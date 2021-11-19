The decision was taken after the Islamic Ideology Council found chemical castration un-Islamic.
Asia3 hours ago
Advised against use during pregnancy for in women who plan to get pregnant.
coronavirus51 minutes ago
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel urged candidates to continue talking about voter fraud despite her acknowledgement
World26 minutes ago
She will make history as the country's first female, Asian-American acting president
World1 hour ago
Introducing flexible and temporary working models, setting new leaves and regulating working hours, the law comes into effect in 2022.
Jobs3 hours ago
Aimed at addressing waning protection among fully vaccinated Americans.
coronavirus2 hours ago
In a rare video interview released on Friday, Sheikh Mohamed discussed with Dr Satloff the “big decision” for making peace with Israel.
Government1 hour ago
The employment reforms will go into effect in February 2022
Government5 hours ago
Police are attempting to locate the visitors who left their hotel during their 10-day isolation period
coronavirus2 hours ago
Fairgoers enjoy drone shows, fireworks on opening day
Events3 hours ago
The decision was taken after the Islamic Ideology Council found chemical castration un-Islamic.
Asia3 hours ago
Khatija Rahman will join ensemble to celebrate World Children's Day
Expo 20204 hours ago
A rundown on the most significant visa and residency schemes
Government7 hours ago
Ahmed Muhammad Abu Hammam received a gift and certification of appreciation for his honesty
UAE6 hours ago
Safety is key and this drive has it all covered
Photos11 hours ago
The majority of channels are available 24/7
Transport8 hours ago
Looking to attract investments to become trillion-dollar economy, says Minster of Industries Subhash Desai
Expo 20202 hours ago
Temperature will drop as low as 15 degrees Celsius
Weather13 hours ago
Attractions feature ice skating rink, drone shows, free bus service
Events1 day ago
Changes bought on by pandemic-induced online classes were difficult for parents and kids alike
Education1 day ago
The T20 World Cup started days after Dubai hosted the final of the hugely-popular Indian Premier League (IPL) on October 15
Cricket2 days ago
Ministry has signed seven contracts worth a total of Dh22.5 billion over the first four days of the exhibition
UAE2 days ago
Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology joins hands with Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation on Hydrogen Technology.
Business1 day ago
Demand for private jets has exponentially grown since the outbreak of the pandemic last year due to the suspension of commercial flights and travel restrictions
Aviation2 days ago
The new step contributes to strengthening the Kingdom's reforms to do business for investors and companies
MENA2 days ago
Dubai-based airline will work with regulators to secure approvals for experimental type certification
Aviation3 days ago
Introducing flexible and temporary working models, setting new leaves and regulating working hours, the law comes into effect in 2022.
Jobs3 hours ago
Aimed at addressing waning protection among fully vaccinated Americans.
coronavirus2 hours ago
The employment reforms will go into effect in February 2022
Government5 hours ago
Police are attempting to locate the visitors who left their hotel during their 10-day isolation period
coronavirus2 hours ago
In a rare video interview released on Friday, Sheikh Mohamed discussed with Dr Satloff the “big decision” for making peace with Israel.
Government1 hour ago
Advised against use during pregnancy for in women who plan to get pregnant.
coronavirus51 minutes ago
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel urged candidates to continue talking about voter fraud despite her acknowledgement
World26 minutes ago
She will make history as the country's first female, Asian-American acting president
World1 hour ago
The event will flag off in Ras Al Khaimah at 8am and continue until 8pm
UAE4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The best gaming monitors offer the perfect mix of display size, resolution, and refresh rate, to immerse your audio-visual senses into your favorite gaming worlds.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz with Mahzooz draw show presenters Aishwarya Ajit and Wissam Braidy
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
A young girl, Rima Talal, is particularly featured in Sheikh Hamdan’s story smiling with beaming eyes behind the mask.
Expo 20201 day ago
The event featured a never-before-seen guest list
Offbeat1 day ago
Authorities have launched a probe to determine how the incident happened
coronavirus1 day ago
Slowly but surely, I watched Abu Dhabi and Dubai position themselves as cities of the world
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Bid to sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement amid plans to ramp up bilateral trade to Dh422.40 in the next five years
Expo 20201 day ago
The majority of channels are available 24/7
Transport8 hours ago
Over 97.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus6 hours ago
Allowing people from green countries will greatly help country's recovery efforts, tourism minister says
coronavirus11 hours ago
Spending plans include cash and coupon handouts to families with children under 18, and pay rises for nurses and careworkers
coronavirus9 hours ago
Khatija Rahman will join ensemble to celebrate World Children's Day
Expo 20204 hours ago
A rundown on the most significant visa and residency schemes
Government7 hours ago
Ahmed Muhammad Abu Hammam received a gift and certification of appreciation for his honesty
UAE6 hours ago
Safety is key and this drive has it all covered
Photos11 hours ago
'We have a clear goal: fighting corona, protecting people and protecting the healthcare system'
coronavirus13 minutes ago
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel urged candidates to continue talking about voter fraud despite her acknowledgement
World26 minutes ago
Advised against use during pregnancy for in women who plan to get pregnant.
coronavirus51 minutes ago
He implored farmers to call off their protests and return home
Asia11 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Today, many top laptop makers have launched 14-inch models and Huawei, the iconic tech giant is becoming a prominent force in this marketplace with laptops that not only offer outstanding performances but also look aesthetically pleasing while retaining a practical size factor for utmost portability.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Survival expert currently on screen in the wild with Bollywood's Ajay Devgn
Local Events2 days ago
The police urged drivers to comply with the law to avoid penalties
Transport2 days ago
Here's all you need to know about the validity and dates
Year of the 50th3 days ago
Entry pass costs Dh5 per person, free for people of determination, children under the age of 3 and senior citizens
UAE Attractions2 days ago
Looking to attract investments to become trillion-dollar economy, says Minster of Industries Subhash Desai
Expo 20202 hours ago
Temperature will drop as low as 15 degrees Celsius
Weather13 hours ago
Attractions feature ice skating rink, drone shows, free bus service
Events1 day ago
Changes bought on by pandemic-induced online classes were difficult for parents and kids alike
Education1 day ago
The T20 World Cup started days after Dubai hosted the final of the hugely-popular Indian Premier League (IPL) on October 15
Cricket2 days ago
Ministry has signed seven contracts worth a total of Dh22.5 billion over the first four days of the exhibition
UAE2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
HONOR returns with the best phone for vlogging in 2021
Being an anonymous ‘voice’ for another writer or Getting someone else to become your writing alter ego has its share of challenges and perks
Long Reads1 week ago
Going vegan or vegetarian has become mainstream in Britain, as new coverts join the momentum to switch to a plant-based diet
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The martial art form has witnessed a rapid evolution in the UAE, riding on the back of fitness and health benefits, flattening age and gender gaps.
Long Reads3 weeks ago
There’s nothing quite like the movies when it comes to asking The One to be your better half
Long Reads4 weeks ago
With a new Geographical Indication protection regime, Britain hopes food and drinks exports to nearly £25 billion
Long Reads21 hours ago
The two subjects have been at loggerheads, but perhaps it’s time for the twain to “meet”
Long Reads6 days ago
Over 230 historic sites in various stages of degeneration across the UK were saved this year
Long Reads1 week ago
Most fitness experts agree that walking 10,000 steps a day is a healthy habit, but relying on this one mantra will not make one fit
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Global Village launches photography contest to highlight UAE’s inclusive spirit
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai Garden Glow, the world's largest unique theme park, will kick start its seventh season on the first of November with many more new concepts and attractions of glow-in-dark garden.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The new HUAWEI MateBook 13s | 14s, HUAWEI MateView GT 27", HUAWEI PixLab X1 printer and more, are to provide an intelligent experience across workspace scenarios.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
New Zealander reggae artist to bring 'island vibes'
Local Events2 days ago
Survival expert currently on screen in the wild with Bollywood's Ajay Devgn
Local Events2 days ago
She talks about teaming up with Saif Ali Khan, shooting in Abu Dhabi, and completing 25 years in the industry.
Movies3 days ago
Did you know there is a bustling guitar community in the UAE that never sleeps?
Local Events1 day ago
Home theatre vs movie theatre: which one do you prefer?
2 weeks ago
Abdulrazak Gurnah spoke about his Nobel Prize win, the inspiration for his writing and how he got his start at the Sharjah International Book Fair
Books2 weeks ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health2 weeks ago
When dreams take flight: Emirati female pilots Mahra bin Hammad and Dana Al Mazmi on the journey that led them to carry out air missions for Dubai Police
UAE2 weeks ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
4 weeks ago
Carving his own success story, as documented in his new book Harsh Realities: The Making of Marico
Books2 weeks ago
Relish the cuisine’s richness and colours
Food2 weeks ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words2 weeks ago
Meet Dominic Nowell-Barnes, the man behind The Giving Movement
Fashion2 weeks ago
Kuwaiti carrier will double its current fleet size to 35 aircraft by 2026
Aviation3 days ago
CEO Faisal Al Bannai said the conglomerate completed 20 major sales deal in the past 18 months
Tech4 days ago
Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology joins hands with Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation on Hydrogen Technology.
Business1 day ago
Demand for private jets has exponentially grown since the outbreak of the pandemic last year due to the suspension of commercial flights and travel restrictions
Aviation2 days ago
The new step contributes to strengthening the Kingdom's reforms to do business for investors and companies
MENA2 days ago
Dubai-based airline will work with regulators to secure approvals for experimental type certification
Aviation3 days ago
Contract involves the supply of its Thunder and Desert Sting range of precision-guided munitions
Aviation4 days ago
Dubai Airshow 2021 is set to welcome over 370 new exhibitors this year, in addition to the major local and global players in aerospace, defence, and space, which have been part of the Airshow’s previous editions.
Business6 days ago
Etihad and Microsoft have also committed to jointly identifying opportunities for collaboration to achieve both organisations’ sustainability goals.
Business1 week ago
Livingstone also backs his team featuring Chris Gayle to challenge for the title
Cricket1 day ago
The fifth season gets underway in the UAE capital from Friday
Sports20 hours ago
Starting 2022, the European Tour will be called the 'DP World Tour'
Sports20 hours ago
The Northern Irishman shoots a seven-under par 65 in the first round of the DP World Tour Championship
Sports20 hours ago
For coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma, there couldn’t be a better start than a series win against an old nemesis
Sports20 hours ago
The former action movie star enjoyed the action on day four of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Sports19 hours ago
The second game of the series is in Ranchi on Friday
Cricket1 day ago
The Spaniard, nicknamed
Sports1 day ago
With over 10,000 participants registered, runners are encouraged to register now to secure their spot at the start line
Sports1 day ago
Livingstone also backs his team featuring Chris Gayle to challenge for the title
Cricket1 day ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE1 month ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus1 month ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays1 month ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports1 month ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
UAE Places1 month ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos1 month ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE3 weeks ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE2 weeks ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE3 weeks ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th3 weeks ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th3 weeks ago
|1 AED
|20.17(DH INR
|1 AED
|46.49 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,837.21 AED
|24K
|225.50 AED