE: Leaders pay tribute to Majid Al Futtaim

    Photos2 days ago

  5. Covid-19: Quarantine mandatory for some travellers to Nepal

    coronavirus1 day ago

  6. The Great Resignation: Most employees in UAE set to switch jobs in 2022

    UAE2 days ago

  7. Expo 2020 Dubai: 10 things to check out if you only have a day to visit

    Expo 20201 day ago

  8. New UAE labour law 2022: How is gratuity calculated?

    Legal12 hours ago
BitOasis to add 12 New Tokens to its Exchange Platform

BitOasis to add 12 New Tokens to its Exchange Platform

BitOasis, the Middle East and North Africa region's leading online crypto-asset trading platform, today announced a significant extension to its offering with the launch of 12 new tokens in response to rapidly growing consumer demand.

PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago

The Command of English

Long Reads

The Command of English

The language may be the world’s ruling lingua franca, but it is up against an evolutionary process that could take things in different directions. Will it survive the long haul?

Long Reads1 week ago

Age of femme finance

Long Reads

Age of femme finance

Money management and being a smart investor are still not given due recognition as being feminine traits. But products, portfolios and communication strategies are beginning to change the rules of personal finance for women

Long Reads2 weeks ago

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.58 INR
1 AED 47.64 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,606 AED
24K218.00 AED
View all Gold & Forex
