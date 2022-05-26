Enjoy our faster App experience
Life-changing care for women

PARTNER CONTENT

Life-changing care for women

Dr Usha Kiran brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to treat patients with the most advanced and cutting edge techniques.

PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago

Most Popular

  1. UAE detects first case of monkeypox

    UAE1 day ago

  2. UAE: Pakistan Embassy advises expats against holding protests

    UAE1 day ago

  3. Eid Al Adha 2022 in UAE: Likely dates revealed; residents to get 4-day holiday

    UAE Holidays2 days ago

  4. US school shooting: Teen gunman first shot his grandmother before rampage

    Americas23 hours ago

  5. Monkeypox: Dubai authority's advisory lists symptoms, prevention methods

    UAE1 day ago

  6. Abu Dhabi gas explosion: 106 Indians injured, says embassy

    Emergencies23 hours ago

  7. US: 19 students, 2 teachers killed in school shooting

    Americas1 day ago

  8. India flights impacted after airline faces ransomware attack

    World1 day ago
Decoding female (toxic) 'masculinity'

Long Reads

Decoding female (toxic) 'masculinity'

Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it

Long Reads3 weeks ago

KT one-on-one with Adnan Kazim, CCO of Emirates

Business

KT one-on-one with Adnan Kazim, CCO of Emirates

In conversation with Khaleej Times, the Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates revealed that the airline witnessed a high seat factor of up to 80% during the Eid period, adding that they expect operations to reach 85% of their capacity by the winter season this year.

Business1 week ago

Sharjah showcases tourist attractions at ATM 2022

Videos

Sharjah showcases tourist attractions at ATM 2022

7 government departments, 17 private entities from Sharjah are participating at this year's Arabian Travel Market. We speak to the Chairman of Sharjah Tourism and Chairman of Sharjah Airport to discuss the emirate's performance during the first quarter of 2022

Videos1 week ago

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 21.07 INR
1 AED 53.83 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,826.2 AED
24K225.25 AED
View all Gold & Forex