The case highlights the plight of many parents separated from their children during the hasty evacuation effort.
World5 hours ago
In total, 10 of the mutations from Omicron were found in the 25 samples taken in Cyprus.
coronavirus1 hour ago
An average of over two million new daily cases have been reported in the past seven days
coronavirus3 hours ago
Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of Qatar Olympic Committee, was named the Arab Sports Personality at a glittering presentation ceremony, in the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai
Sports28 minutes ago
Those who are unable to take the vaccine because of medical reasons are exempted from the decision
coronavirus1 week ago
Emirates recently announced the resumption of flights to and from Uganda
Travel2 hours ago
The mega sale will be launched in partnership with DTCM as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival.
UAE3 hours ago
Authorities made the announcement after 23 people froze to death in their vehicles
Asia1 hour ago
The law is effective from February 2
Legal4 hours ago
The case highlights the plight of many parents separated from their children during the hasty evacuation effort.
World5 hours ago
Delay in bus services on a few RTA routes due to Al Salam Cycling Championship
Transport19 hours ago
The exercise is part of a series of operational drills slated for 2022.
Government4 hours ago
Videos posted on social media showed tourists shouting as the column of rock crashed into the water, smashing two boats.
World7 hours ago
He is challenging a decision to cancel his visa after being stopped on arrival at Melbourne Airport early on Thursday.
coronavirus7 hours ago
Polling dates for five states have been announced
Asia14 hours ago
Public Prosecution campaign aimed at raising the public's awareness about the laws and legislations in the country
Legal3 days ago
The 13-minute movie chronicles the march of the Union
UAE18 hours ago
Projects include construction of health centres, schools, boreholes, water wells and mosques
UAE3 days ago
Project would search pioneers in the fields of physics, mathematics, programming sciences, research and economics, among others, over the next five years
UAE5 days ago
The move comes under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed as part of the emirate's Urban Plan 2040
UAE5 days ago
The 41-year-old nanny based in Abu Dhabi said it was the 'best-ever New Year gift'
UAE6 days ago
As part of the agreement, SEHA and the National Health Insurance Company will merge into Pure Health
UAE4 days ago
Globally, spot gold rose 0.09% to $1,815.52 at 9.22am UAE time.
Markets4 days ago
Official working hours at headquarters will be Monday-Thursday 7:30am to 3:30pm and 7:30am to 12 pm on Fridays
Property4 days ago
The dollar index was trading unchanged at 96.25.
Markets4 days ago
Those who are unable to take the vaccine because of medical reasons are exempted from the decision
coronavirus1 week ago
Emirates recently announced the resumption of flights to and from Uganda
Travel2 hours ago
The mega sale will be launched in partnership with DTCM as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival.
UAE3 hours ago
Authorities made the announcement after 23 people froze to death in their vehicles
Asia1 hour ago
In total, 10 of the mutations from Omicron were found in the 25 samples taken in Cyprus.
coronavirus1 hour ago
An average of over two million new daily cases have been reported in the past seven days
coronavirus3 hours ago
Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of Qatar Olympic Committee, was named the Arab Sports Personality at a glittering presentation ceremony, in the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai
Sports28 minutes ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Choose from a range of top-selling smartwatches and electronics that are guaranteed to enhance and improve your experience
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Madan Mohan, Director - Technology Risk Advisory, MBG Corporate Services on the growing need for organisations to incorporate privacy laws and regulations within their structures
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
A sheet of ice covered the country's highest peak
Weather23 hours ago
Another 15 people died from Covid-19.
coronavirus2 hours ago
The airline will have 15 flights per week from Sharjah Airport
Travel19 hours ago
All you need to know about sick leaves for Covid-19 patients and people of close contacts under new UAE labour law.
coronavirus3 hours ago
So far, the state has recorded 280 cases of the Omicron variant
coronavirus1 day ago
Polling dates for five states have been announced
Asia14 hours ago
Some schools to reopen on Monday for on-site learning
Education23 hours ago
All passengers will have to undergo home quarantine for 7 days and must undertake RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India
Travel21 hours ago
The drama has already become a diplomatic issue, with Serbia accusing Australia of treating Djokovic like a prisoner
Sports15 hours ago
Delay in bus services on a few RTA routes due to Al Salam Cycling Championship
Transport19 hours ago
The exercise is part of a series of operational drills slated for 2022.
Government4 hours ago
Videos posted on social media showed tourists shouting as the column of rock crashed into the water, smashing two boats.
World7 hours ago
He is challenging a decision to cancel his visa after being stopped on arrival at Melbourne Airport early on Thursday.
coronavirus7 hours ago
DFZ Council’s initiatives are testament to its commitment to its role in Dubai’s economic development: Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum
Business9 minutes ago
Many businesses, schools and hospitals in Britain are struggling with staff shortages as Omicron spreads
coronavirus24 minutes ago
Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of Qatar Olympic Committee, was named the Arab Sports Personality at a glittering presentation ceremony, in the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai
Sports28 minutes ago
Phone scams are among the most serious threats facing customers
UAE20 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Madan Mohan, Director - Technology Risk Advisory, MBG Corporate Services on the growing need for organisations to incorporate privacy laws and regulations within their structures
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Priority will remain for citizens, their happiness and providing them with the finest services
UAE1 week ago
Authorities are doing all they can to keep Emiratis and expats safe
coronavirus1 week ago
Here's how to claim overtime for additional hours of work each day
Legal1 week ago
Each Emirate is empowered to frame its own regulations for consumption, possession and dealing with and trading in alcoholic beverages
Legal1 week ago
Public Prosecution campaign aimed at raising the public's awareness about the laws and legislations in the country
Legal3 days ago
The 13-minute movie chronicles the march of the Union
UAE18 hours ago
Projects include construction of health centres, schools, boreholes, water wells and mosques
UAE3 days ago
Project would search pioneers in the fields of physics, mathematics, programming sciences, research and economics, among others, over the next five years
UAE5 days ago
The move comes under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed as part of the emirate's Urban Plan 2040
UAE5 days ago
The 41-year-old nanny based in Abu Dhabi said it was the 'best-ever New Year gift'
UAE6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
This unique concept is a step into a new direction for the future, not only for Meta but the rest of us.
Gandhi sent a crocheted, cotton lace with the words ‘Jai Hind’ at the centre, created from yarn he had personally spun to Queen Elizabeth ll
Long Reads1 week ago
For most of us, New Year resolutions used to be passing fancies. But after a pandemic-charged year, we are now seeking changes to give our lives more purpose and meaning
Long Reads1 week ago
Self-love is the power to acknowledge that you come first; it’s only then that you can truly be compassionate about others around you
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Performing arts are as old as civilisation, but they have also evolved with time. As we become consumed by customised digital content, will the pure form of theatre survive?
Long Reads16 hours ago
Millennials are now opting to live in the suburbs, and commute to work/study in the city. They believe being in ‘a quiet place’, away from the urban jungle, is worth their while
Long Reads1 day ago
Recipients of honorary awards who later become British nationals can apply to convert their awards to substantive ones
Long Reads2 days ago
Britain’s honours system has evolved over more than 650 years, recognising and rewarding exceptional service and achievements, but there are growing demands for reform, not least to replace Empire with Excellence in the titles
Long Reads2 days ago
All of us dream of having a healthy body and mind but not all of us live the dream. It is because of several factors like health issues, tight work schedules, etc. that often restrict us from achieving our fitness goals.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
A case study conducted by Invest in the USA (‘IIUSA”) stated that nearly 32,600 investors with a pending I-526 application have been affected by the lapse of the EB-5 immigrant investor program, not including the applicants that are waiting for their consulate interviews or readjustment of status.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
Austin Barnard, Co-Founder of Orca Capital.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
She reveals the process of shooting the video with many UAE-based talents.
Music4 days ago
Celeb couple in Dubai to enjoy DSF
Local Events1 day ago
Celebrated Blues legends will perform at the new outdoor venue at Sports City.
Local Events3 days ago
He died at a Manila hospital one day before he was to undergo an angioplasty
Asia2 days ago
The book will be released on January 12
Books2 days ago
They were loose promises wrapped in the festive-season-optimism
Arts and Culture2 days ago
All you need to know about sick leaves for Covid-19 patients and people of close contacts under new UAE labour law.
coronavirus3 hours ago
Health specialists say up to 40 per cent of dementia cases could be prevented or delayed if exposure to 12 known risk factors are eliminated
Health4 hours ago
As per medical opinion, the child is not likely to survive beyond one year
Health19 hours ago
In the olden days, Anisa Ezzat Hassan Abouomar said people used to participate in the festival just to catch a glimpse of the UAE rulers
Arts and Culture22 hours ago
Are you ready for a dose of caffeinated beauty? We speak to skincare experts and explore what makes coffee a miracle ingredient
Beauty2 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health2 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health2 days ago
VAT is imposed on taxable supplies made in the UAE by a taxable person.
Business21 hours ago
Oil prices are likely to sustain upward trend as Brent and WTI registered gains of more than five per cent in the first week of the year
Markets23 hours ago
DFZ Council’s initiatives are testament to its commitment to its role in Dubai’s economic development: Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum
Business9 minutes ago
Since January 01, 2022, the Government of Bahrain changed the VAT rate from five per cent to 10 per cent on standard rated supplies in Bahrain
Business30 minutes ago
Businesses moved to digital marketing and witnessed a rise in the online market spending in 2021.
Business15 hours ago
Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum of UAE inaugurates the all-inclusive e-sports festival
Business21 hours ago
Century Financial chief Bal Krishen signs MoU to build 3 hotels in newly-formed Union Territory
Business1 day ago
Industry behemoths like Amazon and Google stayed away over the virus risk, but the more than 2,200 firms big and small in attendance still pitched their hopes for the next big thing
Tech1 day ago
Yields on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury are on track for their biggest weekly gain since September, 2019, while technology and growth stocks have tumbled and investors snapped up shares of banks, energy firms and other economically sensitive companies
Markets1 day ago
Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of Qatar Olympic Committee, was named the Arab Sports Personality at a glittering presentation ceremony, in the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai
Sports28 minutes ago
The drama has already become a diplomatic issue, with Serbia accusing Australia of treating Djokovic like a prisoner
Sports15 hours ago
Renata Voracova said she may have ended up in detention because of the attention paid to world No.1 Novak Djokovic
Sports20 hours ago
This edition has been twice postponed
Sports15 hours ago
Smith’s 17-under 129 matches the 36-hole record set by South Africa’s Ernie Els in 2003
Sports15 hours ago
It was just the third time that twin centuries have been made at the Sydney Cricket Ground with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting the last man to score two centuries in an SCG Test — 2006 vs South Africa
Sports21 hours ago
The Pride of Abu Dhabi get the better of record five-time winners Shabab Al Ahli to add the only piece of silverware missing from their trophy cabinet
Sports1 day ago
Four for jockey Antonio Fresu, while Charlie Appleby and Richard Mullen win featured Zabeel Trophy with Pat Of Thunder
Sports21 hours ago
Djokovic received calls from his native Serbia, including from his parents and the president, who hoped to boost his spirits on the holiday
Tennis1 day ago
He could be barred for up to three years
Sports1 day ago
This Wknd. Conversation was in association with Fakeeh University Hospital and was about how self-care is the new beauty
Videos1 week ago
The Galadari Food & Beverage Division celebrated the opening of its first two KyoChon locations in City Centre Deira and First Avenue Mall, Motor City. This is just the beginning of their exciting journey of taking the brand across the entire MENA region
Videos1 week ago
At 100 years, Jocelyn Henderson has certainly outlived most people from her generation. Yet, reaching this remarkable and rare feat is certainly not the only unique achievement of this British expat and proud Abu Dhabi resident.
Videos1 month ago
We went behind the scenes at Kojaki to see how they recreate authentic flavours from Korea. This restaurant offers high-end dining, vibrant ambiance and is from the Never Been Seen Collection at Expo 2020 Dubai. So, let's take a look inside.
Videos1 month ago
Plant-based chef Maya Badran gives us all the insights
Food1 month ago
The fair is an annual week-long festival
UAE1 month ago
Scientists say they made the decision to honour the actor's long-time advocacy for environmental issues
Offbeat2 days ago
Relatives and friends of the family had gathered at the venue and were seen without masks
Offbeat19 hours ago
Filippo Bernardini accused of impersonating literary agents and publishers over email to steal unpublished works
Offbeat1 day ago
The 31-year-old entrepreneur's tweet about his name goes viral
Offbeat1 day ago
The car's colour can be changed using an app
Auto2 days ago
|1 AED
|20.09 INR
|1 AED
|47.34 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,598.66 AED
|24K
|217.75 AED