Booby-trapped drone targets minister's residence early on Sunday
MENA10 hours ago
Dubai Ruler visits DP World Pavilion at Expo 2020
Economy56 minutes ago
New law consists of 20 articles divided into several chapters covering civil marriage, divorce, joint custody of children and inheritance
UAE5 hours ago
Temporary packages controlled domestic worker-related violations, and also reduced the problem of runaway housemaids
UAE1 hour ago
Over 95.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus3 hours ago
Explore the World will create five grand prize draw winners, who will win one million Skywards miles each
Expo 20206 hours ago
The law covers civil marriage, divorce, alimony, joint child custody and proof of paternity, and inheritance
UAE24 minutes ago
Violators will face Dh500 fine and will receive four black points
UAE6 hours ago
Second prize worth Dh1 million was shared by 16 participants
UAE7 hours ago
The carrier has listed dozens of jobs at its career portal
Jobs4 hours ago
Booby-trapped drone targets minister's residence early on Sunday
MENA10 hours ago
Fund aims to stock public libraries in the Emirate with the best scientific and literary books
UAE4 hours ago
As soon as the team arrived with the meal packs, celebrations began at the workers' accommodation
UAE4 hours ago
Once an employer terminates its employee, the latter is eligible for gratuity if he or she has completed at least one year of service
Legal5 hours ago
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times
Weather10 hours ago
Fund aims to stock public libraries in the Emirate with the best scientific and literary books
UAE4 hours ago
The South African comedian will be performing at the Expo Centre Ballroom on Friday, November 12
Entertainment22 hours ago
Those who repeat the same crimes will be further imprisoned for a year or more
Crime1 day ago
Global recruitment firm Robert Half says Dubai expat tenures increases from 3 years to around 8-10 years
Visa and Immigration in UAE1 day ago
Cyclists from all levels, ages, nationalities ride along Sheikh Zayed Road
UAE1 day ago
Police warn motorists of traffic jams in the area
UAE2 days ago
The UAE and Gulf economies will recover next year as the Covid-19 pandemic induced challenges subside and non-oil sectors return to their pre-pandemic levels
Economy1 day ago
The implementation of the deliverables will be achieved through both legislative and non-legislative means.
Business1 day ago
The visit was marked by an event attended by over 100 stakeholders that connected senior Colombian public and private sector figures to their Dubai counterpart.
Business1 day ago
The money created by the Fed and the ECB is finding increasingly its way back to the central bank by being deposited there.
Business1 day ago
Over 95.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus3 hours ago
Explore the World will create five grand prize draw winners, who will win one million Skywards miles each
Expo 20206 hours ago
Violators will face Dh500 fine and will receive four black points
UAE6 hours ago
Second prize worth Dh1 million was shared by 16 participants
UAE7 hours ago
The law covers civil marriage, divorce, alimony, joint child custody and proof of paternity, and inheritance
UAE24 minutes ago
Dubai Ruler visits DP World Pavilion at Expo 2020
Economy56 minutes ago
New law consists of 20 articles divided into several chapters covering civil marriage, divorce, joint custody of children and inheritance
UAE5 hours ago
Temporary packages controlled domestic worker-related violations, and also reduced the problem of runaway housemaids
UAE1 hour ago
The carrier has listed dozens of jobs at its career portal
Jobs4 hours ago
Booby-trapped drone targets minister's residence early on Sunday
MENA10 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The KT Desert Drive has emerged as one of the most anticipated events in the country - ever since it was launched in 2019.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Topcon Corporation takes pride in being a technology solution partner for leading construction, agricultural and geospatial companies worldwide.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
The UAE’s largest crypto asset exchange becomes the first in the country to introduce local funding option with zero-fee payments and withdrawals for UAE bank account holders
PARTNER CONTENT 5 hours ago
In recent years, cyber-attacks have increased and become more frequent, putting internet users around the world at a higher risk.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 hours ago
Civil defence team well equipped for any emergencies during heavy rains, official says.
UAE4 minutes ago
Mohan Singh passes away ahead of Afghan-NZ game
Sports6 minutes ago
Rashid Khan becomes fourth bowler to pick 400 T20 wickets
Sports14 minutes ago
Discussion explores some of the key challenges involved in translation
UAE15 minutes ago
The index will be issued on a quarterly basis in both English and Arabic and will be a key benchmark for analysing the performance of commercial real estate in Dubai.
Property17 minutes ago
The third-quarter revenue stood firm at Dh1.46 billion as the company recorded double-digit growth in domestic express and a strong rebound in logistics and freight-forwarding business
Business23 minutes ago
The law covers civil marriage, divorce, alimony, joint child custody and proof of paternity, and inheritance
UAE24 minutes ago
28-year-old Jonathan Johnson tied the knot in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Council Bluffs
coronavirus1 day ago
The Kerala native was shocked when he opened his Amazon order
Offbeat2 days ago
In memoir, actor recounts "decades of pain, anger, and resentment" against abusive, alcoholic dad
Entertainment2 days ago
The world's greatest show is not to be missed.
Expo 20203 days ago
Video shows amused residents as he travels on water, through Bur Dubai, Old Souq
UAE2 days ago
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times
Weather10 hours ago
The new list will come into effect from Sunday, November 7
coronavirus17 hours ago
The rain prayers will be held across the nation on November 12
UAE19 hours ago
A spokeswoman for the council did not elaborate circumstances behind the decision.
MENA16 hours ago
Fund aims to stock public libraries in the Emirate with the best scientific and literary books
UAE4 hours ago
As soon as the team arrived with the meal packs, celebrations began at the workers' accommodation
UAE4 hours ago
Once an employer terminates its employee, the latter is eligible for gratuity if he or she has completed at least one year of service
Legal5 hours ago
The South African comedian will be performing at the Expo Centre Ballroom on Friday, November 12
Entertainment22 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Over 100 members displayed their passion for the sport in matching red-and-black T-shirts
UAE2 days ago
Clean power to be generated from solar, nuclear, sources says capital's Department of Energy
UAE2 days ago
Video shows amused residents as he travels on water, through Bur Dubai, Old Souq
UAE2 days ago
The fountains are operating with enhanced health and safety measures, including the integration of hands-free sensor taps
Expo 20202 days ago
Fund aims to stock public libraries in the Emirate with the best scientific and literary books
UAE4 hours ago
The South African comedian will be performing at the Expo Centre Ballroom on Friday, November 12
Entertainment22 hours ago
Those who repeat the same crimes will be further imprisoned for a year or more
Crime1 day ago
Global recruitment firm Robert Half says Dubai expat tenures increases from 3 years to around 8-10 years
Visa and Immigration in UAE1 day ago
Cyclists from all levels, ages, nationalities ride along Sheikh Zayed Road
UAE1 day ago
Police warn motorists of traffic jams in the area
UAE2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 7 hours ago
The human race has a complicated relationship with progress. So often, we're presented with technology or advances and are happy to believe this is the pinnacle of progress - until we're shown otherwise.
There’s nothing quite like the movies when it comes to asking The One to be your better half
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Marriages may be made in heaven, but wedding proposals are finding feet in Dubai, with its easy access to venues, planners and conveniences
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Healthcare professionals have been working extended hours and dealing with situations when not much was known about the virus.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The pandemic posed a challenge like no other but after initial mistakes the health system got its act together.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Most fitness experts agree that walking 10,000 steps a day is a healthy habit, but relying on this one mantra will not make one fit
Long Reads19 hours ago
Being an anonymous ‘voice’ for another writer or Getting someone else to become your writing alter ego has its share of challenges and perks
Long Reads1 day ago
Going vegan or vegetarian has become mainstream in Britain, as new coverts join the momentum to switch to a plant-based diet
Long Reads1 week ago
The martial art form has witnessed a rapid evolution in the UAE, riding on the back of fitness and health benefits, flattening age and gender gaps.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Topcon Corporation takes pride in being a technology solution partner for leading construction, agricultural and geospatial companies worldwide.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Undoubtedly, giving back to the community by helping those in need comes with a strong, unparalleled feeling of fulfillment.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Digital technology has enabled government agencies and authorities to capture, store and process high volumes of data.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
The Rohit Shetty directorial is high on drama but low on plot
Movie Reviews2 days ago
The show was held at Madinat Jumeirah on Friday.
Local Events1 day ago
Once a staple of new wave Hindi cinema in the 1980s, the versatile actor has some high-profile roles coming up.
Movies3 days ago
Home theatre vs movie theatre: which one do you prefer?
4 days ago
Abdulrazak Gurnah spoke about his Nobel Prize win, the inspiration for his writing and how he got his start at the Sharjah International Book Fair
Books3 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health4 days ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
2 weeks ago
When dreams take flight: Emirati female pilots Mahra bin Hammad and Dana Al Mazmi on the journey that led them to carry out air missions for Dubai Police
UAE2 days ago
Carving his own success story, as documented in his new book Harsh Realities: The Making of Marico
Books2 days ago
Relish the cuisine’s richness and colours
Food4 days ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words4 days ago
Meet Dominic Nowell-Barnes, the man behind The Giving Movement
Fashion2 days ago
East Ventures has transformed into a holistic platform that provides multi-stage investment, including seed and growth for over 200 companies in Southeast Asia, with 20 plus exits.
Business1 day ago
Begins trading on NYSE as world’s largest independent IT infrastructure services provider
Business3 days ago
The UAE and Gulf economies will recover next year as the Covid-19 pandemic induced challenges subside and non-oil sectors return to their pre-pandemic levels
Economy1 day ago
The implementation of the deliverables will be achieved through both legislative and non-legislative means.
Business1 day ago
The visit was marked by an event attended by over 100 stakeholders that connected senior Colombian public and private sector figures to their Dubai counterpart.
Business1 day ago
The money created by the Fed and the ECB is finding increasingly its way back to the central bank by being deposited there.
Business1 day ago
The UAE’s largest bank has also issued a 5-year $30 million green bond through a private placement on the same day.
Business3 days ago
Hypermotion’s first show outside Europe solidifies Dubai’s status as next-generation transport and mobility accelerator
Business4 days ago
Proceeds to support expansion into the soon-to-be $236 billion wellness solutions market
Business4 days ago
As things stand, if New Zealand beat Afghanistan, they make the cut
Cricket17 hours ago
It was a creditable performance from someone who has just come back from injury setbacks
Golf1 hour ago
A visibly emotional Roy was helped off the ground and the 31-year-old was seen on crutches after the match
Cricket16 hours ago
As for New Zealand, it's simply a matter of winning this game and qualifying
Cricket16 hours ago
Sinha not only produced first-class cricketers, but several of his pupils went on to play for India
Cricket17 hours ago
Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi was born in Ludhiana but moved with his family to Auckland when he was four
Sports17 hours ago
Rassie van der Dussen smashed an unbeaten 94, while Kagiso Rabada took a hat trick
Sports17 hours ago
Walkner was fastest on the Yas Island Super Special Stage
Sports17 hours ago
The legendary former midfielder was confirmed in the early hours of Saturday and will be presented to fans at Camp Nou on Monday
Sports17 hours ago
Captain Joe Root, Ben Stokes arrive along with Rory Burns, Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad
Sports17 hours ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
UAE Places1 month ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos1 month ago
All about Dubai's foreign trade and why it is the fifth best city in the world in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
Videos1 month ago
Who can get free flu vaccines and where? Know more in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
Videos1 month ago
Carrefour has launched it's first fully AI-operated store, Carrefour City+ located at the iconic Mall of the Emirates.
Tech2 months ago
The UAE leadership has announced the first of 50 initiatives today, that will kickstart the next phase of growth for the country.
UAE2 months ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE1 week ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE5 days ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE1 week ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th1 week ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th1 week ago
|1 AED
|20.13 INR
|1 AED
|45.52 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,675.73 AED
|24K
|220.25 AED