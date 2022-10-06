RTA also announces the resumption of bus services to the popular winter attraction starting October 10
This neighbourhood is home to some of the most expensive villas ever sold in the emirate — and experts say it is better than similarly known rows in London and New York
Pakistani expat will move out of his shared accommodation, get an apartment for a fresh start
Rents have been on the rise in the city after the Covid-19 pandemic, with apartments' price increases fast approaching the same rate as villas
80% of its workforce would be working remotely between November 1 and December 19
Argentina captain made his international debut in 2007 and has since won 164 caps for his country
Floating and railway markets, Indian Chaat Bazaar; new dining concepts to serve food from around the world
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers.
The recognition reaffirms the hospital's leadership in the minimally invasive field of treatment in UAE and the region
Customers can opt for BNPL, especially for larger purchases like home appliances
Mediclinic City Hospital's surgical team performs first ever major liver resection in Dubai using the da Vinci Xi robot
Though the weather seemed erratic over the past few weeks, such conditions are considered normal around this time of the year, an NCM official says
The currency strengthened from 64.5 on September 21 to 60.1 on Thursday
Q3 records highest sales transactions for off-plan and secondary properties in 12 years; 9-month sales climb to Dh125.2 billion
Earlier it was announced that public and private sector employees would have a paid holiday on this day
The search for the family of four kidnapped at gunpoint ended on Wednesday when authorities recovered their bodies from a rural orchard
Applicable to selected flights to and from Abu Dhabi, the offer comes as the cooler weather sets in
The attraction is yet to share details about what's in store for guests this season, but an advisory on its website says 'new exciting experiences are coming'
A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off on Monday
The bodies of all four victims were discovered in an orchard in California
The woman said in her lawsuit that she was working for her sponsor in Al Ain and his wife assaulted her while she was performing the housework
Here are some famous splits that featured seemingly-perfect couples, but quickly turned sour amid heated court battles and allegations
Eligibility, maximum validity, cost and terms and conditions explained
Applicants hope to open bank accounts, get driving licences in the country using self-sponsored residency
It is based on statistics dealing with rainfall rates and their impact on infrastructure and drainage systems
Citizens, residents, and investors are urged to cooperate with the census teams and give them accurate data and information
During the occasion, the community fasts for 25 hours and offers special prayers
The victims wanted to exchange 2 million Saudi Riyals to dirhams when the theft took place
Prospective students will get an opportunity to explore both undergraduate and postgraduate courses as they weigh their career options
Missed the memo on World Vegetarian Day? Or curious to experiment with some new and exciting flavours in the kitchen?
The latest edition brought together medical experts and influential voices to raise awareness on heart health, ahead of World Heart Day
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
When you have a pet that gives you unconditional love, being its parent becomes a full-time commitment. While some humans still cannot wrap their heads around having “fur babies”, there are many who have taken pet parenting as their biggest responsibility in life
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
In a post-Covid world, our living spaces have become sanctuaries. As we view our homes with a mounting ‘passion’, they have become an extension of our evolving personalities. A handful of Dubai-based experts share home truths from a fast-moving domain
Conversations have increased around emotional wellness, and there has been a concerted effort to whittle down the stigma associated with mental health. And yet, now, more than ever, is the time when we need to reevaluate its constantly evolving matrix
So inspired was Ahmed Seddiqi by the 2005 Corrales vs Castillo thriller in Las Vegas that he opened the Emirate’s first fight club and named it Round 10 Boxing Club
Can an algorithm help with existential angst? Welcome to my year with Woebot
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
Over the years, studios and creators have launched games like Depression Quest, Sea of Solitude, Elude and Actual Sunlight that were designed to help gamers deal with or understand mental health issues
Big Ticket, the UAE's largest and longest-running raffle draw, will hold its upcoming live draw on October 3.
AI technology-based company is one of the key sponsors of world's biggest sporting event in Qatar
Coming of age tools have boosted the sector to a great extent
Due to shortage of labour and high demand of skilled and unskilled jobs in Canada, there are many categories in which workers are required in Canada.
He issued a statement on Instagram after the controversy
The track is a curtain raiser for the duo’s new album, Bhoomi 22
Watch: Teaser provides glimpse into star-studded music video to be released tomorrow, which features regional favourites such as Balqees Fathi, Manal Benchlikha
She was among the many celebrities who attended the event
A true crime documentary on a shocking incident that took place in the US a few years ago… and since the main accused’s trial is supposed to start in January next year, the matter has been lent a shot of relevancy
With Unesco including Kolkata’s Durga Puja in its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, here’s a look at how the festival has evolved to become a celebration of arts and culture
A peek into the UAE’s cultural landscape
Missed the memo on World Vegetarian Day? Or curious to experiment with some new and exciting flavours in the kitchen?
The latest edition brought together medical experts and influential voices to raise awareness on heart health, ahead of World Heart Day
Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement
We don’t get to see men do it that often
A pleonasm uses two or more words, of which one is redundant, to express an idea
Emile Zarife’s AnaSharqi.com and social media have become a rage for healthy living
The torchbearer SUV for the Japanese brand is all new for 2022
Regional Sales Director Tamer Odeh to present on ‘The Importance of Identity Security Modernisation’ at the Conference.
Dahua’s participation at Gitex Global 2022 affirms the company’s commitment to the region and its partners in the security and display solutions market.
Users can now edit their tweets "a few times" within 30 minutes of publication
Bank to showcase digital and technological innovations in collaboration with the Ministry of AI, Coders HQ, DIFC Fintech Hive and Microsoft among others.
Decision by the alliance to cut 2 million barrels a day starting next month comes as the Western allies are trying to cap the oil money flowing into Moscow after it attacked Ukraine
We now find ourselves in the midst of the most comprehensive tightening of monetary policy the world has seen
Manufacturers are developing systems for vehicles to communicate with one another and pedestrians
Company to demonstrate the strength of its comprehensive IT management and security solutions at the region’s largest tech event.
The batsman made an unbeaten 86 but India fell short by nine runs
The 76-year-old spin great from India had been longing to making the trip across the border ever since the Kartarpur Corridor opened in November 2019
The basketball association and the Department of Culture and Tourism entered a ground-breaking multi-year partnership to host the first preseason games in the UAE
A research by Finance Football throws up some interesting names and numbers
The first-ever preseason in the region will be played at the Etihad Arena on Thursday
A flying keffiyah headdress named La'eeb, meaning super skilful player in Arabic, is the official World Cup mascot and is omnipresent on billboards across Qatar and on television
It followed an accusation from a 17-year-old girl that Sandeep Lamichhane had raped her in a Kathmandu hotel room in August
The bowling all-rounder sustained the injury during the third T20 on Tuesday, which South Africa won in Indore to avoid a whitewash with their 2-1 series defeat
India's death bowling has emerged as the team's biggest concern going into the World Cup
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
King Charles III became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. He will decide on the length of the royal household's period of mourning, which is expected to last a month
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
In this special KT Food Trail we celebrate the Indian and Pakistani independence days by trying out their culinary delicacies at JBR with Barbecue Delights and Bombay Bungalow
Shares images of the reptile and asks followers to identify it
Partially damaged and covered with a hard glue-like layer, the legendary artist's work had been considered missing for over 100 years
The unnamed man was caught on camera making fascist gestures and reportedly chanting far-right Croatian songs
Music lovers can also bid for David Bowie's Major Tom spacesuit from the 'Ashes to Ashes' music video, Elvis Presley's signed gun license application, and more
Part of the most significant cache of Hemingway materials uncovered in 60 years are in a new archive recently opened to scholars and the public at Penn State University
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business