Most Popular

  1. A Royal Betrothal: Dubai industrialist's daughter gets engaged

    Photos1 day ago

  2. New UAE labour law: Up to Dh200,000 fine for employers violating terms

    Legal17 hours ago

  3. Dubai: Wife leaves home at night after fight; husband's call to 999 helps resolve issue

    UAE15 hours ago

  4. Abu Dhabi: Indian artist breaks Guinness World Records with giant portraits of UAE Rulers

    UAE1 day ago

  5. UAE law: Do I need wife’s permission to marry a second time?

    Legal18 hours ago

  6. 50% discount on UAE traffic fines: Scheme ends tomorrow

    Year of the 50th2 months ago

  7. Photos: Israeli President Herzog, First Lady arrive in the UAE on historic visit

    UAE15 hours ago

  8. Dubai: Scared child calls 999 after mother was late; police 'immediately' checks on her

    UAE14 hours ago
KT Opinion
Certainty, I certainly miss you

Opinion

Certainty, I certainly miss you

Whether it concerns a global pandemic, the economy, or your finances, health, and relationships, much of what lies ahead in life remains uncertain. Yet, as human beings, we crave security. While we may not wish to acknowledge it, uncertainty is a natural and unavoidable part of life.

Opinion7 hours ago

Memory lane: The big  nostalgia of small things

Long Reads

Memory lane: The big  nostalgia of small things

We accumulate and discard many things over our lifetime, but some stay with us for long. As more expats and migrants move across cities, countries and continents, such items survive the peregrinations and emerge  often to revive memories of home, family or events from a bygone era.

Long Reads1 day ago

Wordle: Why five-letter words are trending

Long Reads

Wordle: Why five-letter words are trending

New online game doesn’t just increase your word power and sense of intellectual self; it also teaches you patience and mindfulness in a crash-and-burn world of fast moves, OTT binges and rapid PCR tests. Who knows, maybe five letters can make you a better person.

Long Reads3 days ago

Cryptocurrencies: What are DAOs and how to launch your own?

PARTNER CONTENT

Cryptocurrencies: What are DAOs and how to launch your own?

Crowdfunding is a thing of the past. There's a new way to organize projects involving large funds and hundreds of strangers that agree to your own rules and decisions-all based on a blockchain.

PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago

Leggings, the new classic?

Fashion

Leggings, the new classic?

Gorgeous and chic workwear in the mornings that transforms into glamorous and stylish wear by evening. here’s a guide on how to wear the leggings, every season, every occasion

Fashion3 days ago

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

Videos

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…

Videos1 month ago

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.29 INR
1 AED 47.93 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,580.31 AED
24K217.00 AED
