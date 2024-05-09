He said that his son Rohan, a pilot, often jokes about the reactions he gets when making announcements as the First Officer
The situation has raised concerns within the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which is closely monitoring the developments
Regulations will be applied across public buildings, streets, parks, beaches, private spaces, among others, and violators shall be granted a grace period to adjust their lighting accordingly
Some 150 buses will continue to serve passengers commuting between stations
The trial, the first-of-its-kind in the region, involved a small-sized drone, which can carry two passengers for up to 35km
From free access to top attractions to concessions on flights, taxis and telecom services, here's all you need to know
’He always had a smile about him and would firmly hold on to his mother’s hand when she dropped him off for private tuition classes', one said
Being built on an island of almost 62 hectares, the resort will have 20 restaurants, some of which will be helmed by top chefs from worldwide
Indulge in a grocery shopping experience that's not only quick and convenient, but also lighter on your wallet! Supermarket prices every day of the week, delivered right to your doorstep through Careem’s grocery service, Quik.
In authorised school buses, drivers and nannies are trained to conduct thorough checks of the bus before locking and leaving it
Since last month, many residents have resorted to expensive alternatives like taxis, while others endure significantly longer travel times
The parents empasised that their relationship with their children has grown stronger and more affectionate since the incident
The victims include two citizens and an expatriate
He was reportedly shooting visuals of wild elephants crossing a river in Palakkad
The mission urged them to avoid crowded places and follow safety instructions
'Aquarabia' will offer extreme watersports zone dedicated to rafting, kayaking, canyoneering, free solo climbing and cliff jumping and more
Last year, excavation in the northern part of the settlement uncovered many pottery vessels dating back to the 5th and 6th centuries AD
Get ready to snag irresistible discounts on your favorite food because this is one deal you wouldn't want to miss! Hurry up! Grab your phones and order right away
The machine represents a new trend, bringing the possibility of preparing cold brewed coffee to people's homes
ALLEN Overseas students from the Middle East have delivered yet again in the JEE Mains 2024 results – 97% of them would qualify for NITs (based on last year's DASA criteria) and 29% of them have already qualified for JEE Advanced 2024 (including country toppers and 100 percentile scorers)
When we talk about luxury hospitality, ORA Hospitality stands out as a beacon, offering not just accommodation but an expedition into self-discovery.
The insurance brokerage firm has formed a special task force to manage the overload of claims requests
Eugene Mayne, Founder and Group CEO of Tristar Group, will continue to explore new markets and focus on growing shareholder value
Keep your car engines clean & healthy.
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
Residents whose vehicles were damaged due to floods and other natural disasters, no longer need to bring their cars to the police station to obtain a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of MENA fixed income / GCC bond investment universe.
Rains of various intensities will lash the Emirates over the next three days as unstable weather conditions persist in the UAE, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.
The Bollywood actors star in Ali Abbas Zafar's latest action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', currently playing in UAE cinemas
Gulf countries will put in place the system to launch the single tourist visa by the end of the year
Exploring the city is all fun and games until you realise you left your purse, wallet, or phone in a cab
Work is underway for packages to serve entire region and alignment of large events and e-service is a vital part of it
Previously, these services required four steps, but now they have been streamlined making the process more efficient and convenient for customers
In addition to citizens from the newly included countries, the tourist visa has been extended to seven other categories
Al-Najjar, one of the three hospitals in Rafah, is no longer functioning due to the ongoing hostilities in the vicinity and the military operation in Rafah
The tweet also informed people of the different details that a single ID card can provide
Real will bid for a record-extending 15th title against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on June 1
The explosive openers scored 107 runs in the powerplay which was only the seventh time that the feat was achieved in the IPL
It's an unprecedented level of security, Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said
He also said that increasing traffic in the country along with the rising number of hotel occupancies are positive indicators of Dubai's performance
Authorities had earlier launched a comprehensive survey to gather insights into how these steps could help ease traffic, especially during peak hours
Applications for the 11th edition will be open from May 7 to August 1
International passenger traffic increased by 20 per cent in March 2024
|1 AED
|22.66 INR
|1 AED
|75.68 PKR
|OUNCE
|8,509.83 AED
|24K
|280.75 AED
Very few global destinations offer integrated packages of entertainment experiences
Group in negotiations across several markets
Luhrmann, the creative mind behind the 2022 biopic 'Elvis,' teased the possibility of delving further into Presley's musical legacy
Winslet will grace the German festival to present the European premiere of her latest cinematic endeavour 'Lee'
The singer-songwriter expressed her annoyance at the persistent association of her identity with her father, actor Keith Allen
Scale Dubai's heights and capture the city's skyline from new viewpoints
Meet Kiwi shot putter Valerie Adams who swung back to action at 36 after two children and three critical abdominal surgeries to win an Olympic Bronze
This is the first study to show that persistent lack of sleep is a strong predictor of psychosis
Izu Burger serves a range of delicious meat, chicken, and vegan burgers as well as the must-try Izu fries
The patient made a full recovery and was discharged within three days
According to experts, this is one of the biggest food trends to emerge online in recent years
Leaders, former leaders and diplomats meet the former US president and Republican presidential candidate
Started for and by fathers, these platforms are for members to connect with one another through activities such as regular meet-ups, talks by experts, and much more
Can we create a safer, more inclusive gaming environment for women?
'In our poetry we can be defiant, subversive, gentle' says Palestinian poet, performer and actress Dana Dajani
Come the holy month, numerous Muslim MMA, Jiu-Jitsu athletes have to refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until sunset, while maintaining high levels of performance
The expansion brings a transformative upgrade to the hospital's facilities
In the modern industrial landscape, Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) serve as the backbone of operational efficiency, intertwining digital processes with physical machinery.
Making regular appointments with your doctor can ensure better, and more long-lasting, protection from potentially serious health problems
The three-day event is poised to offer several innovative prospects for students to broaden their horizons
The team of U.S. Golden Visa experts will discuss the EB-5 program, its requirements, and how to successfully file an application with the U.S. immigration office
As per DLD data, the community shows a consistent rise in the capital value appreciation in villa configurations with seven clusters having recorded double-digit growth (comparison from 2021 to 2023)
Matbakhi's impact extends to the whole ecosystem from hotels to guests and chefs, resulting in a more dynamic F&B landscape
HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele
By focusing on the quality and diversity of their coffee offerings, the brand has created a coffee culture that resonates with Middle Eastern coffee enthusiasts
The will registered in the city would only be valid outside the country if it follows the provisions of the UAE Personal Status Law
Countries are distancing itself from the developed economies with the intent to safeguard their own sovereign interest
Developers and community managers conduct free cleaning and repairs for residences, helping areas that have been severely damaged
After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?