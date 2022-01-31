Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Herzog and expressed his hope that this visit would contribute to advancing the relations between the two countries
UAE11 hours ago
Mark Frerichs was kidnapped a month before the February 2020 US troop pullout deal was signed and was transferred to the Haqqani network
World3 hours ago
The vehicle will be able to carry up to 12 passengers and cruise at a speed of 40 knots
UAE8 hours ago
Israel National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 will feature activities that highlight the country's diverse culture and heritage
Expo 20206 hours ago
The terms delivered to Beirut on January 22 include setting a timeframe for implementing UN Security Council resolutions
MENA6 hours ago
Ukraine foreign minister asks Russia to continue diplomatic engagement and pull back military forces
World6 hours ago
The attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas
Emergencies2 hours ago
"Dubai’s new FDI milestones underscore Dubai’s position as one of the world’s safest and most stable investment destinations," said Sheikh Hamdan.
Business11 hours ago
UN chief recommends Security Council to approve restructuring of the UN mission to deal with the situation
World4 hours ago
The offer represents an attempt by the ex-president to further minimize the most significant attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812
World7 hours ago
The fast-spreading sub-variant was found in the North African country
coronavirus10 hours ago
100% of the country's eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine
coronavirus11 hours ago
When the woman came to her husband's house after their wedding, she discovered he practised witchcraft
Crime12 hours ago
An official reception was held for Herzog on his arrival at the Qasr Al Watan
UAE13 hours ago
Four beautiful spots to enjoy a comfortable and luxurious stay while exploring the magnificent desert.
UAE Attractions1 day ago
As well as flying with Etihad Airways since 2012, the 28-year-old's music has been performed at orchestras worldwide
UAE1 day ago
Dubai Ruler expresses appreciation for medical professionals as he visits Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition.
Events3 days ago
Road and Transport Authority chief outlines future commuting methods.
Transport3 days ago
The centre will be open from Monday to Friday from 1am until 8pm.
Health3 days ago
Dh70.5 billion to be raised in partnership with the private sector.
UAE3 days ago
Arif Masood Naqvi, Waqar Siddique are prohibited and restricted from performing any function in or from the DIFC
Business3 days ago
37,000 residential units, including 5,900 villas, were delivered in 2021
Property3 days ago
24K opens at Dh219.75 per gram
Markets3 days ago
Even during a pandemic, President Luis Abinader’s policies have brought unprecedented economic growth, good governance, legal security, a boost in investments and international trust.
Dominican Republic3 days ago
With timely measures and strategic management, they have managed to turn the country into one of the region’s most attractive business destinations.
Dominican Republic3 days ago
Dubai
Dubai
3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The partnership aims to upgrade medical skills and boost post-surgery care standards and outcomes for patients
3 days ago
Aviation adventure enthusiasts will be able to avail of the services in the first quarter of 2022
Travel1 day ago
Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk’s daughter Princess Sania Mulk, was betrothed to US based Bilal Khalid Ahmed at the Armani hotel on January 20.
Photos1 day ago
Innovative work models, gratuity schemes, increased leaves to come into effect on February 2
UAE1 day ago
Some employees have reported working more than 12 hours a day without any time off
Legal2 days ago
The remote Himalayan nation of around 800,000 people has recorded fewer Covid fatalities than almost anywhere else in the world
coronavirus9 hours ago
Contracts to be amended only if they benefit employees.
Legal17 hours ago
Xiomara Castro is the first female president of Honduras
UAE9 hours ago
The Ministry of Defence said the platform for ballistic missile launch at Al Jawf in Yemen was destroyed at 12.50am
Emergencies21 minutes ago
The General Civil Aviation Authority says all flights are operating as usual
Emergencies58 minutes ago
Japanese and South Korean militaries said the missile reached an altitude of 2,000km and travelled 800km before landing in the sea
World1 hour ago
They 'remain a major influence on their children's learning through school and into higher education,' he said
Education12 hours ago
HUAWEI P50 Pro and HUAWEI P50 Pocket
3 days ago
The victim was assaulted and threatened with a firearm
Crime3 days ago
The authorities clamp down on violators during an inspection drive in December
UAE3 days ago
The system will help ensure wages are paid on time
Government4 days ago
Sharing such clips put the military systems and other vital installations at risk
UAE4 days ago
4 days ago
Online brokerage firm's GlobalAnalyst helps investors crunch numbers better to find new opportunities and diversify their portfolios
How Indian cuisine has remained not just relevant and reinvented, but is still pandering to hungry palates
Long Reads1 week ago
Do connections we form come with a shelf life? And are relationships only for a reason or a season? Or can they also be for a lifetime?
Long Reads1 week ago
During the Arab occupation of Iberian Peninsula their language spread throughout the area and entered Latin.
Long Reads1 week ago
Global spread of English is closely tied to the history of the British Empire.
Long Reads1 week ago
We accumulate and discard many things over our lifetime, but some stay with us for long. As more expats and migrants move across cities, countries and continents, such items survive the peregrinations and emerge often to revive memories of home, family or events from a bygone era.
Long Reads1 day ago
JRD Tata will always be remembered as the stalwart who reached for the skies — in more ways than one.
Long Reads2 days ago
As Air India, and its Maharajah, readies for a second takeoff with the Tata Group, a look at what the brand has meant to millions of travellers — and followers — around the world
Long Reads2 days ago
New online game doesn’t just increase your word power and sense of intellectual self; it also teaches you patience and mindfulness in a crash-and-burn world of fast moves, OTT binges and rapid PCR tests. Who knows, maybe five letters can make you a better person.
Long Reads3 days ago
In a joint venture with DP World, Grupo Puntacana will develop the biggest free zone and logistical park in the Caribbean.
Dominican Republic3 days ago
With the best locations, high quality materials, complete property management and attractive prices they have become the top firm for real estate investments in the region.
Dominican Republic3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Crowdfunding is a thing of the past. There's a new way to organize projects involving large funds and hundreds of strangers that agree to your own rules and decisions-all based on a blockchain.
6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Technical Analysis (TA) often comes in handy when you want to buy or sell bitcoin, Shiba Inu or other crypto assets.
6 days ago
The British singer spoke to City Times ahead of his gig in the city on January 29.
Local Events1 week ago
She plays Lilith Ritter in Guillermo del Toro's lushly composed love letter to noir.
Movies1 day ago
Duo will perform as part of The Legends of Bollywood show in February
Local Events2 days ago
As expecting parents, we've resolved to go green in this regard.
Life and Living4 days ago
Al Futtaim Health is the first chain of primary care clinics to achieve international accreditation in the UAE
Health2 days ago
Gorgeous and chic workwear in the mornings that transforms into glamorous and stylish wear by evening. here’s a guide on how to wear the leggings, every season, every occasion
Fashion3 days ago
The celebrated author will be in Dubai for the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature next month
Books3 days ago
The exhibition, open daily from 10am to 8pm, will run until June 13
Arts and Culture16 hours ago
A complete no-screen policy 30 mins before bed time is advised.
Health1 day ago
Robust precautionary measures have been taken to ensure safety and well-being of donors and medical staff
Health1 day ago
Geometrical patterns with a monochromatic colour scheme can bring dramatic effect
Home3 days ago
She talks about why being a multi-hyphenate and a woman are not mutually exclusive and how pageants endorse that
UAE3 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health3 days ago
Economists believe that the US will likely raise rates four times in the near future. While Bank of America expects Fed to hike rates by 25 basis points seven times this year
Business9 hours ago
The operation is part of the expansion project of the Al Layyah power plant to increase the production of electricity in the emirate.
Business10 hours ago
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange cites the need to comply with international money laundering laws
Economy2 hours ago
TeslaMic is only available in China for the timebeing at a cost of $188
Auto5 hours ago
The vehicle will be able to carry up to 12 passengers and cruise at a speed of 40 knots
UAE8 hours ago
The directives and vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the main catalyst for the authority to realise significant milestones in 2021
Business9 hours ago
The first sale to Kennedy Wilson comprised a portfolio of eight mid box industrial and logistics warehouses located in the established distribution markets of Doncaster, Leeds, Bilston, Glasgow and Motherwell, totalling 588,997sqft
Business10 hours ago
Gateway Residences 2 includes spacious apartments, which combine modern urban design with the charming natural surroundings
Business10 hours ago
FocusEconomics panelists forecast the UAE GDP to expand 4.5 per cent in 2022, which is up 0.1 percentage points from December 2021 forecast, and 3.7 per cent in 2023.
Business10 hours ago
Nadal, 35, battled back from two sets down to defeat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a gruelling 5hr 24min in Melbourne
Tennis3 hours ago
Nadal beat Medvedev in fine sets in the Australian Open final
Tennis9 hours ago
It was his first Rolex Series triumph and his second on the DP World Tour
Golf3 hours ago
Qalandars secured a dominating win over Karachi Kings, thanks to a fantastic century by Fakhar Zaman
Cricket3 hours ago
Egypt beat Morocco 2-1 after extra time in their Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal
Football3 hours ago
Dango Ouattara scored the only goal of the game on the stroke of half-time as Burkina Faso edged Tunisia in the other quarterfinal match
Football13 hours ago
Moeen struck seven sixes, including four in a row off Jason Holder, during a 63 made from just 28 balls
Cricket13 hours ago
Barty ended the home nation's 44-year wait for a singles champion
Tennis1 day ago
It is a slender cushion that he holds as a strong chasing pack lurks, headed by none other than the two-time Dubai winner himself — Rory McIlroy
Golf1 day ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos1 month ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos1 month ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos1 month ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos1 month ago
On their recent visit to Dubai, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, alongside director Kabir Khan, to talk about all things cricket, love and 1983
Videos1 month ago
This Wknd. Conversation was in association with Fakeeh University Hospital and was about how self-care is the new beauty
Videos1 month ago
Many viewers were outraged by the huge plot change made to the censored cut of the cult classic film
Offbeat3 days ago
As Bidens add a tabby cat to their pets, here's a history of pets in the White House, from ponies to cows and a raccoon
Offbeat2 days ago
The collapse came hours before President Joe Biden was to visit the city to press for his $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes bridge maintenance
Americas2 days ago
Shaheena Attarwala shares her journey on social media after watching her old home in the slums in a Netflix series.
Offbeat2 days ago
Kyle Hippchen was the real winner of SpaceX's first-of-its-kind sweepstakes
Offbeat3 days ago
